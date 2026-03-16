Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
IRL
40%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
60%
Parimatch
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 240 runs, Harry Tector was the leading run scorer for Ireland in 2025.
- With 936 runs, Brian Bennett was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2025.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
Ireland headed into this tournament in good form but have struggled to make an impact so far in this tournament. They have managed one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Oman and they won the game by 96 runs.
Unlike their opponents, Zimbabwe have surprised us all and have been sensational thus far as they have managed back to back wins and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Australia. As per our calculations, Ireland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Ireland chances of winning - 40%
- Zimbabwe chances of winning - 60%
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2026
Paul Stirling has struggled for consistency last season and this campaign has been a struggle thus far as in two games, Stirling has scored six and one which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Ryan Burl was impressive last year as he was consistent and scored 558 runs last year with an average of 31. In the last game he scored 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Pallekele with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Ireland and Zimbabwe Player List
Team Form
Ireland Team Form
Ireland did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost back to back game but in the last game they beat Oman.
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe were excellent so far in this campaign as they have won back to back games.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Ireland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Zimbabwe
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter
Harry Tector did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he was brilliant in the opening game and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter
Brian Bennett continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a half century. With 112 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
George Dockrell to be Ireland’ top bowler
George Dockrell had a decent outing in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/6. In the opening game he had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler
Blessing Muzarabani was sensational in the last game against Australia as he bagged four wickets. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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