Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction IRL 40 % Chance of Winning ZIM 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Ireland take on Zimbabwe in the 32nd game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 17 at 03:00 PM IST.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

Ireland headed into this tournament in good form but have struggled to make an impact so far in this tournament. They have managed one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Oman and they won the game by 96 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Zimbabwe have surprised us all and have been sensational thus far as they have managed back to back wins and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Australia. As per our calculations, Ireland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Ireland chances of winning - 40%

Zimbabwe chances of winning - 60%

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2026

Paul Stirling has struggled for consistency last season and this campaign has been a struggle thus far as in two games, Stirling has scored six and one which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ryan Burl was impressive last year as he was consistent and scored 558 runs last year with an average of 31. In the last game he scored 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Pallekele with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Cloudy Rain Warm No Wind

Cloudy Rain Warm No Wind

Ireland and Zimbabwe Player List

Playing IRL ZIM First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Ireland Team Form

Ireland did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost back to back game but in the last game they beat Oman.

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe were excellent so far in this campaign as they have won back to back games.

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Ireland vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter

Harry Tector did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he was brilliant in the opening game and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter

Brian Bennett continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a half century. With 112 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

George Dockrell to be Ireland’ top bowler

George Dockrell had a decent outing in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/6. In the opening game he had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler

Blessing Muzarabani was sensational in the last game against Australia as he bagged four wickets. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.