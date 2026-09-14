Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction EDI 54 % Chance of Winning ROT 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The European T20 Premier League is about to have one of the most exciting games, as it will feature Edinburgh Castle Rockers going against Rotterdam Dockers. This match will be played on 15 September at 6:45 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Edinburgh Castle Rockers are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Amsterdam Flames by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Rotterdam Dockers are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Belfast Wolves by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Edinburgh Castle Rockers Rotterdam Dockers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Edinburgh Castle Rockers defeated Rotterdam Dockers in their previous match by 55 runs.

Faf du Plessis has scored 282 runs off 202 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult has dismissed him five times.

Brandon McMullen has scored 8 runs off 6 balls against Anrich Nortje, while Nortje has dismissed him once.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning

Edinburgh Castle Rockers will enter the upcoming match against Rotterdam Dockers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Rotterdam Dockers, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Brandon McMullen, who has scored 279 runs in 7 innings at an average of 55.80, and Trent Boult, who holds 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 12.76. On the other hand, Rotterdam Dockers will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Faf du Plessis, who has scored 353 runs in 8 innings at an average of 58.83, and Anrich Nortje, who holds 19 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 10.78.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning: 54%

Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning: 46%

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have been the key performers in this tournament. The team holds six wins and just one loss in the eight games it has played so far. Eager to regain its winning momentum, the upcoming match against Rotterdam Dockers proves to be an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Andries Gous, who has scored 171 runs in 8 innings at an average of 28.50, and JJ Smuts, who has scored 164 runs in 7 innings at an average of 23.42. Tom Curran has managed to take 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 11.25.

On the other hand, Rotterdam Dockers are slowly finding their way to the top of the table. After playing eight games in this tournament, the team has managed to secure five wins and lost just three games, as they aim to continue their winning momentum. With this form, the team will be looking at the next game as an opportunity to take revenge against Edinburgh for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 152 runs in 7 innings at an average of 38, and Michael Levitt, who has scored 157 runs in 8 innings at an average of 22.42. David Wiese has been able to take 16 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 13.75.

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Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Rotterdam Dockers will be played at The Village, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Rotterdam Dockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Mostly Sunny 70% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 70% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Rotterdam Dockers Player List

Playing EDI ROT First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have been on a winning momentum in this tournament lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Mitchell Santner, who holds 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 17.70, and Ross Adair, who has scored 123 runs in 7 innings at an average of 17.57.

Rotterdam Dockers Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers have been on a winning streak in this tournament lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Logan van Beek, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.66, and Vikramjit Singh, who has scored 81 runs in 5 innings at an average of 16.20.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers T20i The Village in Malahide, null Edinburgh Castle Rockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Rotterdam Dockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now!

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Batters

Brandon McMullen is the highest run-scorer for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He has managed to score 279 runs in 8 innings at an average of 55.80.

Faf du Plessis is the highest run-scorer for Rotterdam Dockers in this tournament. He has managed to score 353 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 58.83.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Bowlers

Trent Boult is the leading wicket-taker for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He has managed to take 13 wickets in 7 innings at an economy of 6.64.

Anrich Nortje is the leading wicket-taker for Rotterdam Dockers in this tournament. He has been able to take 19 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an economy of 6.41.