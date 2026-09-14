England vs Sri Lanka T20I Match Prediction ENG 57 % Chance of Winning SRI 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Sri Lanka tour of England is all set to commence soon with the T20I series, as both teams prepare for an intense faceoff. The first T20I of this series will be played on 15 September at 11:00 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. England is heading to this series after winning its previous home series against India by 4-0. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is heading to this series after losing its previous away series against West Indies by 2-1.

Who will win? England Sri Lanka Vote 0 votes

Facts: England has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka.

Pathum Nissanka has scored 8 runs off 15 balls against Adil Rashid, while Rashid has dismissed him twice.

Jos Buttler has scored 19 runs off 26 balls against Maheesh Theekshana, while Maheesh has dismissed him once.

England vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

England will enter the upcoming match against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harry Brook, who has scored 1532 runs in 59 innings at an average of 34.04, and Adil Rashid, who holds 169 wickets in 143 innings at an average of 23.28. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be relying on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 2699 runs in 93 innings at an average of 30.67, and Dushmantha Chameera, who holds 97 wickets in 80 innings at an average of 24.27.

England Chances of Winning: 57%

Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 43%

England vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England will be heading to the T20I series against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. Eager to get to the top of the ICC rankings, the team is heading to this series after defeating India, the World champions, by 4-0. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka in the recent head-to-head encounters, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to start off with a win. They have batsmen such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 4212 runs in 147 innings at an average of 33.96, and Will Jacks, who has scored 660 runs in 37 innings at an average of 22. Jofra Archer has managed to take 64 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 23.54.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka should not be underestimated in this series. Even though they are heading to this series after a loss in the previous one, the team still has the potential to cause an upset. For this, Sri Lanka will be relying on its player performances, which might help them to steal the win in England. They have batsmen such as Dasun Shanaka, who has scored 2008 runs in 121 innings at an average of 20.91, and Kamil Mishara, who has scored 566 runs in 24 innings at an average of 26.95. Maheesh Theekshana has managed to take 84 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 27.28.

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England vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I between England and Sri Lanka will be played at The Rose Bowl, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 17 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 169, but it falls to 140 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The first T20I between England and Sri Lanka could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Cloudy 65% Humidity 9° - 21° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 65% Humidity 9° - 21° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

England and Sri Lanka Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ben Duckett, who has scored 527 runs in 21 innings at an average of 27.73, and Josh Tongue, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.28.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Eshan Malinga, who holds 9 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 34.66, and Kamindu Mendis, who has scored 766 runs in 41 innings at an average of 20.70.

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England vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Harry Brook will be a key batsman for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 390 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 55.71.

Pathum Nissanka will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 262 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 29.11.

England vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid will be a key bowler for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.58.

Dushmantha Chameera will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.48.