India A Women vs Australia A Women 1st unofficial T20 Match Prediction IND 43 % Chance of Winning AUS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australia A Women tour of India is all set to commence with the unofficial T20I series, as the teams prepare for the first game. This match will be played on 12 September at 6:00 PM IST at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. India A Women lost their previous unofficial T20I series against England A Women by 2-1. On the other hand, Australia A Women also lost their previous series against England A Women by 1-0.

Who will win? India A Women Australia A Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A Women have won all of the three head-to-head matches against Australia A Women.

Anushka Sharma, from India A Women, has scored 72 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24.

Darcie Brown, from Australia A Women, has taken 34 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 25.20.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Chances of Winning

Australia A Women will enter the upcoming match against India A Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tahlia Wilson, who has scored 1072 runs in 63 innings at an average of 21.01, and Darcie Brown, who holds 34 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 25.20. On the other hand, India A Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and also stands undefeated against Australia A Women. They have players such as Anushka Sharma, who has scored 72 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24, and Vaishnavi Sharma, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 23.80.

India A Women Chances of Winning: 43%

Australia A Women Chances of Winning: 57%

India A Women vs Australia A Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A Women will be hosting Australia A Women in a thrilling series. Their record against Australia A Women has been strong, with the team winning each and every game they have played against them. However, it should be noted that their last win over them came back in 2018. Despite taking the home-ground advantage, India A Women will be facing a lot of challenges in this game. They have batters such as Shweta Sehrawat, who has scored 307 runs in 26 innings at an average of 12.28, and Niki Prasad, who has scored 153 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.60. Minnu Mani has managed to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.60.

On the other hand, Australia A Women are heading to this series being the key contenders. The team has not won any game against India A Women and neither take the home-ground advantage, but their squad has a lot of experience, which could help them to easily turn the tables against the hosts. They have batters such as Anika Leorayd, who has scored 539 runs in 40 innings at an average of 17.96, and Tess Flintoff, who has scored 403 runs in 41 innings at an average of 14.92. Lilly Mills has managed to take 55 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 19.09.

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India A Women vs Australia A Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India A Women. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The first T20I between India A Women and Australia A Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 35% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 68% Humidity 26° - 32° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 68% Humidity 26° - 32° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

India A Women vs Australia A Women Player List

Team Form

India A Women Team Form

India A Women have not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in this series. They have players such as Vrinda Dinesh, who has scored 102 runs in 9 innings at an average of 11.33, and Sayali Satghare, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 23.90.

Australia A Women Team Form

Australia A Women have also not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Tess Flintoff, who holds 36 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 31.94, and Nicole Faltum, who has scored 582 runs in 59 innings at an average of 16.16.

India A Women vs Australia A Women National teams Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null India A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now! Australia A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now!

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Batters

Shweta Sehrawat will be a key batter for India A Women in the upcoming match. In the WPL, she has been able to score 307 runs in 26 innings at an average of 12.28.

Tahlia Wilson will be a key batter for Australia A Women in the upcoming match. In the WBBL, she has managed to score 1072 runs in 63 innings at an average of 21.01.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma will be a key bowler for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 5 wickets for the Indian team in 5 innings at an average of 23.80.