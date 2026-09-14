India A Women vs Australia A Women 2nd unofficial T20 Match Prediction IND 46 % Chance of Winning AUS 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are excited for the second unofficial T20I between India A Women and Australia A Women. This match will be played on 15 September at 6:00 PM IST at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Australia A Women started the series with a victory by six wickets, as they aim for another win to seal the series. On the other hand, India A Women will be keen to turn the tables and level the series by winning the next game.

Who will win? India A Women Australia A Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A Women have won three out of their four head-to-head matches against Australia A Women.

Dinesh Vrinda, from India A Women, has scored 185 runs in her last 8 games at an average of 23.13.

Tess Flintoff, from Australia A Women, has taken 7 wickets in her last 5 games at an economy of 5.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Chances of Winning

Australia A Women will enter the upcoming match against India A Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Charli Knott, who has scored 35 runs off 23 balls, and Tess Flintoff, who holds 4 wickets at an average of 3.25. On the other hand, India A Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be taking up the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Minnu Mani, who has scored 23 runs off 14 balls, and Anushka Sharma, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 7.

India A Women Chances of Winning: 46%

Australia A Women Chances of Winning: 54%

India A Women vs Australia A Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A Women have not been able to receive a good start in this series. Starting the series with a loss, the team now aims to turn the tables in the next game and level the series. Their record against Australia A Women has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to secure a win. They have batters such as Tejal Hasabnis, who has scored 22 runs off 15 balls, and Shipra Giri, who has scored 17 runs off 15 balls. Jintimani Kalita has managed to take a wicket at an economy of 7.

On the other hand, Australia A Women have received a dominant start in this series. With a win in the opening game of the series, they will now aim to secure another win and seal the series already. Having a strong team filled with experienced stars in their line-up, the team already enters the next game as the favourites to win. They have batters such as Anika Learoyd, who has scored 33 runs off 19 balls, and Tahlia Wilson, who has scored 22 runs off 15 balls. Sianna Ginger was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 8.50.

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India A Women vs Australia A Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which gives India A Women the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny 67% Humidity 24° - 32° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 67% Humidity 24° - 32° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

India A Women and Australia A Women Player List

Team Form

India A Women Team Form

India A Women have not been able to show strong performances in this format. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to win the next match and level the series. They have players such as Sayali Satghare, who went at an economy of 5.50, and Tanuja Kanwar, who has scored 12 runs off 14 balls.

Australia A Women Team Form

Australia A Women have been able to regain their winning momentum in this format lately. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to secure another win and seal the series. They have players such as Milly Illingworth, who has taken 2 wickets at an average of 9, and Katie Mack, who has scored 18 runs off 15 balls.

India A Women vs Australia A Women National teams Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null India A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.75 Bet Now! Australia A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now!

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Batters

Dinesh Vrinda will be a key batter for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to score 185 runs in her last 8 games at an average of 23.13.

Tahlia Wilson will be a key batter for Australia A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 94 runs for the team in her last 6 games at an average of 31.33.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Bowlers

Minnu Mani will be a key bowler for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in her last 7 games at an economy of 6.96.

Tess Flintoff will be a key bowler for Australia A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in her last 5 games at an economy of 5.