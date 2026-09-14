Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians European T20 Premier League Match Prediction AMS 52 % Chance of Winning DUB 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are excited and waiting for the upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League, as it will be Amsterdam Flames going against Dublin Guardians. This match will be played on 15 September at 3:00 PM IST at The Village. Amsterdam Flames are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Edinburgh Castle Rockers by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Glasgow Cosmic by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Amsterdam Flames Dublin Guardians Vote 0 votes

Facts: Amsterdam Flames defeated Dublin Guardians in their previous match by 9 runs.

Bas de Leede has scored 24 runs off 13 balls against Craig Young, while Young is yet to take his wicket.

James Vince has scored 34 runs off 16 balls against Michael Bracewell, while Bracewell is yet to take his wicket.

Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning

Amsterdam Flames will enter the upcoming match against Dublin Guardians with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Dublin Guardians, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Bas de Leede, who has scored 257 runs in 7 innings at an average of 64.25, and Michael Bracewell, who holds 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 9.53. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as James Vince, who has scored 264 runs in 7 innings at an average of 44, and Craig Young, who holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 11.55.

Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning: 52%

Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning: 48%

Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Amsterdam Flames have shown some tremendous performances in this tournament. The team holds four wins and three losses in the eight games it has played, as they now aim to secure more wins and rank up in the standings. Against Dublin Guardians, their record has been strong, which could help the team to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Tim David, who has scored 192 runs in 7 innings at an average of 48, and Yuvraj Samra, who has scored 175 runs in 7 innings at an average of 29.16. Tim Pringle has managed to take 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 18.62.

On the other hand, Dublin Guardians have not been able to do well this season. After playing a total of eight games in this tournament, the team has managed to secure just one win and lost all the remaining seven games. However, they will be looking at the next game as a chance to take revenge over the Amsterdam Flames for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Harry Tector, who has scored 182 runs in 8 innings at an average of 26, and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, who has scored 120 runs in 6 innings at an average of 20. Matt Hollard has been able to take 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 32.25.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians Match Toss Prediction

The match between Amsterdam Flames and Dublin Guardians will be played at The Village, which gives the home-ground advantage to Dublin Guardians. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Amsterdam Flames and Dublin Guardians could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Mostly Sunny 70% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 70% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Amsterdam Flames and Dublin Guardians Player List

Playing AMS DUB First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Amsterdam Flames Team Form

Amsterdam Flames have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Kyle Klein, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.75, and Steven Smith, who has scored 96 runs in 6 innings at an average of 16.

Dublin Guardians Team Form

Dublin Guardians have not been able to perform well in this format of the game. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as George Dockrell, who has taken 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 32, and Vijay Shankar, who has scored 112 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.33.

Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians T20i The Village, null Amsterdam Flames Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Dublin Guardians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.11 Bet Now!

Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians Top Batters

Bas de Leede is the highest run-scorer for Amsterdam Flames in this tournament. He has managed to score 257 runs for the team in 8 games at an average of 64.25.

James Vince is the highest run-scorer for Dublin Guardians in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 264 runs for the team in 7 matches at an average of 44.

Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians Top Bowlers

Michael Bracewell is the leading wicket-taker for Amsterdam Flames in this tournament. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an economy of 6.20.

Craig Young is the leading wicket-taker for Dublin Guardians in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an economy of 8.