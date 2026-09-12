India Women vs Sri Lanka Women The Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction IND 56 % Chance of Winning SRI 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The final clash of the Women's Asia Cup is all set to be a classic match for the cricket fans, as it will be India Women going against Sri Lanka Women. This match will be played on 13 September at 8:00 PM IST at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India Women are heading to this game after defeating Bangladesh Women in the semi-final match by 40 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are heading to this game after defeating Pakistan Women in the semi-final match by 4 wickets. Which team gets to lift the Women's Asia Cup 2026?

Who will win? India Women Sri Lanka Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Women have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka Women.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 72 runs off 43 balls against Chamari Athapaththu, while Athapaththu is yet to take her wicket.

Imesha Dulani has scored 23 runs off 14 balls against Deepti Sharma, while Deepti is yet to take her wicket.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

India Women will enter the final match against Sri Lanka Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 168 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42, and Deepti Sharma, who holds 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 3.63. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women will be keen to win this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables and win the finals. They have players such as Harshitha Samarawickrama, who has scored 89 runs in 3 innings at an average of 44.50, and Chamari Athapaththu, who holds 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 5.36.

India Women Chances of Winning: 56%

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 44%

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India Women have been the strong favourites to win the Women's Asia Cup. In the group stages, the team went undefeated to finish at the top of the table and even defeated Bangladesh Women in the semi-final stages. Against Sri Lanka Women, their record has been strong, which could help them to win the title. They have batters such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 154 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.50, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 57 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.50. Shree Charani has managed to take 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 5.87.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have also shown strong performances in this tournament. Similar to India Women, they went undefeated in the group stages to top the standings. Later in the semi-final stages, the team went on to defeat Pakistan Women in a thrilling encounter to reach the finals. But, their record against India Women has not been good, which makes the next game a challenge for them. They have batters such as Nilakshika Silva, who has scored 86 runs in 3 innings at an average of 43, and Chamari Athapaththu, who has scored 63 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21. Sugandika Kumari has managed to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.50.

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India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which offers a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted a massive total of 139 T20Is, out of which 69 games have been won by the team batting first, and 68 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 139, but it falls to 120 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 48% Humidity 32° - 37° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 48% Humidity 32° - 37° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

India Women and Player List

Team Form

India Women Team Form

India Women have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form and win the title. They have players such as Nandani Sharma, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 6.85, and Pratika Rawal, who has scored 56 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to secure another win to seal the title. They have players such as Chamudi Praboda, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 13.20, and Imesha Dulani, who has scored 64 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.

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India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana will be a key batter for India Women in the final match. She has managed to score 367 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 36.70.

Chamari Athapaththu will be a key batter for Sri Lanka Women in the final match. She has managed to score 317 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 39.63.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Shree Charani will be a key bowler for India Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 22 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.38.

Chamari Athapaththu will also be a key bowler for Sri Lanka Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 16 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.89.