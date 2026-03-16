Facts: With 1556 runs, Joe Root was the leading run scorer for England in 2024.

With 1478 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the leading run scorer for India in 2024.

England vs India Chance of Winning

England and India head into this game with the series all tied up 1-1. It's been a brilliant series so far and we expect this to be an intriguing game for the neutrals. It would be fair to sayIndia has dominated for most parts in the first two gamesand they deserve to level the series in the last game. In the last match England won the toss and once again they opted to field first but Indian batters dominated the game,Shubman Gill scored a double century and a century in the two innings.Akashdeep and Siraj led the Indian bowling attack as they bagged 17 of the 20 wicketsin the game and India registered their first in Edgbaston by 336 runs. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

England ’ chances of winning - 69%

India’ chances of winning - 31%

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England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jamie Smith has been the standout batter so far. In the last matchSmith scored a brilliant century in the first innings and followed it with a half century in the second inningswhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued his form in this series and has been dominant once again against England.In the last match he scored a brilliant half century in the first inningswhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership to be Under 31.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

England vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first 54-43. With both sides only having three days to rest prior to this game and sunny weather expected on day one, we believe both teams will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect a clear weather condition for all five days in this game with chances of rain to be bare minimum. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ollie Pope Batter Joe Root All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Ben Stokes All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Brydon Carse Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

England Team Form

England headed into this series after an embarrassing defeat in the last game. The series is tied at 1-1.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter KL Rahul Batter Sai Sudarshan Batter Shubman Gill Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Akash Deep Bowler

India Team Form

India head into this game after dominating the first two games but they lost the opening game and have leveled the series in the last match.

England vs India Head to Head

England have dominated this fixture against India in the past 52-36. India have dominated this series so far but the series is all square as we head into the third game.

Head to Head

England: 52

India: 36

Draw/Tie: 50

England vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than England

England and India square off once again after what was an incredible test series so far. In the first game even though India dominated the match they failed to kill the game on multiple occasions and England took their chances on Day 5 as they chased the target and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. In the second game India bounced back as they dominated the game in all departments.Indian batters posted scores of 587 and 427 in two innings which was the most runs conceded by England at home. Indian bowlers bowled well with the new ball in both innings and India won the game by 336 runs. So far this seasonIndian batters have had a better series than England openers as they have managed an opening stand of 91, 16, 15 and 51 and in both matches India had a better opening stand in the first inningswhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England vs India Top Batters

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root has struggled in the first two games regardless we are going to back him once again as he was brilliant in the second innings in Leeds andwith 1556 runs, he was the leading run scorer in 2024which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter

Shubman Gill has been sensational so far this season. He has broken all sorts of records thus far.In two matches Gill has scored 585 runs which includes a double century and two centurieswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Chris Woakes to be England’ top bowler

Chris Woakes has struggled to make an impact thus far but we are going to back him ashe has bagged 32 wickets at the venue with a strike rate of 31.40which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah was rested in the last game but we expect him to return in this game.He was brilliant in the opening game at Leeds as he bagged five wickets in the first inningswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.