Facts: With 415 runs, Jamie Smith is the leading run scorer for England in this series.

With 607 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for India in this series.

England vs India Chance of Winning

England and India go toe to toe in the fourth Test after yet another thrilling game between the two giants at Lords. It was the game that was fought between arguably the two greatest all-rounders of this generation. There was nothing separating the two sides after the first innings as both teams scored 387 runs and India once again had an initiative in the first innings but failed to take the lead in the game which eventually came back to haunt them in the fourth innings. India failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 22 runs. Ravindra Jadeja kept India in the hunt as he scored a brilliant half century. Ben Stokes was the standout player for England, he bagged three wickets in the fourth innings as England took a 2-1 lead in the series. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England ’ chances of winning - 64%

India’ chances of winning - 36%

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England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jamie Smith has been one of the most consistent batters for England in this series. He scored a brilliant half century in the first innings at Lords. So far he has scored 415 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a brilliant start to the season as he scored a century and a half century in the first two matches. In the last game he struggled regardless, we expect him to bounce back and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership to be Under 31.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

England vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first 29-17. Last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain to impact the fourth test in Manchester as light rain is expected on Day 1 and Day 2. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ollie Pope Batter Joe Root All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Ben Stokes All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Brydon Carse Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Liam Dawson Bowler

England Team Form

England headed into this series after a brilliant win at Lords as they won the game by 22 runs and are up 2-1 in this series.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Anshul Kambhoj, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter KL Rahul Batter Karun Nair Batter Shubman Gill Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

India Team Form

India head into this game after a defeat in the last game. They have been the better team thus far but trail the series 2-1.

England vs India Head to Head

England have dominated this fixture against India in the past 53-36. In the last game England won the game by 22 runs.

Head to Head

England: 53

India: 36

Draw/Tie: 50

England vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than England

England and India square off in the fourth game of the series, England have an opportunity to seal the series with a win and on the other hand India need a result to draw the series and have a chance of winning the series in the fifth game. England bowlers struggled in the first two matches as Indian batters dominated both matches. In the last game the inclusion of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes turned the script around as they led the team to an impressive win at Lords and took a 2-1 lead in this series. Once again with overcast conditions in Manchester, we believe it would be the bowlers of both teams who are going to dominate the gameand considering the fact Indian openers have scored well so far in this series, we believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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England vs India Top Batters

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root did not have a great start to the campaign but was sensational in the last game at Lords as he scored a brilliant century in the first inningsand was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter

Shubman Gill did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far in this series. With 607 runs, he is the leading run scorer in this serieswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Ben Stokes to be England’ top bowler

Ben Stokes has been sensational with the bowl so far in this series. In the last game he bagged two wickets in the first innings and then three wickets in the second inningsand took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to play in this game as India need a result to stay alive in this series. He has bagged two fifers in two games thus farand has been brilliant which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.