Pakistan vs South Africa Match Prediction
PAK
59%
Chance of Winning
SA
41%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Test
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Facts:
- With 193 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this calendar year.
- With 12 wickets, Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket taker for South Africa in this calendar year.
Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning
Pakistan has struggled to make an impact in Tests thus far. They have lost three of the last four matches and would be hoping to turn things around at home. In the last series Pakistan went head to head against West Indies and they drew the series 1-1. At home Pakistan has won three of the last four matches.
South Africa have been sensational in Tests thus far. They have been consistent and in the finals of the last WTC finals, they beat Australia and won their first ICC trophy. South Africa have won each of the last ten matches. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 59%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 41%
Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Salman Agha has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year. So far in 2025, Agha has scored 59 runs in five innings with an average of 11.80 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Ryan Rickelton has been sensational so far in this calendar year. So far this season, Rickelton has scored 281 runs with an average of 93.67 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
South Africa Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear in Lahore during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan Player List
Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batter
|
Salman Agha
|
All-rounder
|
Sajid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Noman Ali
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan head into this series after a disappointing defeat against West Indies, they have won three of the last four matches at home.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
David Bedingham, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Zubayr Hamza, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Prenelan Subrayen, Simon Harmer
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
Bowler
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa won the WTC championship and have won ten games in a row.
Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head
South Africa have dominated this fixture against Pakistan in the past 17-6. Both sides went head to head earlier this year and South Africa won the series 2-0.
Head to Head
Pakistan: 06
South Africa: 17
Pakistan vs South Africa Betting Odds
Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than South Africa
Pakistan and South Africa go head to head for both sides had contrasting form in the last WTC cycle. South Africa were arguably the best teams in the last cycle as they made the finals where they beat Australia. South Africa would be hoping to carry on their form as they head into this game after ten wins in a row which includes back to back wins against Pakistan. On the other hand, even though Pakistan have struggled for consistency in Tests, they have looked decent at home and have won three of the last four matches. South Africa have struggled in the subcontinent and we expect Pakistan to dominate the game with the new ball and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Pakistan vs South Africa
Test
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Lahore
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Pakistan vs South Africa Top Batters
Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’ top batter
Mohammad Rizwan was sensational last year in Tests and once again he has had a brilliant start this term. With 193 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Aiden Markram to be South Africa’ top batter
Aiden Markram has been incredible in Tests for South Africa. He was one of the key figures in the championship side and has been one of the most consistent batters which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pakistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Noman Ali to be Pakistan’ top bowler
Noman Ali has been solid thus far as at home he has been the standout bowler for Pakistan as with 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’ top bowler
Kagiso Rabada has been sensational for South Africa pretty much every year. Once again this year he has bagged 12 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan
- Pakistan to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
- South Africa to win - 2.19 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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