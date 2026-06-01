The world-renowned gaming platform Parimatch actively offers users to bet on cricket and IPL every day in 2026. It has a Curacao license, so any betting on it is considered safe. The IPL is a cricket tournament that is held every year regularly for two months - April and May - during which more than 60 matches are played.

Overview of Parimatch for IPL Betting

You get an opportunity to bet on cricket, including the most important tournament Parimatch IPL. It is one of the most popular sports and players bet on the discipline daily in India. With Parimatch, betting on IPL cricket is extremely fun and profitable with high odds and a variety of markets and bet types. Tournaments are also held regularly, but a special event that you can bet on right now is the Parimatch IPL 2026. The company Parimatch gets into ratings of the best IPL betting apps, IPL betting sites and other ratings.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Here is a comparison table with all the brand benefits that attract a lot of users:

Pros Cons Daily live streaming in high definition with live and pre-match betting options Live streaming may be slow if your internet connection is weak Welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹20,000 on first deposit for cricket betting Withdrawal of your winnings may take up to 6 hours depending on the method you choose Available exclusive promo code that can increase the welcome bonus up to 30,000 INR The opportunity to actively bet on cricket tournament events such as IPL, BPL, ICC and many others High odds for cricket betting from 2.3 to 7.5

Parimatch IPL Bonus

For bettors from India who do not yet have a Parimatch account, the bookmaker has prepared a great welcome bonus of 150% up to Rs. 20,000 on the first deposit. This money will be deposited into a separate bonus account balance. You can use the Parimatch bonus for kabaddi betting to significantly increase your winnings at the initial stage. To get the opportunity to cash it in, you need to bet on markets with odds of at least 1.8. The offer is valid for 7 days from the moment of registration, and the bonus amount must be wagered 16 times.