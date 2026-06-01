Parimatch for IPL Betting 2026
Parimatch
App:
Parimatch
The world-renowned gaming platform Parimatch actively offers users to bet on cricket and IPL every day in 2026. It has a Curacao license, so any betting on it is considered safe. The IPL is a cricket tournament that is held every year regularly for two months - April and May - during which more than 60 matches are played.
Welcome bonus
150% up to ₹20,000
Promocode:
SCAFE30
Overview of Parimatch for IPL Betting
You get an opportunity to bet on cricket, including the most important tournament Parimatch IPL. It is one of the most popular sports and players bet on the discipline daily in India. With Parimatch, betting on IPL cricket is extremely fun and profitable with high odds and a variety of markets and bet types. Tournaments are also held regularly, but a special event that you can bet on right now is the Parimatch IPL 2026. The company Parimatch gets into ratings of the best IPL betting apps, IPL betting sites and other ratings.
Advantages and Disadvantages
Here is a comparison table with all the brand benefits that attract a lot of users:
|Pros
|Cons
|Daily live streaming in high definition with live and pre-match betting options
|Live streaming may be slow if your internet connection is weak
|Welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹20,000 on first deposit for cricket betting
|Withdrawal of your winnings may take up to 6 hours depending on the method you choose
|Available exclusive promo code that can increase the welcome bonus up to 30,000 INR
|The opportunity to actively bet on cricket tournament events such as IPL, BPL, ICC and many others
|High odds for cricket betting from 2.3 to 7.5
Parimatch IPL Bonus
For bettors from India who do not yet have a Parimatch account, the bookmaker has prepared a great welcome bonus of 150% up to Rs. 20,000 on the first deposit. This money will be deposited into a separate bonus account balance. You can use the Parimatch bonus for kabaddi betting to significantly increase your winnings at the initial stage. To get the opportunity to cash it in, you need to bet on markets with odds of at least 1.8. The offer is valid for 7 days from the moment of registration, and the bonus amount must be wagered 16 times.
Deposit Bonus for IPL 2026
Parimatch delights Indian users with exclusive offers around major tournaments to provide the best betting experience. Thus, during the IPL season, the bookmaker provides a generous bonus that encourages big wins. Activate the promo code SCAFE30 and make a deposit of at least Rs. 100 to get a 150% bonus of up to Rs. 20.000 into your account. The bonus money must be wagered 10 times before it can be withdrawn.
How to Bet Online on IPL at Parimatch?
All registered users are offered to bet on IPL. You can easily find the cricket betting section, where you will immediately see the available events, and below we provide you with instructions on how to bet:
Authorize
Open the official Parimatch page in your browser or use the mobile app, and go through the registration process by filling out a special form with your personal and contact details.Go to website
Replenish the game balance
Find and click the “Deposit” button, select one of the provided payment methods, indicate the amount you want to deposit into the account and the details of the account from which the debit will be made.
Place a cricket bet
Go to the cricket betting section, and look for upcoming matches or live events.
Select an event
On the open page, you will see current events to bet on. Find IPL, and click on the match you want to bet on.
Select a market
Choose the appropriate ones for your bet from the available markets and bet types.
Register your bet
In the bet slip, enter the amount you want to bet, then confirm that you are registering a bet and wait for your bet to be calculated. At the end of the event, find out whether your bet was successful or not.Make a bet
Parimatch IPL Live Betting
Users from India can bet live and watch Parimatch IPL live streaming in very high resolution. Live bets are updated as they happen, as are the Live IPL Parimatch betting odds. So if you keep a close eye on developments, you can find the right moment to place an extremely profitable bet.
Payments Methods for the Deposit Account
Only registered users can bet on the IPL. You can also deposit your game balance in your preferred currency as INR is the main one of all. Below are all the available payment methods:
Parimatch IPL Betting Tips
Betting on IPL in India is considered the most popular as cricket is a popular sport and the tournament is a famous global event. To make betting not only fun, but also profitable, professional bettors use several strategies. We would like to tell you about some tips for using Parimatch IPL:
- Control your bankroll;
- Use different methods of analysis;
- Study the information about the teams' line-up on the field of play;
- Use variable betting, live and pre-match;
- Watch live IPL broadcasts to make the right bet in time;
- Analyze weather conditions and the location of tournament events;
- Analyze statistical data from past IPL events.
Parimatch IPL Odds
Odds are the main indicator of how much a bettor can get from a registered bet. The IPL odds are compiled by professional analysts, and are formed depending on the importance of the event. On this platform, the odds are presented in the European standard to make it easy and convenient for Indian users to understand them. The average IPL odds with Parimatch range from 2.3 to 7.5, so you can definitely get a big win, even if the bet size is small.
FAQ
Is It Legal to Bet on IPL at Parimatch?
Yes, it is legal to bet on the IPL on the Parimatch gaming platform, since the bookmaker provides its gambling services under a Curacao license, which is recognized throughout the world as one of the most reliable.
Can I Watch Live IPL Matches on Parimatch?
Yes, of course, all registered users on Parimatch have the opportunity to watch live matches every day in high resolution and also to place live bets while watching them.
Can I Use a Smartphone for Betting on IPL?
You can bet on the IPL with Parimatch on any device, both PC and mobile. Smartphone users can use the mobile version of Parimatch or the mobile app available for download and installation on any Android operating system.
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