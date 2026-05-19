Parimatch has been a leading provider of gambling services. For over 25 years, the company has been highly popular and has a multi-million audience all over the world, including India. Keep reading our review to learn more peculiarities of the Parimatch Aviator game. Join Parimatch with our promo code "SCAFE30" and get a 100% crash bonus of up to 30,000 INR for a better start!
Aviator is an exciting casino game enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of players around the world and in India. It appeared on the market in 2019 and attracts more and more players because of its simplicity and unconventionality, so Parimatch has a special section for Aviator. The entertainment is really unique and does not resemble typical casino entertainment. It takes the form of an airplane that flies in live mode at increasing odds and you never know when it might fall, which increases the interest in the action. During the game only the player decides at what moment to interrupt the flight and take the winnings, otherwise the bet may be lost. Parimatch provides all the essential tools to make sure Aviator fans are enjoying the best experience while playing the game.
Game Interface
The interface of the Aviator Game is simple and easy to use, helping players focus on the game.
Mainscreen
The main screen of Aviator has a clear layout with important information. Players can see the current multiplier, the last winning round, and where to place bets. The design is clean, making it easy to read everything at a glance. The background looks nice, creating an inviting space for players. Overall, the main screen is clear and easy to navigate.
Game
During the game, the screen shows the rising plane and its current multiplier. Players can adjust their bets and use the cash-out button whenever they want. The plane’s animation adds excitement as it climbs higher, increasing the possible payout. Clear indicators display the betting history and live stats of other players, creating a sense of competition. The design keeps players engaged while providing all the necessary information.
Pros and Cons
The Spribe Aviator Game has its strengths and weaknesses that players should consider.
Pros
Cons
Simple Gameplay: The game is easy to play, making it good for beginners.
Risk of Losses: Players can lose money fast if they don’t cash out in time.
Potential for Big Wins: Players can win a lot of money if they cash out at the right time.
Not for Everyone: The fast pace may not suit players who prefer slower games.
Fast-Paced Action: The quick rounds keep things exciting and engaging.
Dependence on Luck: Winning relies mainly on chance, which might not appeal to those who like strategy.
In-Game Chat: Players can talk to each other, which builds a sense of community.
Available on Many Devices: The game works well on desktops, tablets, and mobile phones.
Parimatch Aviator App and APK Download
You can play Aviator Parimatch using your mobile device right on the go if you install the free app for Android. It has a user-friendly interface, so you won't experience any difficulties while playing Aviator in the Parimatch mobile app. The gameplay is the same as on the official site, you also watch what is happening in the round through the screen and make bets.
Follow the steps below to successfully download the Parimatch application:
Go to the official page of the Parimatch app from any browser on your smartphone using our link;
Navigate to download by clicking on the special button;
Open the main menu and go to the application section;
Choose the operating system of your gadget, then download the Parimatch app to your smartphone and install it.
After successful installation, you can launch the application through your gadget's menu and immediately start playing Parimatch Aviator.
How to Login Parimatch Aviator?
Parimatch provides an excellent gaming experience and any Indian user over the age of 18 can start playing Aviator. Instructions with detailed steps are given below:
1
Access Parimatch
Open the official website or install the Parimatch mobile app.
If your bet is successful, your winnings will be credited to your Parimatch account, and you can instantly withdraw them or continue playing.
Bonus for New Players
Parimatch has prepared an exclusive welcome bonus for all new users from India. After your first deposit, you will receive a 100% crash bonus up to 30,000 INR to your balance to play the Aviator betting game. More about the terms and conditions of the Parimatch bonus below:
The minimum first deposit amount to participate in the promotion is Rs. 350;
The maximum bonus amount is Rs. 30,000;
The wagering is 30 times;
Bonus is active for 30 days after crediting.
Exclusive Parimatch Aviator Promo Code
An Indian player who wants to play Aviator but doesn't have a Parimatch account can sign up with our exclusive promo code "SCAFE30" and get a great start offer. It consists of an increased 100% bonus up to Rs. 30,000 instead of Rs. 20,000, which you can use in sports betting on the official website or in the Parimatch mobile app if you wish. Simply enter promo code "SCAFE30" in the appropriate field in the registration form and make your first deposit to activate the offer.
Deposit and Withdrawal Options for Aviator Parimatch
One of the significant benefits, because Indian players prefer Parimatch, are the conditions for the use of rupees. The operator has made everything possible so that the user can quickly and easily deposit their account in rupees and start playing Aviator. To do this, the site provides many convenient payment options, including those widely used in India. The full list is shown below:
PayTM;
UPI;
PhonePe;
USDT TRC20;
USDT ERC20.
Parimatch does not charge players any commissions, and the money is instantly credited to the gaming account and available to play Aviator. Withdrawals can take up to five banking days, but usually it happens much earlier and applications are processed faster.
How to Deposit on the Aviator Game?
To successfully play Parimatch Aviator, you need to have a positive balance. It takes a little time to deposit into your gaming account and involves the following steps:
1
Login to your Parimatch account using your username and password;
2
Find the green "Deposit" button at the top of the page and click on it;
3
Explore the available payment methods and choose the most convenient for you;
4
Enter the desired deposit amount and other details, if required by the payment method;
5
Confirm the deposit by clicking the appropriate button.
Done! As soon as you make a payment, the money will be instantly credited to your account. Now you can go to the casino, choose Parimatch Aviator and start betting and winning with maximum comfort.
Parimatch Aviator Demo Game
If you are new to the game, you can try out the demo mode before playing Parimatch Aviator online for real money. This is a great opportunity for new players to learn the rules and understand how the game works without risking their own money. You can try the Aviator demo by clicking on the "Practical Play" button in the "Casino" section. Thus, in a couple of rounds, you will understand how to place bets in Aviator, learn the interface, as well as the process of crediting winnings. Once you get the hang of it, you can go into game mode in one click and start winning real rupees.
Rules of the Aviator Game Parimatch
The Aviator was released by the famous company Spribe and has become extremely popular among fans of casino entertainment. The game is played in real time and the winnings largely depend on your choice. To give you a better idea of how to play Aviator Parimatch, we have presented the basic rules below:
Before the round begins, all players place their bets. Two bets can be placed per round;
At the beginning of the round, the plane takes off and as it flies, you can see the odds increase on the game screen;
The task of the player is to press the "Cashout" button at any stage of the round to get his winnings based on the odds at the time of pressing;
The plane can fly away at any point of the round, even at the very beginning;
The bet will be lost if you fail to cash out before the plane flies away;
The minimum odds for a round is 1.00x and the maximum is 200x;
These are all the basic things you need to know to start playing the Aviator online game. It is easy to understand and even a beginner can get any winnings in just two clicks!
Aviator Game Algorithm
You cannot predict the outcome of the game as every round at Aviator Parimatch is unpredictable thanks to the implementation of Provably Fair technology. The technology is completely transparent and no sources can influence the game process, which guarantees fair play to users. There are no regularities in the algorithm, and the outcome of each round is generated by artificial intelligence. Thus, it is impossible to predict in advance the outcome of Aviator, no matter what methods are used for this. To better understand the mechanism of the game, we recommend you try a demo mode. It will help you work out certain Parimatch aviator strategies to increase your chances of winning, although the luck factor is also worth considering.
Best Parimatch Aviator Tips
Here are 5 tips to increase your chances of winning in the Aviator Game at Parimatch.
Start with Small Bets
Begin by placing small bets to learn the game’s patterns and risks. Aviator can be unpredictable, so understanding how the multiplier grows and when it might drop is important. Small bets help reduce losses while you gain confidence.
Set a Cash Out Strategy
Decide on a specific multiplier where you will cash out, and stick to that plan. Many players choose to cash out between 1.5x and 2x for a safer exit before the plane flies away. If you aim for higher multipliers, balance the risk with smaller bets.
Utilize the Double Bet Feature
Aviator allows you to place two bets at once. You can cash out one bet early for a sure win while letting the second bet go for higher multipliers. This strategy helps manage risk and reward.
Pay Attention to Patterns
Even though the game is random, you can watch for trends in when the plane tends to fly away. Keeping track of previous rounds may help you see patterns like early crashes or long flights. This information can help you make better choices.
Stay Disciplined with Your Bankroll
Set a budget before you start playing and stick to it. Aviator can be fast and addictive, so it’s important to stay disciplined. Avoid chasing losses and know when to walk away, even if you are winning.
Features of Spribe Aviator Betting Game
Spribe Aviator is a fun mini game that many players enjoy for its simple yet exciting features:
One of the main draws is the multiplier system. Players place bets that grow in value as the game continues, and the goal is to cash out before the multiplier crashes. This adds a fun challenge, as players must decide the best moment to take their winnings;
The game also has autoplay and auto cash-out options. Players can set their desired cash-out amounts and let the game run on its own. This is great for those who want a more relaxed way to play or don’t want to make constant choices during the game;
The user interface is clear and visually appealing, making it easy to use on desktops, tablets, and mobile devices. It works well even on slower internet connections, allowing more players to join without problems;
An in-game chat feature lets players talk to each other, helping to build a community around the game. This chat also helps the casino communicate with players;
Players can see real-time statistics of other players' winnings, which adds a competitive aspect. A leaderboard shows the biggest wins daily, monthly, or all-time, encouraging players to aim for bigger rewards. With a high return to player (RTP) rate of 97%, Spribe Aviator keeps players entertained and eager to play again.
Other Entertainment at Parimatch
In addition to the Aviator game, Parimatch offers Indian users a colorful casino with plenty of entertainment for all tastes. All of them are presented only by licensed providers, which guarantees a safe gaming experience. As for optimization, it is at a very high level and all games work without any delays. The most popular entertainment of the Parimatch Casino among players are:
Slots;
Jackpots;
Poker;
Roulette;
Blackjack;
Baccarat;
Bingo and many more!
There are many sections on Parimatch, where you can look for something interesting for yourself. In addition to casino activities, players will appreciate the section with sports betting, where a huge sportsbook is collected.
FAQ
How to play Aviator Game?
To play the Aviator Game, place your bets before the plane takes off. Watch the multiplier go up and cash out before the plane flies away to keep your winnings.
Where to play Aviator?
You can play the Aviator Game at Parimatch, a reliable online betting site that features this fun game.
Who is the owner of Aviator?
The Aviator Game is owned by Spribe, a company known for creating new online games.
Is Parimatch Aviator profitable?
Yes, the Aviator Game at Parimatch can be profitable. It has a return to player (RTP) rate of 97%, giving players a good chance to win.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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