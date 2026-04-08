Harry Cherrington Brook

Harry Cherrington Brook

batsman

Full name:Harry Cherrington Brook
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi Capitals

England

Karaikal Knights

Sunrisers Leeds

Yorkshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches126246821103
Innings3003212
Overs14.000179.33.02.0
Balls------
Maidens2003300
Runs37004791926
Wickets100901
Avg370053.22026
SR8400119.66012
Eco2.64002.666.3313
BB100401
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches126246821103
Innings206211101897
Not outs1046121
Runs118112349442484662470
Balls Faced128715534960235001688
Avg62.1520.529.0540.8427.4132.5
SR91.7679.35141.5470.5293.2146.32
Fours141103854650208
Fifties7122429
Sixies23423496103
Highest1868081194103102
Hundreds4001112

Harry Cherrington Brook Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

County Championship

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

140

NZ

NZ

(19 ov.) 61/6

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

The Oval, London

ENG

ENG

NZ

NZ

(77 ov.) 291/7

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

NZ

NZ

(84 ov.) 361/4

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

T20 Pondicherry Premier League

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Harry Brook News

View all

First hand news about cricketer Harry Brook is collected here especially for you, you can find out his training plan, his motivation to go out and win every time and the tournaments he will be participating in.

Twitter Reacts to Harry Brook's Verdict on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Twitter Reacts to Harry Brook's Verdict on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Harry Brook was present in a press conference with the media. There he was given a number of questions, including one on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Brook talked about the ways his team has already prepared for the Vaibhav challenge, as Twitter has started to react to the same.

Harry Brook05:05 PM, 25 February, 2026

With England Through Heres the Complete Semi-Final Qualification Scenario

Harry Brook03:22 PM, 25 February, 2026

ICC T20 World Cup | England become first team to progress to semifinal with thrilling win over Pakistan

Harry Brook04:56 PM, 03 February, 2026

ICC T20 World Cup | Can England extend much-hyped Bazball to their best-suited format?

Harry Brook07:20 PM, 27 January, 2026

England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter in splits as relay fielding goes terribly wrong to gift Brook free runs

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