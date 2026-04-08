Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
209
GT
210
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
batsman
|Full name:
|Harry Cherrington Brook
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|6
|24
|68
|21
|103
|Innings
|3
|0
|0
|32
|1
|2
|Overs
|14.0
|0
|0
|179.3
|3.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|33
|0
|0
|Runs
|37
|0
|0
|479
|19
|26
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|Avg
|37
|0
|0
|53.22
|0
|26
|SR
|84
|0
|0
|119.66
|0
|12
|Eco
|2.64
|0
|0
|2.66
|6.33
|13
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|6
|24
|68
|21
|103
|Innings
|20
|6
|21
|110
|18
|97
|Not outs
|1
|0
|4
|6
|1
|21
|Runs
|1181
|123
|494
|4248
|466
|2470
|Balls Faced
|1287
|155
|349
|6023
|500
|1688
|Avg
|62.15
|20.5
|29.05
|40.84
|27.41
|32.5
|SR
|91.76
|79.35
|141.54
|70.52
|93.2
|146.32
|Fours
|141
|10
|38
|546
|50
|208
|Fifties
|7
|1
|2
|24
|2
|9
|Sixies
|23
|4
|23
|49
|6
|103
|Highest
|186
|80
|81
|194
|103
|102
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0
|11
|1
|2
Indian Premier League
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
209
GT
210
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
County Championship
YOR
(24 ov.) 48/4
HAM
251
County Championship
YOR
SUS
(96 ov.) 373/6
County Championship
SOM
(50 ov.) 201/3
YOR
162
County Championship
WAR
147
YOR
(25 ov.) 110/4
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 362/4
SUR
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 386/6
WAR
County Championship
LEI
(0 ov.) 177/3
YOR
185
Test Series England vs. New Zealand
Lord's, St John's Wood
ENG
140
NZ
(19 ov.) 61/6
Test Series England vs. New Zealand
The Oval, London
ENG
NZ
(77 ov.) 291/7
Test Series England vs. New Zealand
Trent Bridge, West Bridgford
ENG
NZ
(84 ov.) 361/4
T20 Series England vs India
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ENG
IND
189
T20 Series England vs India
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
ENG
191
IND
190
T20 Series England vs India
Trent Bridge, West Bridgford
ENG
IND
T20 Series England vs India
County Ground, Bristol
ENG
IND
T20 Series England vs India
Rose Bowl, Hampshire
ENG
IND
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
OSS
KAR
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
VIL
KAR
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
KAR
YAN
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
MAH
KAR
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
RUB
KAR
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
KAR
OSS
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
KAR
VIL
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
YAN
KAR
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
KAR
MAH
T20 Pondicherry Premier League
KAR
RUB
One-Day Cup
YOR
HAM
One-Day Cup
GLA
YOR
One-Day Cup
SUS
YOR
One-Day Cup
YOR
WOR
One-Day Cup
YOR
DUR
One-Day Cup
MID
YOR
One-Day Cup
YOR
DER
One-Day Cup
ESS
YOR
The Hundred
LON
SUL
The Hundred
SUL
SOU
The Hundred
SUL
MSG
The Hundred
TRE
SUL
The Hundred
SUL
LON
The Hundred
BIR
SUL
The Hundred
SUL
WEL
The Hundred
MSG
SUL
First hand news about cricketer Harry Brook is collected here especially for you, you can find out his training plan, his motivation to go out and win every time and the tournaments he will be participating in.
Harry Brook was present in a press conference with the media. There he was given a number of questions, including one on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Brook talked about the ways his team has already prepared for the Vaibhav challenge, as Twitter has started to react to the same.