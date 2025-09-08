Leading Batsmen to Watch in the Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup, organised by the Asian Cricket Council, is one of the most important tournaments in the region. India has enjoyed the most tremendous success in its history, often lifting the trophy and setting the standard for others — the format of the competition shifts according to the ICC calendar. Since the next T20 World Cup will be held in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will also be played in the T20 format.

This year’s event will take place in the United Arab Emirates. Eight national teams are getting ready, with only days remaining before the first matches. The competition has always been a stage for outstanding batting performances, with many Asian players leaving their mark. In the following sections, we highlight the top batters expected to play a decisive role in 2025.

List of Best Batsmen in Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, played entirely in the T20I format. Some of the biggest names are not part of this edition, yet the tournament still features a strong group of established and rising batsmen. Players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Hayat, and Mohammad Nabi are expected to challenge bowlers and play match-defining knocks. Below is a list of the top batters in this year’s competition, with their numbers highlighted.

10. Dhananjaya de Silva | Sri Lanka

Dhananjaya de Silva has been one of Sri Lanka’s most reliable middle-order batsmen in recent years. Along with his batting, he contributes with part-time spin and brings balance to the side. He is also the current Test captain of the national team. While Sri Lanka has not yet named its squad for the Asia Cup 2025, his past impact cannot be ignored. In the 2023 edition, his efforts helped the team reach the final. He was honoured as the Test batsman of the year in 2016–17 at Sri Lanka Cricket’s annual awards. For the upcoming Asia Cup, his performance in the shortest format will matter not just for Sri Lanka’s chances of reaching the final, but also as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. These factors place him among the top ten batters to watch in the tournament.

9. Mohammad Nabi | Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi has been the face of Afghan cricket for more than a decade. Known as “the President” among fans, he has served the team as both a dependable batsman and an off-spin bowler. He remains the third-highest run scorer for Afghanistan in the T20 Asia Cup and has played over 300 international matches with 281 wickets to his name. Born in 1985, Nabi played in Afghanistan’s first ODI in 2009, their first Test in 2018, and their maiden T20I in 2010. He also captained the side in the 2014 Asia Cup and the 2015 World Cup. Beyond international cricket, he became the first Afghan player to feature in the Indian Premier League. His journey includes leading Afghanistan to victories against 45 different nations, a unique record in world cricket. Though he retired from Test cricket in 2019 to focus on shorter formats, his experience makes him vital for Afghanistan. In the Asia Cup 2025, his all-around skills and leadership will once again be decisive.

8. Azmatullah Omarzai | Afghanistan

Azmatullah Omarzai has grown into Afghanistan’s brightest star in limited-overs cricket. He is currently ranked the No. 1 ODI all-rounder in the world, a testament to his consistency. His ability to bat in the middle order while also bowling both with the new ball and at the death makes him invaluable to the Afghan lineup. Omarzai was part of the historic Afghan squad that reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024. His performances earned him the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2024. Born in March 2000 in Kunar province, he began playing cricket at the age of 14 and made his international debut in 2021. As Afghanistan seeks to cement its place among the strongest teams in Asia, Omarzai’s form will be central. His batting strength and match-winning mentality justify his place in the list of top batters in the Asia Cup 2025.

7. Kusal Mendis | Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis has become one of Sri Lanka’s leading cricketers in recent years. Known for his aggressive stroke play and wicket-keeping ability, he has often carried the team’s batting in crucial moments. For the Asia Cup 2025, Mendis will have to anchor the top order if Sri Lanka hopes to compete for the title. He is the second-highest T20I run scorer for Sri Lanka in Asia Cup history among active players. Recognised for his consistent contributions, he was named ODI batsman of the year in 2016–17 at Sri Lanka Cricket’s annual awards. Born in 1995, Mendis made a rapid rise to the national side after only sixteen first-class matches and has since become one of the key figures in Sri Lankan cricket.

6. Fakhar Zaman | Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman’s name is forever linked with Pakistan’s triumph in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. His century against India in the final sealed the title for his side and announced him as one of the most dangerous openers in world cricket. Since then, his form has fluctuated, but his ability to destroy bowling attacks remains unmatched. He was the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century in ODIs and also became the fastest from his country to reach 1,000 ODI runs. In 2021, he produced a memorable 193-run knock against South Africa, the highest score ever in an ODI chase. He has also dominated in domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League with Lahore Qalandars. For the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan will look to him as a senior figure at the top of the order. His experience and hitting ability will be key to guiding a new-look team and preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

5. Rahmanullah Gurbaz | Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has developed into one of the most exciting wicketkeeper-batsmen in world cricket. At just 23, he has already proven his match-winning skills, becoming the first Afghan to score a century on ODI debut in 2021. His aggressive batting at the top of the order has given Afghanistan the explosive starts they often needed. In the T20 Asia Cup, he is already the second-highest run scorer for his country. For the 2025 edition, Afghanistan’s hopes will heavily depend on his partnership with Ibrahim Zadran. Gurbaz’s ability to dominate bowlers in the power play makes him vital to the team’s chances of success. Born in 2001, he represents the Gurbaz tribe and has played an essential role in shaping Afghanistan’s rise in T20 cricket. His flair, combined with experience in global leagues, makes him one of the standout batters in this competition.

4. Ibrahim Zadran | Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran has steadily grown into Afghanistan’s anchor in limited-overs cricket. While he is not known for explosive batting, his role as a steady hand alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz has proven vital. His consistency has made him Afghanistan’s highest run scorer in Asia Cup T20Is. Zadran’s 177 against England in the tournament is the highest individual score in Asia Cup history, showing his ability to deliver under pressure. Born in 2001, he made his Test debut in 2019 and is now vice-captain of the national T20 side. As Afghanistan continues to rise in international cricket, Zadran’s calm presence and ability to play long innings make him indispensable. His contributions are one reason he is counted among the top batters in Asia Cup 2025.

3. Hardik Pandya | India

Hardik Pandya has established himself as one of India’s best all-rounders. Despite repeated injury concerns, he has always found a way to deliver in big matches. In Asia Cup T20Is, he is India’s second-highest run scorer among active players, underlining his importance with the bat. His ability to handle pressure has seen him rescue India on multiple occasions, turning games with either bat or ball. Pandya, born in 1993, has also led India in white-ball formats and guided the team as vice-captain during their 2024 T20 World Cup win. In the Asia Cup 2025, Pandya’s role in the middle order will be crucial. His aggressive batting, combined with his bowling skills, makes him one of the most valuable players in the tournament.

2. Babar Hayat | Hong Kong

Babar Hayat has been a key figure for Hong Kong cricket since 2016. Born in Pakistan, he moved to Hong Kong and quickly established himself as the premier batsman. He was the first Hong Kong player to score a T20I century, achieved during the 2016 Asia Cup Qualifier. Hayat holds the record for the highest T20I score in a second innings with 122 runs. He is also the leading run scorer in the Asia Cup T20Is among all players in the 2025 edition. His experience includes leading Hong Kong’s batting charts in multiple tournaments, including the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. As Hong Kong competes against Asia’s top teams, Hayat’s aggressive batting and consistency give them hope. He stands out as one of the best batters to watch in this year’s tournament.

1. Suryakumar Yadav | India

Suryakumar Yadav, widely known as SKY, is India’s T20I captain and one of the most innovative batsmen in modern cricket. His 360-degree stroke play has drawn comparisons to AB de Villiers, and his rise has been remarkable. After leading India to a 4–1 T20I series win against Australia in 2023, he was reappointed as India’s captain in 2024. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma no longer in the T20 setup, SKY carries the responsibility of guiding India’s batting. He is already the top run scorer for India in Asia Cup T20Is among active players. His leadership will be tested as India prepares for both the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in 2026. Born in 1990, he has played for Mumbai in domestic cricket and starred in the IPL with both Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Internationally, he has scored more than 3,000 runs, including four T20I centuries, and twice won the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year award. His presence at the top makes India a strong contender in the 2025 Asia Cup.

Conclusion

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to feature outstanding batting talent from across the region. Suryakumar Yadav’s creativity, Ibrahim Zadran’s stability, Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s aggression, and the experience of Mohammad Nabi all highlight the depth of skill that will be on display. Each of these players carries the hopes of their nation and will be central to the battles in the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament has often shaped the careers of Asian cricketers, and the coming edition is no different. With the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching, the form of these batsmen will not only decide results in this competition but also influence how their teams prepare for global challenges. Their impact in the Asia Cup will leave a strong mark on the tournament’s history.