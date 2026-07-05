Rahmanullah Gurbaz
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|November 28, 2001 (21)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Sagittarius
|Height:
|170 cm
|Hometown:
|Gurbaz Tribe, Afghanistan
|Jersey Number:
|21
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Unknown (Wicket-keeper)
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|43
|12
|55
|146
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|43
|12
|55
|146
|Innings
|26
|43
|19
|51
|145
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Runs
|958
|1043
|941
|1762
|3506
|Balls Faced
|1124
|775
|1300
|1919
|2365
|Avg
|38.32
|24.25
|49.52
|38.3
|24.69
|SR
|85.23
|134.58
|72.38
|91.81
|148.24
|Fours
|83
|82
|109
|159
|290
|Fifties
|2
|5
|7
|5
|22
|Sixies
|36
|61
|32
|69
|226
|Highest
|151
|87
|153
|151
|121
|Hundreds
|5
|0
|1
|7