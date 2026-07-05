Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

wicket keeper

Full name:Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):November 28, 2001 (21)
Zodiac Sign:Sagittarius
Height:170 cm
Hometown:Gurbaz Tribe, Afghanistan
Jersey Number:21
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Unknown (Wicket-keeper)
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Colombo Kaps

Dhaka Dominators

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Kolkata Knight Riders

Pretoria Capitals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches26431255146
Innings00001
Overs00000.3
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs00009
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco000018
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches26431255146
Innings26431951145
Not outs10053
Runs958104394117623506
Balls Faced1124775130019192365
Avg38.3224.2549.5238.324.69
SR85.23134.5872.3891.81148.24
Fours8382109159290
Fifties257522
Sixies36613269226
Highest15187153151121
Hundreds5017