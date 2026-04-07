Indian Premier League
Hardik Pandya has played a significant role in the Indian Premier League since 2015. He has built a reputation as an all-rounder and a leader on the field. Pandya helped Mumbai Indians win multiple titles before moving to Gujarat Titans, where he led the team to their first IPL championship in 2022. After returning to Mumbai Indians in 2024, he took charge as captain, aiming to rebuild the team's strength and competitiveness.
Year
Team
Performance
2015-2021
Mumbai Indians
Contributed to title wins with key performances as an all-rounder.
2022
Gujarat Titans
Led the team to their first IPL title; excelled with both bat and ball.
2023
Gujarat Titans
Guided the team to the final; finished as runners-up.
2024
Mumbai Indians
Returned as captain; team finished last in the league stage.
2025
Mumbai Indians
Continues as captain, leading a revamped squad.
2026
Mumbai Indians
Retained as Captain for ₹16.35 crore; continues as the premier fast-bowling all-rounder.
Hardik Pandya leads the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 after the franchise retained him for ₹16 crore. The team has undergone several changes in preparation for the season. Pandya will play a central role in the batting order and contribute with key overs as a bowler. His leadership is expected to guide the team through critical moments, with the goal of improving last year’s disappointing results.
Mumbai Indians are looking for a fresh start under Pandya’s captaincy. His experience in both batting and bowling is seen as crucial for the team’s chances in the 2025 season.
Personal life
Hardik Pandya is a popular cricketer from India. His full name is Hardik Himanshu Pandya. He was born on October 11, 1993, in Surat, Gujarat. Hardik comes from a middle-class family. People often call him "Hairyand" or "Kung Fu Pandya."
Family
Hardik’s father, Himanshu Pandya, ran a small car finance business in Surat but later moved the family to Vadodara. Sadly, his father passed away in 2021 due to a heart attack. His mother, Nalini Pandya, is a homemaker. Hardik has an older brother, Krunal Pandya, who is also a cricketer and has always supported Hardik’s career.
In January 2020, Hardik became engaged to Natasha Stankovic, a Serbian model and actress. They got married during the COVID pandemic. They have a son, Agastya Pandya, born on July 30, 2020.
Finance
Hardik lives a luxurious life. His net worth is around $11 million (INR 91 crore), mainly from playing cricket and his brand deals.
Homes and Cars
Hardik and Krunal first lived in a 6000-square-foot penthouse in Vadodara. The house, worth INR 3.6 crores, was designed by Anuradha Aggarwal. Later, they bought a new house in Bandra, Mumbai, valued at INR 30 crores. The house is in a well-known gated community with many amenities like a gym, spa, and rock climbing. Hardik has also invested in other properties to increase his wealth.
His car collection includes Audi A6, Lamborghini Huracan EVO, Range Rover Vogue, Jeep Compass, Mercedes G-wagon, Rolls Royce, Porsche Cayenne, and Toyota Etios. In 2017, Hardik and Krunal gave their father a Jeep Compass.
Scandals
Hardik Pandya has been involved in a few controversies over the years. These incidents caused a stir in the media and among his fans.
- Koffee With Karan (2019): Hardik appeared on the show with KL Rahul and made inappropriate comments about women. These comments led to a social media backlash. The BCCI suspended both players and sent them back from the Team India camp in Australia. Hardik later apologized for his comments.
- Altercation with Lasith Malinga (2024 IPL): After a loss to SRH in the 2024 IPL, Hardik was seen allegedly shoving Lasith Malinga. The incident went viral, and many fans criticized Hardik for his actions towards the Sri Lankan cricketer.
- Incident with Mohammed Shami (2022): During a match in the 2022 IPL, Hardik was seen using foul language against his teammate Mohammed Shami after he dropped a catch. Many fans were upset with Hardik for disrespecting a senior player.
- Captaincy Condition for MI (2024): Before the 2024 IPL, there were reports that Hardik demanded to be made captain if he were to return to Mumbai Indians. This led to the removal of Rohit Sharma as captain. Hardik’s demand caused frustration among Rohit’s fans.
Fans
Hardik has a huge following. After India’s win against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup, a video went viral of an Afghan fan kissing Hardik’s image on TV. After India’s victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to celebrate. Hardik is very active on social media and has nearly 36 million followers on Instagram.