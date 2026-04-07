Hardik Himanshu Pandya

Hardik Pandya News View all All the latest information about the cricketer Hardik Pandya is collected here: relations between the players in the team, matches played, participation in tournaments. Hardik Pandya's Heartwarming Gesture for a Loyal Fan Goes Viral A dedicated fan travelled more than 2000 kilometres to meet Hardik Pandya. And the time when he met the Indian all-rounder has gone viral. Hardik removed his shoes when he saw that the fan cycled this much only to give him an idol, as he took the present. Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Trade Buzz Gets Fresh Twist After CSK CEO's Statement Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Trade Deal Back on the Table, CSK Join the Race Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Takes a Big Step to Boost His Fitness Hardik Pandya Kolkata Knight Riders Explore Major Trade Move with Mumbai Indians

International career Hardik Pandya is a well-known cricketer who has achieved great success in Indian cricket. His skills as an all-rounder have been crucial in important matches. Below are the key milestones from his international career: 2016: Debuted in T20I against Australia on 27 January, where he took two wickets. Played his first ODI against New Zealand on 16 October and won Player of the Match.

2017: Participated in the ICC Champions Trophy and scored 76 runs off 43 balls in the final. Entered ESPNcricinfo's ODI XI for the year. Played his first Test on 26 July against Sri Lanka and scored his maiden Test century.

2018: Achieved his best T20I bowling figures of 4/38 against England on 8 July. Became the first Indian to take four wickets and score over 30 runs in a single T20I.

2019: Represented India in the World Cup and played his 50th ODI during the tournament. Contributed significantly in several matches.

2021: Played in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but faced some struggles. After the tournament, he was not included in the following series.

2022: Led the Indian T20I team in the series against Ireland. Set a record by scoring a half-century and taking four wickets in the same T20I match against England. Played an important role during the ICC T20 World Cup.

2024: Appointed vice-captain for the Indian team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya has become a vital player in international cricket. His ability to adapt and perform in different situations has earned him a solid reputation in the sport.

Indian Premier League Hardik Pandya has played a significant role in the Indian Premier League since 2015. He has built a reputation as an all-rounder and a leader on the field. Pandya helped Mumbai Indians win multiple titles before moving to Gujarat Titans, where he led the team to their first IPL championship in 2022. After returning to Mumbai Indians in 2024, he took charge as captain, aiming to rebuild the team's strength and competitiveness. Year Team Performance 2015-2021 Mumbai Indians Contributed to title wins with key performances as an all-rounder. 2022 Gujarat Titans Led the team to their first IPL title; excelled with both bat and ball. 2023 Gujarat Titans Guided the team to the final; finished as runners-up. 2024 Mumbai Indians Returned as captain; team finished last in the league stage. 2025 Mumbai Indians Continues as captain, leading a revamped squad. 2026 Mumbai Indians Retained as Captain for ₹16.35 crore; continues as the premier fast-bowling all-rounder. Hardik Pandya leads the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 after the franchise retained him for ₹16 crore. The team has undergone several changes in preparation for the season. Pandya will play a central role in the batting order and contribute with key overs as a bowler. His leadership is expected to guide the team through critical moments, with the goal of improving last year’s disappointing results. Mumbai Indians are looking for a fresh start under Pandya’s captaincy. His experience in both batting and bowling is seen as crucial for the team’s chances in the 2025 season.

Domestic career Hardik Pandya has been part of the Baroda cricket team since 2013. He played an important role when Baroda won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2013–14 season. In January 2016, he hit eight sixes during an unbeaten 86-run innings, leading Baroda to a six-wicket win against Vidarbha in the tournament.

Records and achievements Hardik Pandya has achieved significant success throughout his cricket career. Below are some of his key awards and records: Awards: 2015 IPL Season: Named Player of the Match in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders after scoring 61 runs off 31 balls.

2015 IPL Final: Awarded Player of the Match for his performance in the final against Rajasthan Royals. He took 3 wickets for 17 runs and scored 34 runs off 30 balls, helping his team win the title. Records: 2023 ODI: Took 3 wickets for 3 runs in a match against Sri Lanka, setting a new record for India.

T20I Matches: Played 103 T20I matches, ranking third for India in the format.

T20I Catches: Holds the third position for most dismissals by catch in T20I, with 17 catches.

2020 ODI Against Australia: Scored 92 runs off 76 balls in the third ODI, helping India reach 302 runs.

T20 World Cup Final 2024: Took 3 wickets for 20 runs in the final, contributing to India’s victory.

2017 Test Record: Set a record by scoring 26 runs in a single over, the most runs in an over in Test cricket.