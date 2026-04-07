Hardik Himanshu Pandya

Hardik Himanshu Pandya

all rounder

Full name:Hardik Himanshu Pandya
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast
Date of Birth (Age):October 11, 1993 (32)
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Height:183 cm
Hometown:Choryasi, Gujarat, India
Jersey Number:33
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm fast medium
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Baroda

India

Mumbai Indians

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11829229103244
Innings1976813990190
Overs156.1516.4238.5449.0641.4529.1
Balls------
Maidens1915187214
Runs52828471950148634504309
Wickets1779734895152
Avg31.0536.0326.7130.9536.3128.34
SR55.1139.2419.6356.1240.5220.88
Eco3.385.518.163.35.378.14
BB644844
4w013013
5w100300
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11829229103244
Innings1860714678212
Not outs181811362
Runs53217581348135120924425
Balls Faced7201595964238219873183
Avg31.2933.825.4330.0232.1829.5
SR73.88110.21139.8356.71105.28139.02
Fours6813296167152321
Fifties4113101317
Sixies1266692475229
Highest10892711089291
Hundreds100100

Hardik Himanshu Pandya Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

Hardik Pandya News

View all

All the latest information about the cricketer Hardik Pandya is collected here: relations between the players in the team, matches played, participation in tournaments.

Hardik Pandya's Heartwarming Gesture for a Loyal Fan Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya's Heartwarming Gesture for a Loyal Fan Goes Viral

A dedicated fan travelled more than 2000 kilometres to meet Hardik Pandya. And the time when he met the Indian all-rounder has gone viral. Hardik removed his shoes when he saw that the fan cycled this much only to give him an idol, as he took the present.

Hardik Pandya05:50 PM, 02 July, 2026

Hardik Pandya Trade Buzz Gets Fresh Twist After CSK CEO's Statement

Hardik Pandya03:09 PM, 01 July, 2026

Hardik Pandya Trade Deal Back on the Table, CSK Join the Race

Hardik Pandya06:31 PM, 30 June, 2026

Hardik Pandya Takes a Big Step to Boost His Fitness

Hardik Pandya02:42 PM, 24 June, 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders Explore Major Trade Move with Mumbai Indians

International career

Hardik Pandya is a well-known cricketer who has achieved great success in Indian cricket. His skills as an all-rounder have been crucial in important matches. Below are the key milestones from his international career:

  • 2016: Debuted in T20I against Australia on 27 January, where he took two wickets. Played his first ODI against New Zealand on 16 October and won Player of the Match.
  • 2017: Participated in the ICC Champions Trophy and scored 76 runs off 43 balls in the final. Entered ESPNcricinfo's ODI XI for the year. Played his first Test on 26 July against Sri Lanka and scored his maiden Test century.
  • 2018: Achieved his best T20I bowling figures of 4/38 against England on 8 July. Became the first Indian to take four wickets and score over 30 runs in a single T20I.
  • 2019: Represented India in the World Cup and played his 50th ODI during the tournament. Contributed significantly in several matches.
  • 2021: Played in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but faced some struggles. After the tournament, he was not included in the following series.
  • 2022: Led the Indian T20I team in the series against Ireland. Set a record by scoring a half-century and taking four wickets in the same T20I match against England. Played an important role during the ICC T20 World Cup.
  • 2024: Appointed vice-captain for the Indian team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya has become a vital player in international cricket. His ability to adapt and perform in different situations has earned him a solid reputation in the sport.

Indian Premier League

Hardik Pandya has played a significant role in the Indian Premier League since 2015. He has built a reputation as an all-rounder and a leader on the field. Pandya helped Mumbai Indians win multiple titles before moving to Gujarat Titans, where he led the team to their first IPL championship in 2022. After returning to Mumbai Indians in 2024, he took charge as captain, aiming to rebuild the team's strength and competitiveness.

Year

Team

Performance

2015-2021

Mumbai Indians

Contributed to title wins with key performances as an all-rounder.

2022

Gujarat Titans

Led the team to their first IPL title; excelled with both bat and ball.

2023

Gujarat Titans

Guided the team to the final; finished as runners-up.

2024

Mumbai Indians

Returned as captain; team finished last in the league stage.

2025

Mumbai Indians

Continues as captain, leading a revamped squad.

2026

Mumbai Indians

Retained as Captain for ₹16.35 crore; continues as the premier fast-bowling all-rounder.

Hardik Pandya leads the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 after the franchise retained him for ₹16 crore. The team has undergone several changes in preparation for the season. Pandya will play a central role in the batting order and contribute with key overs as a bowler. His leadership is expected to guide the team through critical moments, with the goal of improving last year’s disappointing results.

Mumbai Indians are looking for a fresh start under Pandya’s captaincy. His experience in both batting and bowling is seen as crucial for the team’s chances in the 2025 season.

Domestic career

Hardik Pandya has been part of the Baroda cricket team since 2013. He played an important role when Baroda won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2013–14 season. In January 2016, he hit eight sixes during an unbeaten 86-run innings, leading Baroda to a six-wicket win against Vidarbha in the tournament.

Records and achievements

Hardik Pandya has achieved significant success throughout his cricket career. Below are some of his key awards and records:

Awards:

  • 2015 IPL Season: Named Player of the Match in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders after scoring 61 runs off 31 balls.
  • 2015 IPL Final: Awarded Player of the Match for his performance in the final against Rajasthan Royals. He took 3 wickets for 17 runs and scored 34 runs off 30 balls, helping his team win the title.

Records:

  • 2023 ODI: Took 3 wickets for 3 runs in a match against Sri Lanka, setting a new record for India.
  • T20I Matches: Played 103 T20I matches, ranking third for India in the format.
  • T20I Catches: Holds the third position for most dismissals by catch in T20I, with 17 catches.
  • 2020 ODI Against Australia: Scored 92 runs off 76 balls in the third ODI, helping India reach 302 runs.
  • T20 World Cup Final 2024: Took 3 wickets for 20 runs in the final, contributing to India’s victory.
  • 2017 Test Record: Set a record by scoring 26 runs in a single over, the most runs in an over in Test cricket.

Personal life

Hardik Pandya is a popular cricketer from India. His full name is Hardik Himanshu Pandya. He was born on October 11, 1993, in Surat, Gujarat. Hardik comes from a middle-class family. People often call him "Hairyand" or "Kung Fu Pandya."

Family

Hardik’s father, Himanshu Pandya, ran a small car finance business in Surat but later moved the family to Vadodara. Sadly, his father passed away in 2021 due to a heart attack. His mother, Nalini Pandya, is a homemaker. Hardik has an older brother, Krunal Pandya, who is also a cricketer and has always supported Hardik’s career.

In January 2020, Hardik became engaged to Natasha Stankovic, a Serbian model and actress. They got married during the COVID pandemic. They have a son, Agastya Pandya, born on July 30, 2020.

Finance

Hardik lives a luxurious life. His net worth is around $11 million (INR 91 crore), mainly from playing cricket and his brand deals.

Homes and Cars

Hardik and Krunal first lived in a 6000-square-foot penthouse in Vadodara. The house, worth INR 3.6 crores, was designed by Anuradha Aggarwal. Later, they bought a new house in Bandra, Mumbai, valued at INR 30 crores. The house is in a well-known gated community with many amenities like a gym, spa, and rock climbing. Hardik has also invested in other properties to increase his wealth.

His car collection includes Audi A6, Lamborghini Huracan EVO, Range Rover Vogue, Jeep Compass, Mercedes G-wagon, Rolls Royce, Porsche Cayenne, and Toyota Etios. In 2017, Hardik and Krunal gave their father a Jeep Compass.

Scandals

Hardik Pandya has been involved in a few controversies over the years. These incidents caused a stir in the media and among his fans.

  1. Koffee With Karan (2019): Hardik appeared on the show with KL Rahul and made inappropriate comments about women. These comments led to a social media backlash. The BCCI suspended both players and sent them back from the Team India camp in Australia. Hardik later apologized for his comments.
  2. Altercation with Lasith Malinga (2024 IPL): After a loss to SRH in the 2024 IPL, Hardik was seen allegedly shoving Lasith Malinga. The incident went viral, and many fans criticized Hardik for his actions towards the Sri Lankan cricketer.
  3. Incident with Mohammed Shami (2022): During a match in the 2022 IPL, Hardik was seen using foul language against his teammate Mohammed Shami after he dropped a catch. Many fans were upset with Hardik for disrespecting a senior player.
  4. Captaincy Condition for MI (2024): Before the 2024 IPL, there were reports that Hardik demanded to be made captain if he were to return to Mumbai Indians. This led to the removal of Rohit Sharma as captain. Hardik’s demand caused frustration among Rohit’s fans.

Fans

Hardik has a huge following. After India’s win against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup, a video went viral of an Afghan fan kissing Hardik’s image on TV. After India’s victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to celebrate. Hardik is very active on social media and has nearly 36 million followers on Instagram.

Another Players

Shaw, Prithvi

Shaw, Prithvi

Pania, Bhanu

Pania, Bhanu

Tare, Aditya

Tare, Aditya

Jadeja, Ravindra

Jadeja, Ravindra

Khan, Musheer

Khan, Musheer

Mahajan, Innesh

Mahajan, Innesh

Mavi, Shivam

Mavi, Shivam

Tiwari, Naman

Tiwari, Naman

Nagwaswalla, Arzan Rohinton

Nagwaswalla, Arzan Rohinton

Panchal, Priyank Kirit

Panchal, Priyank Kirit