Leading Bowlers to Watch in the Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 begins in the United Arab Emirates on September 9 and runs until September 28, with every match played in the T20I format. The format follows the ICC calendar, as the next T20 World Cup will be held in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Playing the Asia Cup in the shorter format gives teams a chance to prepare for that global event.

The tournament is a biennial contest organised by the Asian Cricket Council. It has often brought together the finest talents across Asia, with bowlers playing a decisive role for their nations. In this article, we look at the best bowlers who are set to feature in the 2025 edition and have already built strong records over the years.

List of Best Bowlers in Asia Cup 2025

We will be looking at the bowlers who have stood out in the Asia Cup. The T20 format is often tough for bowlers as batters look to score quickly, yet several names have managed to shine even under pressure. Some of these players are already well established, while others are still proving themselves, but have already shown that they can trouble any opponent. Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, and Haris Rauf are among those expected to be decisive in this year’s edition. Below is a list of the leading bowlers and their numbers.

10. Mujeeb Ur Rahman | Afghanistan

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has established himself as one of the most dependable bowlers in T20 cricket. Known for his skill in using the new ball during the powerplay, he has been consistent in troubling batters and picking up early wickets. A regular face in franchise leagues, he has gained recognition around the world for his control and variety. He featured for Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup and also played in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the team impressed many in India. So far, he has claimed seven wickets in Asia Cup matches, and his style of bowling is particularly suited to UAE conditions, where pitches tend to grip and boundaries are larger. His ability to exploit these conditions makes him one of the key bowlers to follow in this year’s tournament.

9. Mustafizur Rahman | Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman, widely known as “The Fizz”, has long been one of Bangladesh’s most effective bowlers. His slower balls and cutters, which deceive batters, first brought him into the spotlight. He will lead Bangladesh’s bowling attack in the upcoming Asia Cup, especially with his skills at the start of the innings and during the death overs. In the T20 Asia Cup, Mustafizur has already taken four wickets from 5 matches and kept his economy rate close to 7. His experience in UAE conditions should make him an essential figure for Bangladesh’s campaign. His career has been filled with highlights since his international debut in 2015, including 11 wickets in his first two ODIs against India and success in multiple ICC events. In the Indian Premier League, he became the only overseas player to win the Emerging Player Award in 2016 while helping Sunrisers Hyderabad lift the trophy. Over the years, he has represented several franchises and been named in ICC Teams of the Year on multiple occasions. His mix of skill and experience ensures he will play a central role for Bangladesh in this edition.

8. Mohammad Nabi | Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi continues to be an essential figure for Afghanistan. Even though many thought he might retire after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, he remains one of the most reliable all-rounders in the squad. With the ball, he has been effective both with the new ball and in the middle overs, adding control and wicket-taking options to the team. In the Asia Cup, he has collected seven wickets so far, and although the numbers are modest, his influence extends beyond statistics. His ability to bowl in different phases of the game makes him valuable, and his presence provides confidence to the rest of the squad. For Afghanistan to cause upsets in the 2025 edition, Nabi’s performance with the ball will be vital.

7. Mohammad Nawaz | Pakistan

Mohammad Nawaz has been one of Pakistan’s most dependable all-rounders in the T20 format. With the ball, he has often been used in the middle overs to break partnerships and control scoring. While his career has seen moments of criticism, such as during the 2022 T20 World Cup, he has remained a steady wicket-taker for Pakistan in Asia Cup matches. He enters the 2025 edition as a vital member of the squad, expected to contribute in different phases of the innings. Nawaz brings variety with his left-arm spin and can also provide handy runs down the order, giving the team an extra edge. His form will be central to Pakistan’s chances, and his experience in previous editions places him among the best bowlers to watch in the tournament.

6. Wanindu Hasaranga | Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga is regarded as one of the finest leg-spinners in modern cricket. He created history when he took Sri Lanka’s first hat-trick in a T20 World Cup, underlining his match-winning ability. Hasaranga is not only a wicket-taker but can also contribute valuable runs with the bat, which makes him an essential part of the Sri Lankan setup. He is the only Sri Lankan bowler to feature in this top 10 list, which reflects his consistency and value to the side. In UAE conditions, his ability to turn the ball and build pressure in the middle overs will be essential. Having already captained Sri Lanka in major tournaments, his leadership experience further strengthens his influence.

5. Haris Rauf | Pakistan

Haris Rauf has quickly become one of the most dangerous fast bowlers in international cricket. Renowned for his pace, often exceeding 145 km/h, he can rattle batters but also risks conceding runs when off target. Despite this, his strike rate has been impressive, and he has already taken eight wickets in the Asia Cup with an average under 20. Pakistan will depend on him for breakthroughs in the middle overs, where his pace and aggression can dismantle partnerships. Rauf has represented Pakistan across formats since 2020, while also featuring in leagues such as the Pakistan Super League with Lahore Qalandars. His combination of speed and control will be crucial if Pakistan is to mount a serious challenge in the 2025 edition.

4. Hardik Pandya | India

Hardik Pandya’s bowling has often been overshadowed by his batting, but his role with the ball remains just as crucial for India. He has developed the ability to bowl with the new ball and remains a key option in the middle overs. Pandya has taken 11 wickets in Asia Cup T20 matches. With India entering the 2025 edition with only a few specialist fast bowlers, Pandya’s contribution will be decisive. His knack for delivering breakthroughs in high-pressure moments makes him an asset, and his experience from captaining India and the Mumbai Indians adds to his authority. He will be tasked with maintaining control while also chipping in with crucial wickets.

3. Arshdeep Singh | India

Arshdeep Singh has risen quickly as one of India’s most reliable bowlers in white-ball cricket. A left-arm seamer, he is known for swinging the ball both ways and creating challenges for batters at the start of the innings. He will be partnering Jasprit Bumrah in the Asia Cup, giving India a potent new-ball combination. Arshdeep’s ability to bowl at the death is equally valuable, and his consistency has already earned him praise from legends such as Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar. His control, mindset, and commitment to plans make him well-suited for T20 cricket. In the 2025 Asia Cup, he has the potential to finish as one of the top wicket-takers, especially in conditions that aid swing and bounce.

2. Rashid Khan | Afghanistan

Rashid Khan has been the face of Afghan cricket for years and remains one of the best leg-spinners in the world. Known for his sharp googlies and ability to bowl under pressure, he is expected to dominate once again in the Asia Cup 2025. He already has 11 wickets in the competition and could well finish as Afghanistan’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history. Rashid’s popularity extends far beyond Afghanistan, with fans across the globe following his career. He has been central to Afghanistan’s progress in ICC tournaments, including their run to the semi-final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. His achievements include becoming the youngest player to captain an international side and winning the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Decade award. In franchise cricket, Rashid has been a star performer in the IPL, BBL, PSL, and other leagues. His reputation as one of the most consistent match-winners makes him a player every team will plan against in the Asia Cup 2025.

1. Jasprit Bumrah | India

Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as the best fast bowler in the world. With his unique action and ability to deliver at any stage of the innings, he has led India’s attack for years. After returning to the Asia Cup T20s following a gap since 2016, Bumrah will once again spearhead India’s bowling in the 2025 edition. His career economy of 4.54 in T20Is is exceptional, and he continues to trouble the world’s best batters with both yorkers and sharp pace. He was instrumental in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, where he was named Player of the Tournament. In franchise cricket, he remains the highest wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Bumrah’s record-breaking achievements include becoming the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets and holding the top ICC rankings across all formats. His recent nine-wicket haul against Australia in Melbourne underlined his dominance. As India targets their ninth Asia Cup crown, Bumrah’s form will be one of the most significant factors in their campaign.

Conclusion

The Asia Cup 2025 will highlight not only the strength of batting but also the impact of world-class bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, and Wanindu Hasaranga stand out with their records and skills, while younger names like Arshdeep Singh continue to build their reputation. Each bowler in this list has the potential to change matches and shape the destiny of their team in the United Arab Emirates.

The competition has often been remembered for performances with the ball that turned the course of tournaments. The 2025 edition is expected to follow the same path, as these bowlers step forward in pressure moments. Their success will not only decide Asia Cup results but also prepare their nations for the 2026 T20 World Cup.