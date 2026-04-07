Suryakumar Yadav News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, here you will find all the latest news about him: results of past matches, how training is going, and which tournaments he will be participating in in the near future. Twitter Reacts as SKY Trends Following Indias Surprise Defeat The Indian team suffered with its first-ever loss to Ireland yesterday. And this loss came after a captaincy change, with Suryakumar Yadav being replaced by Shreyas Iyer. Fans have started to react to this loss, as they miss Suryakumar Yadav as a captain. Suryakumar Yadav AI Simulation, T20 Mumbai | Suryakumar Yadavs masterclass powers Triumphs Knights MNE past Eagle Thane Strikers Suryakumar Yadav New India T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer Shares His First Thoughts Suryakumar Yadav After Rohit and Virat, Suryakumar Yadav Added to List of Unfulfilled Commitments Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav's First Response After Losing His Place Goes Viral

International career

Suryakumar Yadav was born on 14 September 1990. He plays for the Indian national cricket team and is a right-handed batter. He usually bats in the middle order and leads the team in T20 internationals. He was part of India’s squads that won the Asia Cup in 2023 and the T20 World Cup in 2024.

He began with club cricket in Mumbai, then joined the Mumbai state team. In 2010, he played his first List A match. That same year, he also played his first first-class and T20 matches. His T20I debut for India came in March 2021, and his ODI debut came a few months later in July. In February 2023, he played one Test match. He became captain of the Indian T20I team for the first time in November 2023 and returned to that role in July 2024, after Rohit Sharma retired from T20 internationals.

By August 2024, he had scored more than 3,000 runs in international cricket, including four centuries. Most of his runs were in T20Is, and all of his hundreds were also in this format. He holds the second-highest number of centuries in T20 internationals. Between October 2022 and June 2024, he was ranked as the number one T20I batter by the ICC. He received the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award in both 2022 and 2023, and was named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year for those two years.

He plays domestic cricket for Mumbai and has also led the team. In the IPL, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. He won one IPL title with Kolkata in 2014 and two titles with Mumbai in 2019 and 2020.

Yadav bats with an attacking mindset and tries to score from the start. He plays many types of shots on both sides of the wicket. He often uses his wrists to place the ball in different areas. He is known for shots like scoops and hits behind the wicket. Because of this, many people call him “Mr. 360”.

2021

March 14: T20I debut vs England at Ahmedabad (did not bat).

March 18: First T20I innings – hit a six off the first ball faced; scored a half-century.

March: Named in ODI squad vs England (did not play).

July 18: ODI debut vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS).

July 20: First ODI half-century vs Sri Lanka.

July: Joined Test squad for England tour (did not play).

September–October: Played in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (31 runs in 3 matches; India exited at the group stage).

November: Played 3 T20Is vs New Zealand (63 runs, one half-century); named in Test squad vs New Zealand (did not play).

2022

February: Returned to the ODI side vs West Indies.

June–July: Part of the T20I squads vs Ireland and England.

July 10: Scored first T20I century (117 off 55) vs England at Trent Bridge.

August: Played in the Asia Cup 2022 – 139 runs in 5 innings.

September–October: Played in the T20I series vs Australia and South Africa.

October 30: Reached No. 1 in ICC T20I batting rankings.

October–November: Played in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia (239 runs in 6 innings, third-highest scorer).

October 27: Scored 50 vs Netherlands in 25 balls at Sydney.

November 20: Second T20I century (111 off 51) vs New Zealand.

Awards: ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year and named in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2022.

2023

January 7: Scored a 45-ball century vs Sri Lanka at Rajkot (third T20I century).

January–February: Played vs New Zealand (142 runs across 5 innings).

January: Reached 910 ICC rating points in T20Is (second-highest ever).

February 9–11: Test debut vs Australia at Nagpur (only Test as of Aug 2024).

March: Scored 3 golden ducks in the ODI series vs Australia.

August: Named T20I vice-captain vs West Indies (166 runs in 4 innings; top score 83).

September: Part of India’s Asia Cup squad; played one match vs Bangladesh.

October–November: Played in the 2023 ODI World Cup (106 runs in 7 innings; India were runners-up).

November–December: T20I captain vs Australia (144 runs in 5 matches; India won 4–1).

December: Captain on South Africa tour; scored 100+ (4th T20I century, tied record).

Awards: ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year and captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year (second time).

2024

May–June: Played in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Super 8 vs Afghanistan: 53 off 28 – Player of the Match.



Final vs South Africa: Took a key catch to dismiss David Miller; India won by 7 runs.

June: Dropped to No. 2 in T20I batting rankings (Travis Head went to No. 1).

July: Captain in T20I series vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele – India won series 3–0.

2025

February 2: Last T20I (so far) vs England at Wankhede.

Leagues Participation

Suryakumar Yadav has played in the Indian Premier League and the Champions League T20. He was part of the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, winning titles with both teams. He also represented the Mumbai Indians in the Champions League during their qualifying years.

Indian Premier League

Suryakumar Yadav first joined the Mumbai Indians in 2012 but played only one match that season. He later played for Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014 to 2017, winning the title in his debut year with them. Since 2018, he has been a key player for the Mumbai Indians, winning two titles and scoring consistently. In 2023, he had his best IPL season with over 600 runs, and in 2024, he scored his second IPL century.

Year Team Notes 2012–2013 Mumbai Indians Played one match in 2012; did not get many chances in both seasons. 2014–2017 Kolkata Knight Riders Scored 608 runs in 54 matches; won the 2014 IPL title. 2018–2021 Mumbai Indians Strong performer; won titles in 2019 and 2020; over 1400 runs in 3 seasons. 2022 Mumbai Indians Missed start due to injury; scored 303 runs in 8 matches; injured again in May. 2023 Mumbai Indians Vice-captain; scored 605 runs, including his first IPL century. 2024 Mumbai Indians Missed early matches due to injury; scored 345 runs in 11 matches with a second century. 2025 Mumbai Indians Bought for ₹16.35 crore in IPL auction.

Champions League

Suryakumar Yadav took part in the Champions League Twenty20 with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. During the final match against Chennai Super Kings, his bowling action was questioned, and he received a warning. Still, he was praised for his economical performance, conceding only 21 runs in three innings.

Year Team Notes 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Played in CLT20; received a warning for suspected action; praised for economy. Other years — Did not participate due to the team not qualifying or the tournament not being held.

Domestic career

Suryakumar Yadav started his domestic journey with Mumbai in 2010, playing List A, T20, and first-class matches in the same year. He impressed early, finishing as Mumbai’s top run-scorer in the 2011–12 Ranji season with 754 runs. He also performed well for the India under-22 side and received the MA Chidambaram Trophy for Best Under-22 cricketer.

He briefly captained Mumbai during the 2014–15 Ranji Trophy and was part of the title-winning squad in 2015–16, scoring 788 runs that season. He continued to perform across formats, playing a key role in Mumbai’s campaigns in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In 2020–21, he led the team in T20s, though they had a poor run. Outside of state cricket, he played for Parsi Gymkhana and other Mumbai clubs, winning local titles like the Police Shield and earning best batsman awards in club finals.

Records and achievements

Suryakumar Yadav has earned both team and individual honors through consistent performances in international and domestic cricket. He has stood out especially in the T20 format, collecting awards, titles, and key records over the years.

Team Honors

T20 World Cup Champion – 2024 (India)

Asia Cup Winner – 2023 (India)

IPL Champion –

2013, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)



2014 (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Individual Awards and Recognition

MA Chidambaram Trophy – 2011

Best Under-22 Cricketer (BCCI); 721 runs at average 80+ for India Under-22

Best Under-22 Cricketer (BCCI); 721 runs at average 80+ for India Under-22 Arjuna Award – 2023

For contributions to Indian cricket

For contributions to Indian cricket ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year – 2022, 2023

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year – 2022, 2023

ICC Player Rating – Held World No. 1 in T20I rankings (October 2022 – June 2024)

Reached peak rating of 910 points in January 2023

Reached peak rating of 910 points in January 2023 T20I Hundreds – 4

Second-most by any batter as of mid-2024

Second-most by any batter as of mid-2024 Fastest to 1,000 T20I runs by balls faced – 573 balls (October 2022)

Player of the Match – 2024 T20 World Cup (Super 8 vs Afghanistan)

Scored 53 off 28 balls

Personal life

Suryakumar Yadav was born on 14 September 1990 in Mumbai. His family came from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. He studied at the Atomic Energy Central School and later completed his B.Com from Pillai College. He started playing cricket at a young age, first in Varanasi with help from his uncle, then trained in Mumbai under Ashok Kamat, and later joined the Elf Vengsarkar Academy.

Family

In 2016, he married Devisha Shetty, a dancer and coach he met during a college event in 2010. The couple does not have children.

Finance

As of 2025, his total wealth is around ₹55 crore (around $7 million). He has a Grade B contract with the BCCI and earns ₹3 crore per year. His IPL contract with the Mumbai Indians in 2025 brought him ₹16.35 crore. He also earns through brand deals with companies like Royal Stag, Dream11, and Maxima Smartwatches.

Cars and House

He lives in a luxury apartment in Mumbai. His garage includes high-end vehicles such as a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, Range Rover Velar, and Audi A6.

Scandals

During the 2014 Champions League T20 final, umpires reported him for bending his elbow beyond the limit while bowling. He was added to the warning list but still bowled three overs and gave away only 21 runs. Despite the issue, his performance was noted as one of the best in the match.

Fans

Suryakumar Yadav is often called "SKY" by fans. Many admire his bold batting and creative shot selection. After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja stepped down in 2024, Yadav became India’s T20I captain, which increased his popularity. However, some fans were unhappy with his performance in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. His Instagram account, @surya_14kumar, has a large number of followers.