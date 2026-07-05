Ibrahim Zadran News View all Up-to-date news about Ibrahim Zadran is collected here, including details about the relationship between the players in the team, past results and predictions for the upcoming cricket matches. This Heartfelt Tribute by Ibrahim Zadran Is Winning the Internet Afghanistan played its last clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Canada a few hours ago. With their tournament coming to an end, it was also an end to Jonathan Trott’s time as the Head Coach of the team. Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan complete clean sweep with nine-run win in third T20I Ibrahim Zadran ZIM vs AFG | Second T20I in Harare, Preview Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan start T20 leg with 53-run win in Harare Ibrahim Zadran AFG vs ZIM | Twitter heaps praises as Zimbabwe dominate Afghanistan on first day of Harare Test

International career

Ibrahim Zadran has made his mark on international cricket with impressive performances for Afghanistan. Here is a summary of his career journey.

December 2017: Zadran joined Afghanistan's squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was the leading run-scorer for Afghanistan with 186 runs.

December 2018: He became part of Afghanistan's under-23 team for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

August 2019: Zadran was selected for Afghanistan’s Test squad for their match against Bangladesh. He debuted in Test cricket on 5 September 2019 during that match.

November 2019: Zadran played his first ODI against the West Indies on 11 November 2019. He also debuted in T20I cricket against the same team on 14 November 2019.

December 2019: Zadran was included in Afghanistan’s squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He became the leading run-scorer for Afghanistan in that tournament with 240 runs in five matches.

June 2022: Zadran scored his first century in ODI cricket against Zimbabwe, making 120 runs not out.

November 2022: He scored 106 runs in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekelle and won the Player of the Match award. In the same series, he smashed 162 runs in another match, setting a record for the highest ODI score by an Afghan player. Zadran finished the series with 278 runs at an average of 92.66 and was named Player of the Series.

June 2023: Zadran made 98 runs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Hambantota, winning Player of the Match. He followed that with scores of 106, 10, 162, and 98 runs in other innings in Sri Lanka.

October 2023: Zadran debuted in the ICC World Cup on 7 October 2023 against Bangladesh, scoring 22 runs. He later played a key role in Afghanistan's victory against Pakistan, making 87 runs and earning Player of the Match honors.

November 2023: Zadran set a new record for the highest score by an Afghan player in an ICC World Cup match, scoring 129 runs off 147 balls against Australia. It was Afghanistan’s first-ever century in a World Cup match.

May 2024: Zadran was named to Afghanistan's squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. By then, he had scored 231 runs in 8 matches with an average of 28.87 and a strike rate of 107.44, including a match-winning 70 runs off 46 balls against Uganda.

January 2025: Ibrahim Zadran was included in Afghanistan's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Leagues Participation

Ibrahim Zadran has played in several franchise-based cricket leagues and has gained valuable experience with each. Here's a look at his participation in these leagues.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Ibrahim Zadran has not yet played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In July 2024, he shared his ambition to play in the IPL, viewing it as a major achievement. He hopes to learn from experienced players such as Virat Kohli and M. S. Dhoni.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

In 2023, Zadran played for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He scored 215 runs in 8 matches. In 2024, he played 9 matches, scoring 227 runs with a top score of 52. Fortune Barishal won the 2024 BPL, defeating Comilla Victorians.

Year Team Matches Played Runs Scored Top Score Average Team Achievements 2023 Fortune Barishal 8 215 52 26.87 N/A 2024 Fortune Barishal 9 227 52 N/A Winner of the 2024 BPL

Afghanistan Premier League (APL)

In September 2018, Zadran joined the Nangarhar Leopards squad for the first Afghanistan Premier League (APL). As of February 2025, he has played one match for the team.

Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL)

Zadran debuted in the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) in 2017, playing for Mis Ainak Knights.

Lanka Premier League (LPL)

Since 2024, Zadran has been part of Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). In 2024, he played a key role in a 25-run win against the Galle Titans in game 12. In match 10, he helped the team with 8 wickets in a game against Colombo Strikers.

Domestic career

Ibrahim Zadran began his domestic career in 2017. He played his first List A match for Mis Ainak Region in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament on 11 August 2017. Later that year, he debuted in the Shpageeza Cricket League with Mis Ainak Knights on 12 September 2017.

In September 2018, he joined Nangarhar's squad for the first Afghanistan Premier League.

In 2021, he played for Boyne Hill in Berkshire. He scored 479 runs in 15 matches, opening the batting for his team.

Records and achievements

Ibrahim Zadran has set several key records in his cricket career:

2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Zadran was Afghanistan's top scorer with 186 runs.

2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup: He scored 240 runs in five matches.

June 2022: He scored his first ODI century, reaching 120 runs against Zimbabwe.

November 2022: Zadran scored 106 runs against Sri Lanka and 162 runs in the third match of the series, setting a record for Afghanistan's highest score in ODIs.

2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Zadran debuted on October 7, 2023, against Bangladesh. His best performance came against Pakistan with 87 runs, earning him the Player of the Match. He also scored 129 runs against Australia, breaking the record for the highest score by an Afghan player in a World Cup.

Player of the Match: He won this award for his 106 runs against Sri Lanka in November 2022 and for his 98 runs against Sri Lanka in June 2023.

Player of the Series: He won this award in November 2022 after scoring 278 runs at an average of 92.66 in a series against Sri Lanka.

October 2023: Zadran became the fastest Afghan player to score 1,000 ODI runs, completing the feat in 24 innings.

Personal life

Ibrahim Zadran was born on December 12, 2001, in Khost, Afghanistan. He comes from a cricket-loving family. His uncle, Noor Ali Zadran, a former Afghan cricketer, inspired him to pursue cricket. Ibrahim would often train on his family’s farm in Khost, alongside his brothers and cousins, including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who also plays for Afghanistan's national team.

There is no information available about his girlfriend or wife at the moment.

Finance

As of 2024, Ibrahim Zadran's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. His primary sources of income include his salary from Afghanistan Cricket, fees from franchise leagues, and sponsorship deals.

Cars and House

There is no public information about his cars or house.

Scandals

In September 2024, Ibrahim Zadran became part of a minor controversy when he sprained his ankle during a final training session before a test match against New Zealand, forcing him to miss the game.

Earlier in 2023, after a victory over Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup Round 22 match, Zadran dedicated his Player of the Match award to Afghan refugees who were forcibly expelled from Pakistan.

Fans

Ibrahim Zadran is widely praised by fans, particularly for scoring Afghanistan’s first-ever ODI World Cup century on November 7, 2023, against Australia. This historic achievement made headlines, and Zadran received a great deal of support on social media.

On Instagram, he has around 200,000 followers.