India Get Major Boost Ahead of Afghanistan T20I Series
The Indian team is about to get some major boost ahead of the T20I series against Afghanistan. Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy are reportedly ready to be back in action. Discussions are also being made to add Krunal Pandya back in the T20I setup, as the team aims to strengthen the squad.
India is now preparing for the upcoming T20I series, which will bring down a whole lot of action for the fans. But it is not just the action which fans are waiting for, they are also waiting for comebacks of the players who have missed international matches for a long time.
Reports suggest that Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy are now fit to join the Indian team. Washington Sundar is also progressing well on his injury, giving a positive sign for the Indian all-rounders. Along with that, fans have received another positive report, which is related to Jasprit Bumrah.
He is currently on track for the Asian Games, and could also play a few matches in the T20I series against Afghanistan. The BCCI is also looking forward to the replacement of Axar Patel, who was unable to do well in the India tour of the UK. And for this, they are looking at Krunal Pandya, who could make a comeback.
Our Take
It has been a major development for the Indian team that they will be able to play with the all-rounders, who have been missing in the lineup for a while. Along with that, fans will also be happy if Krunal Pandya actually gets his chance to make a comeback in the Indian team. He has not been a part of the international side for a long time, but he has been giving some strong performances for RCB over the last two seasons.