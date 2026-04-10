Highlights Essex vs Somerset First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

ESS
ESS

149

SOM
SOM

(43 ov.) 179/5

42.6
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

42.5
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

42.4
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

42.3
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

42.2
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

42.1
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

41.6
.

Cook to Overton, 0 runs

41.5
.

Cook to Overton, 0 runs

41.4
1

Cook to Goldsworthy, 1 run

41.3
.

Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

41.2
.

Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

41.1
.

Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

40.6
.

Harmer to Overton, 0 runs

40.5
6

Harmer to Overton, 6 runs

40.4
.

Harmer to Overton, 0 runs

40.3
4

Harmer to Overton, 4 runs

40.2
.

Harmer to Overton, 0 runs

40.1
3

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 3 runs

39.6
4

Cook to Overton, 4 runs

39.5
.

Cook to Overton, appeal

39.4
2

Cook to Overton, 2 runs

39.3
.

Cook to Overton, 0 runs

39.2
.

Cook to Overton, 0 runs

39.1
1

Cook to Goldsworthy, 1 run

38.6
4

Harmer to Overton, 4 runs

38.5
6

Harmer to Overton, 6 runs

38.4
.

Harmer to Overton, 0 runs

38.3
4

Harmer to Overton, 4 runs

38.2
1

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 1 run

38.1
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

37.6
1

Cook to Goldsworthy, 1 run

37.5
.

Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

37.4
.

Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

37.3
.

Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

37.2
1

Cook to Overton, 1 run

37.1
4

Cook to Overton, 4 runs

36.6
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

36.5
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

36.4
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

36.3
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

36.2
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

36.1
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

35.6
4

Cook to Overton, 4 runs

35.5
4

Cook to Overton, 4 runs

35.4
.

Cook to Overton, 0 runs

35.3
.

Cook to Overton, 0 runs

35.2
.

Cook to Overton, 0 runs

35.1
4

Cook to Overton, 4 runs

34.6
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

34.5
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

34.4
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

34.3
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

34.2
1

Harmer to Overton, 1 run

34.1
.

Harmer to Overton, 0 runs

33.6
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

33.5
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

33.4
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

33.3
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

33.2
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

33.1
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

32.6
.

Harmer to Overton, 0 runs

32.5
.

Harmer to Overton, 0 runs

32.4
1

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 1 run

32.3
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

32.2
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

32.1
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

31.6
1

Porter to Goldsworthy, 1 run

31.5
4

Porter to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

31.4
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

31.3
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

31.3
3

Porter to Overton, 2 no balls + 1 run

31.2
.

Porter to Overton, 0 runs

31.1
.

Porter to Overton, 0 runs

30.6
1

Harmer to Overton, 1 run

30.5
.

Harmer to Overton, 0 runs

30.4
.

Harmer to Overton, 0 runs

30.3
.

Harmer to Overton, 0 runs

30.2
.

Harmer to Overton, 0 runs

30.1
W

Harmer to Rew, appeal, wicket (caught - Rew)

29.6
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

29.5
4

Porter to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

29.4
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

29.3
2

Porter to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

29.2
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

29.1
.

Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.6
1

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 1 run

28.5
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.4
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.3
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.2
.

Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.1
1

Harmer to Rew, 1 run

27.6
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.5
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.4
4

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

27.3
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.2
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.1
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

26.6
.

Harmer to Rew, 0 runs

26.5
.

Harmer to Rew, 0 runs

26.4
.

Harmer to Rew, 0 runs

26.3
.

Harmer to Rew, 0 runs

26.2
4

Harmer to Rew, 4 runs

26.1
.

Harmer to Rew, 0 runs

25.6
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

25.5
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

25.4
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

25.3
1

Mulder to Rew, 1 run

25.2
.

Mulder to Rew, 0 runs

25.1
.

Mulder to Rew, 0 runs

24.6
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.5
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.4
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.3
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.2
1

Snater to Rew, 1 run

24.1
2

Snater to Rew, 2 runs

23.6
4

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

23.5
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

23.4
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

23.3
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

23.2
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

23.1
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

22.6
4

Snater to Rew, 4 runs

22.5
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

22.4
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

22.3
4

Snater to Rew, 4 runs

22.2
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

22.1
4

Snater to Rew, 4 runs

21.6
.

Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

21.5
1

Mulder to Rew, 1 run

21.4
4

Mulder to Rew, 4 runs

21.3
.

Mulder to Rew, 0 runs

21.2
.

Mulder to Rew, 0 runs

21.1
.

Mulder to Rew, 0 runs

20.6
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.5
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.4
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.3
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.2
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.1
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

19.6
.

Mulder to Rew, 0 runs

19.5
.

Mulder to Rew, 0 runs

19.4
.

Mulder to Rew, 0 runs

19.3
.

Mulder to Rew, appeal

19.2
.

Mulder to Rew, 0 runs

19.1
.

Mulder to Rew, 0 runs

18.6
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.5
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.4
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.3
.

Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.2
W

Snater to Abell, appeal, wicket (caught - Abell)

18.1
.

Snater to Abell, 0 runs

17.6
.

Mulder to Rew, 0 runs

17.5
3

Mulder to Abell, 3 runs

17.4
.

Mulder to Abell, 0 runs

17.3
.

Mulder to Abell, 0 runs

17.2
.

Mulder to Abell, 0 runs

17.1
.

Mulder to Abell, 0 runs

16.6
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

16.5
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

16.4
1

Snater to Abell, 1 run

16.3
.

Snater to Abell, 0 runs

16.2
1

Snater to Rew, 1 run

16.1
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

15.6
.

Mulder to Abell, 0 runs

15.5
.

Mulder to Abell, 0 runs

15.5
2

Mulder to Abell, 2 no balls

15.4
.

Mulder to Abell, 0 runs

15.3
.

Mulder to Abell, 0 runs

15.2
.

Mulder to Abell, 0 runs

15.1
2

Mulder to Abell, 2 runs

14.6
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

14.5
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

14.4
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

14.3
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

14.2
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

14.1
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

13.6
4

Cook to Abell, 4 runs

13.5
1

Cook to Rew, 1 run

13.4
4

Cook to Rew, 4 byes

13.3
4

Cook to Rew, 4 runs

13.2
.

Cook to Rew, 0 runs

13.1
.

Cook to Rew, 0 runs

12.6
.

Snater to Abell, 0 runs

12.5
3

Snater to Rew, 3 runs

12.4
.

Snater to Rew, 0 runs

12.3
4

Snater to Rew, 4 runs

12.2
1

Snater to Abell, 1 run

12.1
.

Snater to Abell, 0 runs

11.6
4

Cook to Rew, 4 runs

11.5
.

Cook to Rew, 0 runs

11.4
.

Cook to Rew, 0 runs

11.3
4

Cook to Rew, 4 runs

11.2
.

Cook to Rew, 0 runs

11.1
.

Cook to Rew, appeal

10.6
2

Porter to Abell, 2 runs

10.5
4

Porter to Abell, 4 runs

10.4
1

Porter to Rew, 1 run

10.3
.

Porter to Rew, appeal

10.2
.

Porter to Rew, 0 runs

10.1
.

Porter to Rew, 0 runs

9.6
2

Cook to Abell, 2 runs

9.5
.

Cook to Abell, 0 runs

9.4
2

Cook to Abell, 2 runs

9.3
.

Cook to Abell, 0 runs

9.2
.

Cook to Abell, 0 runs

9.1
.

Cook to Abell, 0 runs

8.6
.

Porter to Rew, 0 runs

8.5
.

Porter to Rew, 0 runs

8.4
.

Porter to Rew, 0 runs

8.3
.

Porter to Rew, 0 runs

8.2
.

Porter to Rew, 0 runs

8.1
.

Porter to Rew, 0 runs

7.6
2

Cook to Abell, 2 runs

7.5
.

Cook to Abell, 0 runs

7.4
.

Cook to Abell, 0 runs

7.3
.

Cook to Abell, 0 runs

7.2
.

Cook to Abell, 0 runs

7.1
.

Cook to Abell, 0 runs

6.6
.

Porter to Rew, 0 runs

6.5
1

Porter to Abell, 1 run

6.4
.

Porter to Abell, 0 runs

6.3
4

Porter to Abell, 4 runs

6.2
.

Porter to Abell, 0 runs

6.1
.

Porter to Abell, 0 runs

5.6
.

Cook to Rew, 0 runs

5.5
1

Cook to Abell, 1 run

5.4
.

Cook to Abell, 0 runs

5.3
.

Cook to Abell, 0 runs

5.2
W

Cook to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

5.1
.

Cook to Rew, 0 runs

4.6
1

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

4.5
.

Porter to Thomas, 1 run

4.4
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

4.4
2

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

4.3
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

4.2
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

4.1
2

Porter to Thomas, 2 runs

3.6
W

Cook to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)

3.5
1

Cook to Thomas, appeal

3.4
.

Cook to Thomas, appeal

3.3
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

3.2
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

3.1
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

2.6
2

Porter to Lammonby, 2 runs

2.5
W

Porter to Leach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Leach)

2.4
.

Porter to Leach, 0 runs

2.3
.

Porter to Leach, 0 runs

2.2
.

Porter to Leach, 0 runs

2.1
.

Porter to Leach, 0 runs

1.6
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

1.5
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

1.4
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

1.3
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

1.2
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

1.1
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

0.6
.

Porter to Leach, 0 runs

0.5
2

Porter to Leach, 2 runs

0.4
.

Porter to Leach, 0 runs

0.3
.

Porter to Leach, 0 runs

0.3
2

Porter to Leach, 2 no balls

0.2
4

Porter to Leach, 4 runs

0.1
.

Porter to Leach, 0 runs

50.6
W

Shaw to Porter, appeal, wicket (caught - Porter)

50.5
.

Shaw to Porter, 0 runs

50.4
.

Shaw to Porter, 0 runs

50.3
.

Shaw to Porter, 0 runs

50.2
.

Shaw to Porter, 0 runs

50.1
.

Shaw to Porter, 0 runs

49.6
1

Overton to Porter, leg bye

49.5
.

Overton to Porter, 0 runs

49.4
.

Overton to Porter, 0 runs

49.3
.

Overton to Porter, 0 runs

49.2
1

Overton to Cook, 1 run

49.1
.

Overton to Cook, 0 runs

48.6
.

Shaw to Porter, 0 runs

48.5
W

Shaw to Snater, appeal, wicket (bowled - Snater)

48.4
4

Shaw to Snater, 4 runs

48.3
.

Shaw to Snater, 0 runs

48.2
.

Shaw to Snater, 0 runs

48.1
.

Shaw to Snater, 0 runs

47.6
.

Overton to Cook, 0 runs

47.5
.

Overton to Cook, 0 runs

47.4
.

Overton to Cook, 0 runs

47.3
1

Overton to Snater, 1 run

47.2
4

Overton to Snater, 4 runs

47.1
4

Overton to Snater, 4 runs

46.6
.

Shaw to Cook, 0 runs

46.5
.

Shaw to Cook, 0 runs

46.4
W

Shaw to Benkenstein, appeal, wicket (bowled - Benkenstein)

46.3
2

Shaw to Benkenstein, 2 leg byes

46.2
.

Shaw to Benkenstein, 0 runs

46.1
.

Shaw to Benkenstein, 0 runs

45.6
.

Overton to Snater, 0 runs

45.5
.

Overton to Snater, 0 runs

45.4
2

Overton to Snater, 2 leg byes

45.3
W

Overton to Harmer, wicket (lbw - Harmer)

45.2
.

Overton to Harmer, 0 runs

45.1
W

Overton to Pepper, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pepper)

44.6
.

Shaw to Benkenstein, 0 runs

44.5
1

Shaw to Pepper, 1 run

44.4
4

Shaw to Pepper, 4 runs

44.3
.

Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs

44.2
.

Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs

44.1
4

Shaw to Pepper, 4 runs

43.6
2

Overton to Benkenstein, 2 runs

43.5
.

Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs

43.4
.

Overton to Benkenstein, appeal

43.3
.

Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs

43.2
.

Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs

43.1
.

Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs

42.6
.

Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs

42.5
.

Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs

42.4
.

Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs

42.3
.

Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs

42.2
.

Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs

42.1
.

Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs

41.6
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

41.5
1

Ball to Pepper, 1 run

41.4
.

Ball to Pepper, 0 runs

41.3
4

Ball to Pepper, 4 runs

41.2
.

Ball to Pepper, 0 runs

41.1
.

Ball to Pepper, 0 runs

40.6
2

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 2 runs

40.5
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

40.4
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

40.3
4

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 4 runs

40.2
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

40.1
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

39.6
.

Ball to Pepper, 0 runs

39.5
.

Ball to Pepper, 0 runs

39.4
1

Ball to Benkenstein, 1 run

39.3
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

39.2
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

39.1
1

Ball to Pepper, 1 run

38.6
1

Pretorius to Pepper, 1 run

38.5
.

Pretorius to Pepper, 0 runs

38.4
W

Pretorius to Allison, appeal, wicket (caught - Allison)

38.3
1

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 1 run

38.2
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

38.2
2

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 2 no balls

38.1
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

37.6
4

Ball to Allison, 4 runs

37.5
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

37.4
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

37.3
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

37.2
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

37.1
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

36.6
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

36.5
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

36.4
4

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 4 runs

36.3
1

Pretorius to Allison, 1 run

36.2
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

36.1
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

35.6
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

35.5
4

Ball to Benkenstein, 4 runs

35.4
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

35.3
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

35.2
.

Ball to Benkenstein, appeal

35.1
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

34.6
4

Pretorius to Allison, 4 runs

34.5
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

34.4
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

34.3
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

34.2
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

34.1
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

33.6
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

33.5
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

33.4
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

33.3
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

33.2
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

32.6
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

32.5
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

32.4
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

32.3
.

Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs

32.2
1

Pretorius to Allison, 1 run

32.1
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

31.6
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

31.5
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

31.4
.

Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs

31.3
3

Ball to Allison, 3 runs

31.2
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

31.1
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

30.6
.

Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs

30.5
.

Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs

30.4
.

Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs

30.3
1

Overton to Allison, 1 run

30.2
.

Overton to Allison, 0 runs

30.1
2

Overton to Allison, 2 runs

29.6
W

Lammonby to Critchley, wicket (caught - Critchley)

29.5
.

Lammonby to Critchley, 0 runs

29.4
.

Lammonby to Critchley, 0 runs

29.3
W

Lammonby to Elgar, appeal, wicket (caught - Elgar)

29.2
1

Lammonby to Allison, 1 run

29.1
.

Lammonby to Allison, 0 runs

28.6
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

28.5
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

28.4
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

28.3
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

28.1
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

27.6
1

Lammonby to Elgar, 1 run

27.5
.

Lammonby to Elgar, 0 runs

27.4
.

Lammonby to Elgar, 0 runs

27.3
.

Lammonby to Elgar, 0 runs

27.2
1

Lammonby to Allison, 1 run

27.1
2

Lammonby to Allison, 2 runs

26.6
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

26.5
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

26.4
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

26.3
2

Overton to Elgar, 2 runs

26.2
1

Overton to Allison, 1 run

26.1
1

Overton to Elgar, 1 run

25.6
.

Shaw to Allison, 0 runs

25.5
4

Shaw to Allison, 4 runs

25.4
.

Shaw to Allison, appeal

25.3
.

Shaw to Allison, 0 runs

25.2
1

Shaw to Elgar, 1 run

25.1
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

24.6
.

Overton to Allison, 0 runs

24.5
.

Overton to Allison, 0 runs

24.4
.

Overton to Allison, 0 runs

24.3
4

Overton to Allison, 4 runs

24.2
.

Overton to Allison, 0 runs

24.1
.

Overton to Allison, 0 runs

23.6
2

Shaw to Elgar, 2 runs

23.5
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

23.4
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

23.3
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

23.2
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

23.1
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

22.6
.

Overton to Allison, 0 runs

22.5
1

Overton to Elgar, 1 run

22.4
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

22.3
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

22.2
1

Overton to Allison, 1 run

22.1
.

Overton to Allison, 0 runs

21.6
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

21.5
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

21.4
.

Shaw to Elgar, appeal

21.3
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

21.2
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

21.1
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

20.6
3

Pretorius to Elgar, 3 runs

20.5
1

Pretorius to Allison, leg bye

20.4
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

20.3
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

20.2
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

20.1
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

19.6
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

19.5
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

19.4
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

19.3
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

19.2
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

19.1
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

18.6
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

18.5
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

18.4
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

18.3
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

18.2
4

Pretorius to Allison, 4 runs

18.1
1

Pretorius to Elgar, 1 run

17.6
2

Shaw to Allison, 2 runs

17.5
.

Shaw to Allison, 0 runs

17.4
4

Shaw to Allison, 4 runs

17.3
.

Shaw to Allison, 0 runs

17.2
1

Shaw to Elgar, 1 run

17.1
2

Shaw to Elgar, 2 runs

16.6
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

16.5
1

Pretorius to Elgar, 1 run

16.4
.

Pretorius to Elgar, 0 runs

16.3
.

Pretorius to Elgar, 0 runs

16.2
1

Pretorius to Allison, 1 run

16.1
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

15.6
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

15.5
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

15.4
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

15.3
.

Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs

15.2
1

Shaw to Allison, 1 run

15.1
.

Shaw to Allison, appeal

14.6
4

Pretorius to Elgar, 4 runs

14.5
.

Pretorius to Elgar, 0 runs

14.4
1

Pretorius to Allison, 1 run

14.3
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

14.2
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

14.1
2

Pretorius to Allison, 2 runs

13.6
.

Ball to Elgar, 0 runs

13.5
.

Ball to Elgar, 0 runs

13.4
4

Ball to Elgar, 4 runs

13.3
.

Ball to Elgar, 0 runs

13.2
.

Ball to Elgar, 0 runs

13.1
.

Ball to Elgar, 0 runs

12.6
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

12.5
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

12.4
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

12.3
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

12.2
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

12.1
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

11.6
.

Ball to Elgar, appeal

11.5
4

Ball to Elgar, 4 runs

11.4
.

Ball to Elgar, 0 runs

11.3
1

Ball to Allison, 1 run

11.2
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

11.1
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

10.6
.

Pretorius to Elgar, 0 runs

10.5
1

Pretorius to Allison, 1 run

10.4
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

10.3
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

10.2
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

10.1
.

Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs

9.6
.

Ball to Elgar, 0 runs

9.5
.

Ball to Elgar, 0 runs

9.4
.

Ball to Elgar, 0 runs

9.3
1

Ball to Allison, 1 run

9.2
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

9.1
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

8.6
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

8.5
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

8.4
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

8.1
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

7.6
.

Ball to Allison, 0 runs

7.5
W

Ball to Mulder, appeal, wicket (caught - Mulder)

7.4
.

Ball to Mulder, 0 runs

7.3
W

Ball to Walter, wicket (lbw - Walter)

7.2
.

Ball to Walter, 0 runs

7.1
.

Ball to Walter, 0 runs

6.6
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

6.5
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

6.4
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

6.3
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

6.2
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

5.6
1

Ball to Elgar, 1 run

5.5
1

Ball to Walter, 1 run

5.4
.

Ball to Walter, 0 runs

5.3
.

Ball to Walter, 0 runs

5.2
.

Ball to Walter, 0 runs

5.1
.

Ball to Walter, 0 runs

4.6
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

4.5
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

4.4
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

4.3
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

4.2
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

4.1
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

3.6
.

Ball to Walter, appeal

3.5
.

Ball to Walter, 0 runs

3.4
.

Ball to Walter, 0 runs

3.3
1

Ball to Elgar, 1 run

3.2
.

Ball to Elgar, 0 runs

3.1
.

Ball to Elgar, 0 runs

2.6
.

Overton to Walter, 0 runs

2.5
.

Overton to Walter, 0 runs

2.4
.

Overton to Walter, 0 runs

2.3
.

Overton to Walter, 0 runs

2.2
.

Overton to Walter, 0 runs

2.1
.

Overton to Walter, 0 runs

1.6
1

Ball to Walter, leg bye

1.5
.

Ball to Walter, 0 runs

1.4
1

Ball to Elgar, 1 run

1.3
1

Ball to Walter, 1 run

1.2
.

Ball to Walter, 0 runs

1.1
.

Ball to Walter, 0 runs

0.6
4

Overton to Elgar, 4 runs

0.5
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

0.4
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

0.3
4

Overton to Elgar, 4 runs

0.2
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs

0.1
.

Overton to Elgar, 0 runs