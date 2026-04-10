Highlights Essex vs Somerset First class County Championship 10.04.2026
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Cook to Overton, 0 runs
Cook to Overton, 0 runs
Cook to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Overton, 0 runs
Harmer to Overton, 6 runs
Harmer to Overton, 0 runs
Harmer to Overton, 4 runs
Harmer to Overton, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 3 runs
Cook to Overton, 4 runs
Cook to Overton, appeal
Cook to Overton, 2 runs
Cook to Overton, 0 runs
Cook to Overton, 0 runs
Cook to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Harmer to Overton, 4 runs
Harmer to Overton, 6 runs
Harmer to Overton, 0 runs
Harmer to Overton, 4 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Cook to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Cook to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Cook to Overton, 1 run
Cook to Overton, 4 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Cook to Overton, 4 runs
Cook to Overton, 4 runs
Cook to Overton, 0 runs
Cook to Overton, 0 runs
Cook to Overton, 0 runs
Cook to Overton, 4 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Overton, 1 run
Harmer to Overton, 0 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Overton, 0 runs
Harmer to Overton, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Porter to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Porter to Overton, 2 no balls + 1 run
Porter to Overton, 0 runs
Porter to Overton, 0 runs
Harmer to Overton, 1 run
Harmer to Overton, 0 runs
Harmer to Overton, 0 runs
Harmer to Overton, 0 runs
Harmer to Overton, 0 runs
Harmer to Rew, appeal, wicket (caught - Rew)
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Porter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Rew, 1 run
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Harmer to Rew, 0 runs
Harmer to Rew, 0 runs
Harmer to Rew, 0 runs
Harmer to Rew, 0 runs
Harmer to Rew, 4 runs
Harmer to Rew, 0 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Rew, 1 run
Mulder to Rew, 0 runs
Mulder to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 1 run
Snater to Rew, 2 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 4 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 4 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 4 runs
Mulder to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Rew, 1 run
Mulder to Rew, 4 runs
Mulder to Rew, 0 runs
Mulder to Rew, 0 runs
Mulder to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Mulder to Rew, 0 runs
Mulder to Rew, 0 runs
Mulder to Rew, 0 runs
Mulder to Rew, appeal
Mulder to Rew, 0 runs
Mulder to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Snater to Abell, appeal, wicket (caught - Abell)
Snater to Abell, 0 runs
Mulder to Rew, 0 runs
Mulder to Abell, 3 runs
Mulder to Abell, 0 runs
Mulder to Abell, 0 runs
Mulder to Abell, 0 runs
Mulder to Abell, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Abell, 1 run
Snater to Abell, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 1 run
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Mulder to Abell, 0 runs
Mulder to Abell, 0 runs
Mulder to Abell, 2 no balls
Mulder to Abell, 0 runs
Mulder to Abell, 0 runs
Mulder to Abell, 0 runs
Mulder to Abell, 2 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 4 runs
Cook to Rew, 1 run
Cook to Rew, 4 byes
Cook to Rew, 4 runs
Cook to Rew, 0 runs
Cook to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Abell, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 3 runs
Snater to Rew, 0 runs
Snater to Rew, 4 runs
Snater to Abell, 1 run
Snater to Abell, 0 runs
Cook to Rew, 4 runs
Cook to Rew, 0 runs
Cook to Rew, 0 runs
Cook to Rew, 4 runs
Cook to Rew, 0 runs
Cook to Rew, appeal
Porter to Abell, 2 runs
Porter to Abell, 4 runs
Porter to Rew, 1 run
Porter to Rew, appeal
Porter to Rew, 0 runs
Porter to Rew, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 2 runs
Cook to Abell, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 2 runs
Cook to Abell, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 0 runs
Porter to Rew, 0 runs
Porter to Rew, 0 runs
Porter to Rew, 0 runs
Porter to Rew, 0 runs
Porter to Rew, 0 runs
Porter to Rew, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 2 runs
Cook to Abell, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 0 runs
Porter to Rew, 0 runs
Porter to Abell, 1 run
Porter to Abell, 0 runs
Porter to Abell, 4 runs
Porter to Abell, 0 runs
Porter to Abell, 0 runs
Cook to Rew, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 1 run
Cook to Abell, 0 runs
Cook to Abell, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Cook to Rew, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 1 run
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 2 runs
Cook to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)
Cook to Thomas, appeal
Cook to Thomas, appeal
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Lammonby, 2 runs
Porter to Leach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Leach)
Porter to Leach, 0 runs
Porter to Leach, 0 runs
Porter to Leach, 0 runs
Porter to Leach, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Leach, 0 runs
Porter to Leach, 2 runs
Porter to Leach, 0 runs
Porter to Leach, 0 runs
Porter to Leach, 2 no balls
Porter to Leach, 4 runs
Porter to Leach, 0 runs
Shaw to Porter, appeal, wicket (caught - Porter)
Shaw to Porter, 0 runs
Shaw to Porter, 0 runs
Shaw to Porter, 0 runs
Shaw to Porter, 0 runs
Shaw to Porter, 0 runs
Overton to Porter, leg bye
Overton to Porter, 0 runs
Overton to Porter, 0 runs
Overton to Porter, 0 runs
Overton to Cook, 1 run
Overton to Cook, 0 runs
Shaw to Porter, 0 runs
Shaw to Snater, appeal, wicket (bowled - Snater)
Shaw to Snater, 4 runs
Shaw to Snater, 0 runs
Shaw to Snater, 0 runs
Shaw to Snater, 0 runs
Overton to Cook, 0 runs
Overton to Cook, 0 runs
Overton to Cook, 0 runs
Overton to Snater, 1 run
Overton to Snater, 4 runs
Overton to Snater, 4 runs
Shaw to Cook, 0 runs
Shaw to Cook, 0 runs
Shaw to Benkenstein, appeal, wicket (bowled - Benkenstein)
Shaw to Benkenstein, 2 leg byes
Shaw to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Shaw to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Overton to Snater, 0 runs
Overton to Snater, 0 runs
Overton to Snater, 2 leg byes
Overton to Harmer, wicket (lbw - Harmer)
Overton to Harmer, 0 runs
Overton to Pepper, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pepper)
Shaw to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Shaw to Pepper, 1 run
Shaw to Pepper, 4 runs
Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs
Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs
Shaw to Pepper, 4 runs
Overton to Benkenstein, 2 runs
Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Overton to Benkenstein, appeal
Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs
Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs
Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs
Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs
Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs
Shaw to Pepper, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Pepper, 1 run
Ball to Pepper, 0 runs
Ball to Pepper, 4 runs
Ball to Pepper, 0 runs
Ball to Pepper, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 2 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Pepper, 0 runs
Ball to Pepper, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 1 run
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Pepper, 1 run
Pretorius to Pepper, 1 run
Pretorius to Pepper, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, appeal, wicket (caught - Allison)
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 1 run
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 2 no balls
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 4 runs
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 1 run
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, appeal
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 4 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 1 run
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 3 runs
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Overton to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Overton to Allison, 1 run
Overton to Allison, 0 runs
Overton to Allison, 2 runs
Lammonby to Critchley, wicket (caught - Critchley)
Lammonby to Critchley, 0 runs
Lammonby to Critchley, 0 runs
Lammonby to Elgar, appeal, wicket (caught - Elgar)
Lammonby to Allison, 1 run
Lammonby to Allison, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Lammonby to Elgar, 1 run
Lammonby to Elgar, 0 runs
Lammonby to Elgar, 0 runs
Lammonby to Elgar, 0 runs
Lammonby to Allison, 1 run
Lammonby to Allison, 2 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 2 runs
Overton to Allison, 1 run
Overton to Elgar, 1 run
Shaw to Allison, 0 runs
Shaw to Allison, 4 runs
Shaw to Allison, appeal
Shaw to Allison, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 1 run
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Allison, 0 runs
Overton to Allison, 0 runs
Overton to Allison, 0 runs
Overton to Allison, 4 runs
Overton to Allison, 0 runs
Overton to Allison, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 2 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Allison, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 1 run
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Allison, 1 run
Overton to Allison, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, appeal
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Pretorius to Elgar, 3 runs
Pretorius to Allison, leg bye
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 4 runs
Pretorius to Elgar, 1 run
Shaw to Allison, 2 runs
Shaw to Allison, 0 runs
Shaw to Allison, 4 runs
Shaw to Allison, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 1 run
Shaw to Elgar, 2 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Elgar, 1 run
Pretorius to Elgar, 0 runs
Pretorius to Elgar, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 1 run
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Elgar, 0 runs
Shaw to Allison, 1 run
Shaw to Allison, appeal
Pretorius to Elgar, 4 runs
Pretorius to Elgar, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 1 run
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 2 runs
Ball to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, 4 runs
Ball to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, appeal
Ball to Elgar, 4 runs
Ball to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 1 run
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Elgar, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 1 run
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Pretorius to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 1 run
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Allison, 0 runs
Ball to Mulder, appeal, wicket (caught - Mulder)
Ball to Mulder, 0 runs
Ball to Walter, wicket (lbw - Walter)
Ball to Walter, 0 runs
Ball to Walter, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, 1 run
Ball to Walter, 1 run
Ball to Walter, 0 runs
Ball to Walter, 0 runs
Ball to Walter, 0 runs
Ball to Walter, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Walter, appeal
Ball to Walter, 0 runs
Ball to Walter, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, 1 run
Ball to Elgar, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Walter, 0 runs
Overton to Walter, 0 runs
Overton to Walter, 0 runs
Overton to Walter, 0 runs
Overton to Walter, 0 runs
Overton to Walter, 0 runs
Ball to Walter, leg bye
Ball to Walter, 0 runs
Ball to Elgar, 1 run
Ball to Walter, 1 run
Ball to Walter, 0 runs
Ball to Walter, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 4 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 4 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs
Overton to Elgar, 0 runs