Match details Essex vs Somerset First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

ESS
ESS

149

SOM
SOM

(43 ov.) 179/5

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 10, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersElgar Dean, Walter Paul Ian, Mulder Wiaan, Allison Charles, Critchley Matt, Benkenstein Luc, Pepper Michael, Harmer Simon, Snater Shane, Cook Sam, Porter Jamie
BenchAkhter Zaman, Bennett Charlie Edward, Cox Jordan, Das Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Jones Mackenzie, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Westley Tom

Somerset Squad

PlayersKohler-Cadmore Tom, Thomas Joshua F, Lammonby Tom, Rew James, Abell Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Overton Craig, Leach Jack, Pretorius Migael, Shaw Josh, Ball Jake, Vaughan Archie M, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Smeed Will
BenchBanton Tom, Gregory Lewis, Hill Finley James, Meredith Riley, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Theedom James

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet