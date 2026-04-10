Highlights Yorkshire vs Hampshire First class County Championship 10.04.2026
Jack to Revis, 0 runs
Jack to Revis, 2 runs
Jack to Revis, 0 runs
Jack to Revis, 0 runs
Jack to Revis, 0 runs
Jack to Revis, 0 runs
Baker to Lyth, 0 runs
Baker to Lyth, 0 runs
Baker to Lyth, 0 runs
Baker to Lyth, 0 runs
Baker to Lyth, 0 runs
Baker to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Revis, 0 runs
Jack to Revis, 0 runs
Jack to Revis, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, leg bye
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Baker to Revis, 0 runs
Baker to Revis, 0 runs
Baker to Revis, 0 runs
Baker to Revis, 0 runs
Baker to Revis, 4 runs
Baker to Revis, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 4 runs
Baker to Wharton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wharton)
Baker to Coad, appeal, wicket (bowled - Coad)
Baker to Coad, 0 runs
Baker to Coad, 1 run
Baker to Whiteman, wicket (lbw - Whiteman)
Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 4 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 4 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 4 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Jack to Lyth, 0 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 4 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 4 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Whiteman, 2 runs
Abbott to Whiteman, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Whiteman, 4 leg byes
Yusuf to Lyth, 1 run
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Whiteman, 0 runs
Abbott to Whiteman, 0 runs
Abbott to Bean, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bean)
Abbott to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, appeal
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 1 run
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Yusuf to Lyth, 1 run
Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 1 run
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 2 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Hill to Lehmann, appeal, wicket (caught - Lehmann)
Coad to Baker, 0 runs
Coad to Baker, 0 runs
Coad to Jack, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jack)
Coad to Jack, 0 runs
Coad to Jack, 0 runs
Coad to Jack, 4 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 4 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs
Richardson to Jack, 1 run
Richardson to Jack, 0 runs
Richardson to Jack, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 2 runs
Coad to Jack, 1 run
Coad to Jack, 0 runs
Coad to Jack, 0 runs
Coad to Jack, 0 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs
Richardson to Jack, leg bye
Richardson to Jack, 0 runs
Richardson to Jack, 0 runs
Richardson to Jack, 0 runs
Richardson to Jack, 0 runs
Coad to Jack, 1 run
Coad to Jack, 0 runs
Coad to Jack, 0 runs
Coad to Jack, 0 runs
Coad to Jack, 0 runs
Coad to Jack, 0 runs
Hill to Jack, 1 run
Hill to Lehmann, 1 run
Hill to Jack, 1 run
Hill to Jack, 0 runs
Hill to Jack, 0 runs
Hill to Jack, 2 no balls
Hill to Jack, 0 runs
White to Jack, 1 run
White to Jack, 0 runs
White to Jack, 0 runs
White to Jack, 0 runs
White to Jack, 4 runs
White to Jack, 0 runs
Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hill to Jack, 1 run
Hill to Jack, 0 runs
Hill to Jack, 0 runs
Hill to Jack, 0 runs
Hill to Jack, 0 runs
White to Jack, 1 run
White to Jack, 0 runs
White to Lehmann, 1 run
White to Jack, 1 run
White to Jack, 0 runs
White to Lehmann, 1 run
Hill to Jack, 0 runs
Hill to Jack, 0 runs
Hill to Abbott, wicket (lbw - Abbott)
Hill to Abbott, 0 runs
Hill to Abbott, 0 runs
Hill to Yusuf, wicket (lbw - Yusuf)
White to Yusuf, 1 run
White to Yusuf, 0 runs
White to Yusuf, 0 runs
White to Yusuf, 0 runs
White to Yusuf, 0 runs
White to Yusuf, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 4 runs
Coad to Yusuf, 1 run
Coad to Yusuf, 0 runs
Coad to Yusuf, 0 runs
Coad to Yusuf, 4 runs
White to Yusuf, 1 run
White to Yusuf, 0 runs
White to Lehmann, 1 run
White to Lehmann, 0 runs
White to Yusuf, 1 run
White to Lehmann, 1 run
Coad to Yusuf, 0 runs
Coad to Yusuf, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 3 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
White to Yusuf, 0 runs
White to Yusuf, 0 runs
White to Lehmann, 1 run
White to Lehmann, 0 runs
White to Lehmann, 0 runs
White to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Dawson, appeal, wicket (caught - Dawson)
Coad to Dawson, 0 runs
Coad to Dawson, 0 runs
Coad to Dawson, 0 runs
Coad to Dawson, 0 runs
Coad to Dawson, 0 runs
Bess to Dawson, 3 runs
Bess to Lehmann, 1 run
Bess to Dawson, 1 run
Bess to Dawson, 0 runs
Bess to Mayes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mayes)
Bess to Lehmann, 1 run
Revis to Mayes, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 1 run
Revis to Lehmann, 4 runs
Revis to Mayes, 1 run
Revis to Mayes, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 1 run
Bess to Mayes, 0 runs
Bess to Mayes, 0 runs
Bess to Mayes, 0 runs
Bess to Mayes, 0 runs
Bess to Mayes, 0 runs
Bess to Mayes, 0 runs
Revis to Mayes, 1 run
Revis to Lehmann, 1 run
Revis to Lehmann, 4 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 4 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 4 runs
Bess to Mayes, 4 runs
Bess to Mayes, 0 runs
Bess to Mayes, 4 runs
Bess to Mayes, 0 runs
Bess to Lehmann, 1 run
Bess to Lehmann, 4 runs
Hill to Mayes, 0 runs
Hill to Lehmann, 1 run
Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hill to Mayes, 1 run
Hill to Lehmann, 1 run
Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Mayes, 0 runs
Revis to Mayes, 0 runs
Revis to Mayes, 4 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 1 run
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 4 runs
Hill to Mayes, 0 runs
Hill to Mayes, 0 runs
Hill to Mayes, 4 runs
Hill to Mayes, 0 runs
Hill to Mayes, 4 runs
Hill to Mayes, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 2 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hill to Lehmann, 1 run
Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hill to Mayes, 1 run
Hill to Mayes, 0 runs
Hill to Mayes, 0 runs
Hill to Mayes, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs
Richardson to Mayes, 4 runs
Richardson to Mayes, 4 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 1 run
Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 2 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs
Revis to Mayes, 0 runs
Revis to Mayes, 0 runs
Revis to Mayes, 0 runs
Revis to Mayes, 0 runs
Revis to Mayes, 4 runs
Revis to Mayes, 0 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 4 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs
Richardson to Lehmann, 4 runs
Richardson to Mayes, 1 run
Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hill to Lehmann, 2 runs
Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Mayes, 2 runs
Coad to Mayes, 0 runs
Coad to Mayes, 0 runs
Coad to Mayes, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 1 run
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hill to Brown, wicket (lbw - Brown)
Hill to Brown, 0 runs
Hill to Brown, 4 runs
Hill to Brown, 0 runs
Hill to Brown, 4 runs
Hill to Brown, appeal
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
White to Brown, 4 runs
White to Brown, 0 runs
White to Brown, 0 runs
White to Brown, 2 runs
White to Brown, 0 runs
White to Brown, appeal
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs
Coad to Brown, leg bye
Coad to Brown, 0 runs
White to Brown, 1 run
White to Brown, 0 runs
White to Brown, 0 runs
White to Brown, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, appeal, wicket (caught - Gubbins)
White to Lehmann, 1 run
Coad to Gubbins, appeal
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Lehmann, 1 run
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 1 run
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 4 byes
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 2 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Lehmann, 0 runs
White to Lehmann, 0 runs
White to Lehmann, 0 runs
White to Lehmann, 4 runs
White to Lehmann, 0 runs
White to Lehmann, 0 runs
Bess to Gubbins, 0 runs
Bess to Lehmann, 1 run
Bess to Gubbins, 1 run
Bess to Gubbins, 4 runs
Bess to Gubbins, 0 runs
Bess to Gubbins, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, wicket (lbw - Prest)
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 4 leg byes
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Prest, 1 run
Richardson to Gubbins, 1 run
Richardson to Prest, 1 run
Hill to Gubbins, 4 runs
Hill to Prest, 1 run
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 4 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Prest, 1 run
Hill to Prest, 3 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Gubbins, 1 run
Richardson to Prest, 2 runs
Richardson to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 1 run
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 4 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Prest, 4 runs
Hill to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Prest, 1 run
Richardson to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Prest, 4 runs
Richardson to Prest, 0 runs
Hill to Gubbins, 0 runs
Hill to Gubbins, 0 runs
Hill to Gubbins, 0 runs
Hill to Gubbins, 0 runs
Hill to Gubbins, 4 runs
Hill to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Prest, 0 runs
Coad to Prest, 0 runs
Coad to Prest, 4 runs
Coad to Prest, 0 runs
Coad to Prest, 0 runs
Coad to Prest, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Prest, 1 run
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Prest, 1 run
Coad to Gubbins, 1 run
Coad to Gubbins, 2 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, appeal
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 1 run
Coad to Prest, 0 runs
Coad to Prest, 4 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 1 run
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Prest, 1 run
Coad to Prest, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Prest, 1 run
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 2 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Prest, leg bye
Coad to Prest, 0 runs
Coad to Prest, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 4 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Prest, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Gubbins, 0 runs
White to Prest, leg bye
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
White to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Prest, 1 run
Richardson to Prest, 4 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Gubbins, appeal
Richardson to Prest, 0 runs
Richardson to Weatherley, appeal, wicket (caught - Weatherley)
Richardson to Weatherley, 0 runs
Richardson to Weatherley, 0 runs
Richardson to Weatherley, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 1 run
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, appeal
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs
Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs