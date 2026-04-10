Highlights Yorkshire vs Hampshire First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

YOR
YOR

(24 ov.) 48/4

HAM
HAM

251

23.6
.

Jack to Revis, 0 runs

23.5
2

Jack to Revis, 2 runs

23.4
.

Jack to Revis, 0 runs

23.3
.

Jack to Revis, 0 runs

23.2
.

Jack to Revis, 0 runs

23.1
.

Jack to Revis, 0 runs

22.6
.

Baker to Lyth, 0 runs

22.5
.

Baker to Lyth, 0 runs

22.4
.

Baker to Lyth, 0 runs

22.3
.

Baker to Lyth, 0 runs

22.2
.

Baker to Lyth, 0 runs

22.1
.

Baker to Lyth, 0 runs

21.6
.

Jack to Revis, 0 runs

21.5
.

Jack to Revis, 0 runs

21.4
.

Jack to Revis, 0 runs

21.3
1

Jack to Lyth, leg bye

21.2
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

21.1
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

20.6
.

Baker to Revis, 0 runs

20.5
.

Baker to Revis, 0 runs

20.4
.

Baker to Revis, 0 runs

20.3
.

Baker to Revis, 0 runs

20.2
4

Baker to Revis, 4 runs

20.1
.

Baker to Revis, 0 runs

19.6
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

19.5
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

19.4
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

19.3
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

19.2
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

19.1
4

Jack to Lyth, 4 runs

18.6
W

Baker to Wharton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wharton)

18.5
W

Baker to Coad, appeal, wicket (bowled - Coad)

18.4
.

Baker to Coad, 0 runs

18.3
.

Baker to Coad, 1 run

18.2
W

Baker to Whiteman, wicket (lbw - Whiteman)

18.1
.

Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs

17.6
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

17.5
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

17.4
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

17.3
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

17.2
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

17.1
4

Jack to Lyth, 4 runs

16.6
4

Baker to Whiteman, 4 runs

16.5
.

Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs

16.4
.

Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs

16.3
.

Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs

16.2
.

Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs

16.1
4

Baker to Whiteman, 4 runs

15.6
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

15.5
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

15.4
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

15.3
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

15.2
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

15.1
.

Jack to Lyth, 0 runs

14.6
.

Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs

14.5
.

Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs

14.4
4

Baker to Whiteman, 4 runs

14.3
.

Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs

14.2
.

Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs

14.1
.

Baker to Whiteman, 0 runs

13.6
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

13.5
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

13.4
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

13.3
4

Yusuf to Lyth, 4 runs

13.2
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

13.1
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

13.1
2

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

12.6
2

Abbott to Whiteman, 2 runs

12.5
.

Abbott to Whiteman, 0 runs

12.4
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

12.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

12.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

12.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

11.6
4

Yusuf to Whiteman, 4 leg byes

11.5
1

Yusuf to Lyth, 1 run

11.4
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

11.3
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

11.2
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

11.1
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

10.6
.

Abbott to Whiteman, 0 runs

10.5
.

Abbott to Whiteman, 0 runs

10.4
W

Abbott to Bean, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bean)

10.3
.

Abbott to Bean, 0 runs

10.2
.

Abbott to Bean, 0 runs

10.1
.

Abbott to Bean, 0 runs

9.6
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

9.5
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

9.4
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

9.3
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

9.2
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

9.1
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

8.6
.

Abbott to Bean, 0 runs

8.5
.

Abbott to Bean, 0 runs

8.4
.

Abbott to Bean, 0 runs

8.3
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

8.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

8.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

7.6
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

7.5
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

7.4
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

7.3
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

7.2
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

7.1
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

6.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

6.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, appeal

6.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

6.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

6.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

6.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

5.6
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

5.5
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

5.4
1

Yusuf to Lyth, 1 run

5.3
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

5.2
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

5.1
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

4.6
.

Abbott to Bean, 0 runs

4.5
.

Abbott to Bean, 0 runs

4.4
.

Abbott to Bean, 0 runs

4.3
.

Abbott to Bean, 0 runs

4.2
.

Abbott to Bean, 0 runs

4.1
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

3.6
1

Yusuf to Lyth, 1 run

3.5
.

Yusuf to Lyth, 0 runs

3.4
1

Yusuf to Bean, 1 run

3.3
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

3.2
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

3.1
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

2.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

2.5
2

Abbott to Lyth, 2 runs

2.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

2.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

2.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

2.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

1.6
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

1.5
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

1.4
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

1.3
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

1.2
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

1.1
.

Yusuf to Bean, 0 runs

0.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

0.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

0.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

0.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

0.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

0.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

69.1
W

Hill to Lehmann, appeal, wicket (caught - Lehmann)

68.6
.

Coad to Baker, 0 runs

68.5
.

Coad to Baker, 0 runs

68.4
W

Coad to Jack, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jack)

68.3
.

Coad to Jack, 0 runs

68.2
.

Coad to Jack, 0 runs

68.1
4

Coad to Jack, 4 runs

67.6
4

Richardson to Lehmann, 4 runs

67.5
.

Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs

67.4
.

Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs

67.3
1

Richardson to Jack, 1 run

67.2
.

Richardson to Jack, 0 runs

67.1
.

Richardson to Jack, 0 runs

66.6
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

66.5
2

Coad to Lehmann, 2 runs

66.4
1

Coad to Jack, 1 run

66.3
.

Coad to Jack, 0 runs

66.2
.

Coad to Jack, 0 runs

66.1
.

Coad to Jack, 0 runs

65.6
.

Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs

65.5
1

Richardson to Jack, leg bye

65.4
.

Richardson to Jack, 0 runs

65.3
.

Richardson to Jack, 0 runs

65.2
.

Richardson to Jack, 0 runs

65.1
.

Richardson to Jack, 0 runs

64.6
1

Coad to Jack, 1 run

64.5
.

Coad to Jack, 0 runs

64.4
.

Coad to Jack, 0 runs

64.3
.

Coad to Jack, 0 runs

64.2
.

Coad to Jack, 0 runs

64.1
.

Coad to Jack, 0 runs

63.6
1

Hill to Jack, 1 run

63.5
1

Hill to Lehmann, 1 run

63.4
1

Hill to Jack, 1 run

63.3
.

Hill to Jack, 0 runs

63.2
.

Hill to Jack, 0 runs

63.2
2

Hill to Jack, 2 no balls

63.1
.

Hill to Jack, 0 runs

62.6
1

White to Jack, 1 run

62.5
.

White to Jack, 0 runs

62.4
.

White to Jack, 0 runs

62.3
.

White to Jack, 0 runs

62.2
4

White to Jack, 4 runs

62.1
.

White to Jack, 0 runs

61.6
.

Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs

61.5
1

Hill to Jack, 1 run

61.4
.

Hill to Jack, 0 runs

61.3
.

Hill to Jack, 0 runs

61.2
.

Hill to Jack, 0 runs

61.1
.

Hill to Jack, 0 runs

60.6
1

White to Jack, 1 run

60.5
.

White to Jack, 0 runs

60.4
1

White to Lehmann, 1 run

60.3
1

White to Jack, 1 run

60.2
.

White to Jack, 0 runs

60.1
1

White to Lehmann, 1 run

59.6
.

Hill to Jack, 0 runs

59.5
.

Hill to Jack, 0 runs

59.4
W

Hill to Abbott, wicket (lbw - Abbott)

59.3
.

Hill to Abbott, 0 runs

59.2
.

Hill to Abbott, 0 runs

59.1
W

Hill to Yusuf, wicket (lbw - Yusuf)

58.6
1

White to Yusuf, 1 run

58.5
.

White to Yusuf, 0 runs

58.4
.

White to Yusuf, 0 runs

58.3
.

White to Yusuf, 0 runs

58.2
.

White to Yusuf, 0 runs

58.1
.

White to Yusuf, 0 runs

57.6
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

57.5
4

Coad to Lehmann, 4 runs

57.4
1

Coad to Yusuf, 1 run

57.3
.

Coad to Yusuf, 0 runs

57.2
.

Coad to Yusuf, 0 runs

57.1
4

Coad to Yusuf, 4 runs

56.6
1

White to Yusuf, 1 run

56.5
.

White to Yusuf, 0 runs

56.4
1

White to Lehmann, 1 run

56.3
.

White to Lehmann, 0 runs

56.2
1

White to Yusuf, 1 run

56.1
1

White to Lehmann, 1 run

55.6
.

Coad to Yusuf, 0 runs

55.5
.

Coad to Yusuf, 0 runs

55.4
3

Coad to Lehmann, 3 runs

55.3
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

55.2
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

55.1
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

54.6
.

White to Yusuf, 0 runs

54.5
.

White to Yusuf, 0 runs

54.4
1

White to Lehmann, 1 run

54.3
.

White to Lehmann, 0 runs

54.2
.

White to Lehmann, 0 runs

54.1
.

White to Lehmann, 0 runs

53.6
W

Coad to Dawson, appeal, wicket (caught - Dawson)

53.5
.

Coad to Dawson, 0 runs

53.4
.

Coad to Dawson, 0 runs

53.3
.

Coad to Dawson, 0 runs

53.2
.

Coad to Dawson, 0 runs

53.1
.

Coad to Dawson, 0 runs

52.6
3

Bess to Dawson, 3 runs

52.5
1

Bess to Lehmann, 1 run

52.4
1

Bess to Dawson, 1 run

52.3
.

Bess to Dawson, 0 runs

52.2
W

Bess to Mayes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mayes)

52.1
1

Bess to Lehmann, 1 run

51.6
.

Revis to Mayes, 0 runs

51.5
1

Revis to Lehmann, 1 run

51.4
4

Revis to Lehmann, 4 runs

51.3
1

Revis to Mayes, 1 run

51.2
.

Revis to Mayes, 0 runs

51.1
1

Revis to Lehmann, 1 run

50.6
.

Bess to Mayes, 0 runs

50.5
.

Bess to Mayes, 0 runs

50.4
.

Bess to Mayes, 0 runs

50.3
.

Bess to Mayes, 0 runs

50.2
.

Bess to Mayes, 0 runs

50.1
.

Bess to Mayes, 0 runs

49.6
1

Revis to Mayes, 1 run

49.5
1

Revis to Lehmann, 1 run

49.4
4

Revis to Lehmann, 4 runs

49.3
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

49.2
4

Revis to Lehmann, 4 runs

49.1
4

Revis to Lehmann, 4 runs

48.6
4

Bess to Mayes, 4 runs

48.5
.

Bess to Mayes, 0 runs

48.4
4

Bess to Mayes, 4 runs

48.3
.

Bess to Mayes, 0 runs

48.2
1

Bess to Lehmann, 1 run

48.1
4

Bess to Lehmann, 4 runs

47.6
.

Hill to Mayes, 0 runs

47.5
1

Hill to Lehmann, 1 run

47.4
.

Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs

47.3
1

Hill to Mayes, 1 run

47.2
1

Hill to Lehmann, 1 run

47.1
.

Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs

46.6
.

Revis to Mayes, 0 runs

46.5
.

Revis to Mayes, 0 runs

46.4
4

Revis to Mayes, 4 runs

46.3
1

Revis to Lehmann, 1 run

46.2
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

46.1
4

Revis to Lehmann, 4 runs

45.6
.

Hill to Mayes, 0 runs

45.5
.

Hill to Mayes, 0 runs

45.4
4

Hill to Mayes, 4 runs

45.3
.

Hill to Mayes, 0 runs

45.2
4

Hill to Mayes, 4 runs

45.1
.

Hill to Mayes, 0 runs

44.6
2

Revis to Lehmann, 2 runs

44.5
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

44.4
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

44.3
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

44.2
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

44.1
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

43.6
1

Hill to Lehmann, 1 run

43.5
.

Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs

43.4
1

Hill to Mayes, 1 run

43.3
.

Hill to Mayes, 0 runs

43.2
.

Hill to Mayes, 0 runs

43.1
.

Hill to Mayes, 0 runs

42.6
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

42.5
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

42.4
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

42.3
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

42.2
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

42.1
.

Revis to Lehmann, 0 runs

41.6
4

Richardson to Mayes, 4 runs

41.5
4

Richardson to Mayes, 4 runs

41.4
1

Richardson to Lehmann, 1 run

41.3
.

Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs

41.2
2

Richardson to Lehmann, 2 runs

41.1
.

Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs

40.6
.

Revis to Mayes, 0 runs

40.5
.

Revis to Mayes, 0 runs

40.4
.

Revis to Mayes, 0 runs

40.3
.

Revis to Mayes, 0 runs

40.2
4

Revis to Mayes, 4 runs

40.1
.

Revis to Mayes, 0 runs

39.6
.

Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs

39.5
.

Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs

39.4
4

Richardson to Lehmann, 4 runs

39.3
.

Richardson to Lehmann, 0 runs

39.2
4

Richardson to Lehmann, 4 runs

39.1
1

Richardson to Mayes, 1 run

38.6
.

Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs

38.5
2

Hill to Lehmann, 2 runs

38.4
.

Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs

38.3
.

Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs

38.2
.

Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs

38.1
.

Hill to Lehmann, 0 runs

37.6
2

Coad to Mayes, 2 runs

37.5
.

Coad to Mayes, 0 runs

37.4
.

Coad to Mayes, 0 runs

37.3
.

Coad to Mayes, 0 runs

37.2
1

Coad to Lehmann, 1 run

37.1
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

36.6
W

Hill to Brown, wicket (lbw - Brown)

36.5
.

Hill to Brown, 0 runs

36.4
4

Hill to Brown, 4 runs

36.3
.

Hill to Brown, 0 runs

36.2
4

Hill to Brown, 4 runs

36.1
.

Hill to Brown, appeal

35.6
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

35.5
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

35.4
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

35.3
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

35.2
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

35.1
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

34.6
4

White to Brown, 4 runs

34.5
.

White to Brown, 0 runs

34.4
.

White to Brown, 0 runs

34.3
2

White to Brown, 2 runs

34.2
.

White to Brown, 0 runs

34.1
.

White to Brown, appeal

33.6
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

33.5
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

33.4
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

33.3
.

Coad to Lehmann, 0 runs

33.2
1

Coad to Brown, leg bye

33.1
.

Coad to Brown, 0 runs

32.6
1

White to Brown, 1 run

32.5
.

White to Brown, 0 runs

32.4
.

White to Brown, 0 runs

32.3
.

White to Brown, 0 runs

32.2
W

White to Gubbins, appeal, wicket (caught - Gubbins)

32.1
1

White to Lehmann, 1 run

31.6
.

Coad to Gubbins, appeal

31.5
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

31.4
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

31.3
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

31.2
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

31.1
1

Coad to Lehmann, 1 run

30.6
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

30.5
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

30.4
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

30.3
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

30.2
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

30.1
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

29.6
1

Coad to Gubbins, 1 run

29.5
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

29.4
4

Coad to Gubbins, 4 byes

29.3
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

29.2
2

Coad to Gubbins, 2 runs

29.1
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

28.6
.

White to Lehmann, 0 runs

28.5
.

White to Lehmann, 0 runs

28.4
.

White to Lehmann, 0 runs

28.3
4

White to Lehmann, 4 runs

28.2
.

White to Lehmann, 0 runs

28.1
.

White to Lehmann, 0 runs

27.6
.

Bess to Gubbins, 0 runs

27.5
1

Bess to Lehmann, 1 run

27.4
1

Bess to Gubbins, 1 run

27.3
4

Bess to Gubbins, 4 runs

27.2
.

Bess to Gubbins, 0 runs

27.1
.

Bess to Gubbins, 0 runs

26.6
W

Hill to Prest, wicket (lbw - Prest)

26.5
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

26.4
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

26.3
4

Hill to Prest, 4 leg byes

26.2
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

26.1
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

25.6
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

25.5
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

25.4
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

25.3
1

Richardson to Prest, 1 run

25.2
1

Richardson to Gubbins, 1 run

25.1
1

Richardson to Prest, 1 run

24.6
4

Hill to Gubbins, 4 runs

24.5
1

Hill to Prest, 1 run

24.4
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

24.3
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

24.2
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

24.1
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

23.6
4

Richardson to Gubbins, 4 runs

23.5
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

23.4
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

23.3
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

23.2
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

23.1
1

Richardson to Prest, 1 run

22.6
3

Hill to Prest, 3 runs

22.5
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

22.4
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

22.3
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

22.2
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

22.1
1

Hill to Gubbins, 1 run

21.6
2

Richardson to Prest, 2 runs

21.5
.

Richardson to Prest, 0 runs

21.4
1

Richardson to Gubbins, 1 run

21.3
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

21.2
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

21.1
4

Richardson to Gubbins, 4 runs

20.6
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

20.5
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

20.4
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

20.3
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

20.2
4

Hill to Prest, 4 runs

20.1
.

Hill to Prest, 0 runs

19.6
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

19.5
1

Richardson to Prest, 1 run

19.4
.

Richardson to Prest, 0 runs

19.3
.

Richardson to Prest, 0 runs

19.2
4

Richardson to Prest, 4 runs

19.1
.

Richardson to Prest, 0 runs

18.6
.

Hill to Gubbins, 0 runs

18.5
.

Hill to Gubbins, 0 runs

18.4
.

Hill to Gubbins, 0 runs

18.3
.

Hill to Gubbins, 0 runs

18.2
4

Hill to Gubbins, 4 runs

18.1
.

Hill to Gubbins, 0 runs

17.6
.

Coad to Prest, 0 runs

17.5
.

Coad to Prest, 0 runs

17.4
4

Coad to Prest, 4 runs

17.3
.

Coad to Prest, 0 runs

17.2
.

Coad to Prest, 0 runs

17.1
.

Coad to Prest, 0 runs

16.6
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

16.5
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

16.4
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

16.3
1

White to Prest, 1 run

16.2
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

16.1
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

15.6
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

15.5
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

15.4
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

15.3
1

Coad to Prest, 1 run

15.2
1

Coad to Gubbins, 1 run

15.1
2

Coad to Gubbins, 2 runs

14.6
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

14.5
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

14.4
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

14.3
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

14.2
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

14.1
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

13.6
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

13.5
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

13.4
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

13.3
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

13.2
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

13.1
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

12.6
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

12.5
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

12.4
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

12.3
.

White to Prest, appeal

12.2
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

12.1
1

White to Gubbins, 1 run

11.6
.

Coad to Prest, 0 runs

11.5
4

Coad to Prest, 4 runs

11.4
1

Coad to Gubbins, 1 run

11.3
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

11.2
1

Coad to Prest, 1 run

11.1
.

Coad to Prest, 0 runs

10.6
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

10.5
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

10.4
1

White to Prest, 1 run

10.3
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

10.2
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

10.1
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

9.6
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

9.5
2

Coad to Gubbins, 2 runs

9.4
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

9.3
1

Coad to Prest, leg bye

9.2
.

Coad to Prest, 0 runs

9.1
.

Coad to Prest, 0 runs

8.6
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

8.5
4

White to Gubbins, 4 runs

8.4
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

8.3
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

8.2
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

8.1
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

7.6
.

Richardson to Prest, 0 runs

7.5
.

Richardson to Prest, 0 runs

7.4
.

Richardson to Prest, 0 runs

7.3
.

Richardson to Prest, 0 runs

7.2
.

Richardson to Prest, 0 runs

6.6
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.5
.

White to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.4
1

White to Prest, leg bye

6.3
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

6.2
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

6.1
.

White to Prest, 0 runs

5.6
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

5.5
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

5.4
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

5.3
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

5.2
1

Richardson to Prest, 1 run

5.1
4

Richardson to Prest, 4 runs

4.6
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.5
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.4
.

Coad to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.1
.

Coad to Gubbins, appeal

3.6
.

Richardson to Prest, 0 runs

3.5
W

Richardson to Weatherley, appeal, wicket (caught - Weatherley)

3.4
.

Richardson to Weatherley, 0 runs

3.3
.

Richardson to Weatherley, 0 runs

3.2
.

Richardson to Weatherley, 0 runs

3.1
1

Richardson to Gubbins, 1 run

2.6
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs

2.5
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs

2.4
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs

2.3
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs

2.2
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs

2.1
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs

1.6
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.5
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.4
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.3
.

Richardson to Gubbins, appeal

1.2
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.1
.

Richardson to Gubbins, 0 runs

0.6
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs

0.5
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs

0.4
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs

0.3
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs

0.2
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs

0.1
.

Coad to Weatherley, 0 runs