Match details Yorkshire vs Hampshire First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

YOR
YOR

(24 ov.) 48/4

HAM
HAM

251

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 10, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Bean Finlay, Whiteman Sam, Wharton James Henry, Revis Matthew L, Hill George, Duke Harry, Bess Dom, Richardson Jhye, Coad Ben, White Curtley-Jack
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Akhtar Jawad, Ali Moeen, Bairstow Jonny, Bennison Will, Buckingham Jordan, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hope Shai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Naveen-ul-Haq, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Rickelton Ryan, Root Joe, Sears Ben, Shafique Abdullah, Shakeel Saud, Shutt Jack, Singh Jay, Smith Owen, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Taylor Charlie, Thompson Jordan, Tye Andrew, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wade Alex, Wiese David

Hampshire Squad

PlayersGubbins Nick, Weatherley Joe, Prest Thomas James, Lehmann Jake, Brown Ben, Mayes Ben, Dawson Liam, Yusuf Codi Ethan, Abbott Kyle, Jack Eddie, Baker Sonny
BenchAlbert Toby Edward, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Fuller James, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Middleton Fletcha, Neal Andrew, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Wheal Brad, Wood Chris

Venue Guide

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