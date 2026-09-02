Match details Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape First class First Class Shield South Africa 26.11.2026

First class

EAS
EAS
NOC
NOC

Match Info

Match:First Class Shield South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Northern Cape Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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