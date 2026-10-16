Match details Eastern Storm vs Tuskers First class First Class Shield South Africa 14.01.2027

First class

EAS
EAS
TUS
TUS

Match Info

Match:First Class Shield South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, January 14, 2027 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Tuskers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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