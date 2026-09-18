Match details Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Eastern Storm First class First Class Shield South Africa 17.12.2026

First class

ECL
ECL
EAS
EAS

Match Info

Match:First Class Shield South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 17, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Eastern Cape Linyathi Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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