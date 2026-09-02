Match details Northern Cape vs Limpopo First class First Class Shield South Africa 17.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|First Class Shield South Africa 26/27
|Date:
|Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, September 17, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northern Cape Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Limpopo Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet