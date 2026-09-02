Match details Northern Cape vs Limpopo First class First Class Shield South Africa 17.09.2026

First class

NOC
NOC
LIM
LIM

Match Info

Match:First Class Shield South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 17, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Cape Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Limpopo Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet