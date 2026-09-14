Squads Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos List a List-A Shield South Africa 13.12.2026

List a

TUS
TUS
MPU
MPU

Playing

TUS
TUS
MPU
MPU

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First TeamSecond Team

Bench

TUS
TUS
MPU
MPU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet