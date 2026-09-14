Match details Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos List a List-A Shield South Africa 13.12.2026

List a

TUS
TUS
MPU
MPU

Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 13, 2026 07:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tuskers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Mpumalanga Rhinos Squad

PlayersCook Mohamed Yassar, Dlamini Nhlanhla, Dukes Gareth, Hinrichsen Jon Henry, Kenny Kieran, Kok Alexander, Mahlokwana Gregory, Mayet Muhammed, Mkhatu Akhulile, Pawuli Lindokuhle, Sigwili Ngazibini, Snyman Jurie, van Niekerk Benjamin
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet