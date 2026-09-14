Match details Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos List a List-A Shield South Africa 13.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, December 13, 2026 07:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tuskers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Mpumalanga Rhinos Squad
|Players
|Cook Mohamed Yassar, Dlamini Nhlanhla, Dukes Gareth, Hinrichsen Jon Henry, Kenny Kieran, Kok Alexander, Mahlokwana Gregory, Mayet Muhammed, Mkhatu Akhulile, Pawuli Lindokuhle, Sigwili Ngazibini, Snyman Jurie, van Niekerk Benjamin
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet