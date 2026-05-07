Match details Legends of Rupganj vs Bashundhara Strikers List a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 07.05.2026

List a

LEG
LEG

358

BAS
BAS

275

Match Info

Match:Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2026
Date:Monday, May 04, 2026 - Sunday, August 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, May 07, 2026 03:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Legends of Rupganj Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bashundhara Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet