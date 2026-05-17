Match details Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Mis-E-Ainak Knights List a Regional List A Tournament 17.05.2026

List a

BAD
BAD

330

MIS
MIS

324

Match Info

Match:Regional List A Tournament 2026
Date:Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, May 17, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Band-E-Amir Dragons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Mis-E-Ainak Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet