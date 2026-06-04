Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks
Regional List A Tournament
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
277
AMS
193
Regional List A Tournament
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
277
AMS
193
Regional List A Tournament
Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
254
MIS
252
Regional List A Tournament
BAD
215
AMS
308
Regional List A Tournament
Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
223
BOO
222
Regional List A Tournament
AMS
319
MIS
315
Regional List A Tournament
Khost
MIS
253
SPE
252
Regional List A Tournament
BAD
334
BOO
335
Regional List A Tournament
Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar
BOO
235
SPE
236
Regional List A Tournament
Khost City Ground, Khost
MIS
297
AMS
262
Regional List A Tournament
BAD
95
BOO
281
Regional List A Tournament
AMS
176
SPE
84
Regional List A Tournament
Khost City Ground, Khost
MIS
119
BOO
277
Regional List A Tournament
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
201
BAD
277
Regional List A Tournament
Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar
BOO
159
AMS
160
Regional List A Tournament
BAD
330
MIS
324