Regional List A Tournament Cricket Matches Results 2026

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ResultSpeen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks

Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks

Regional List A Tournament

Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan

SPE

SPE

277

AMS

AMS

193

ResultBoost Defenders vs Speen Ghar Tigers

Boost Defenders vs Speen Ghar Tigers

Regional List A Tournament

Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar

BOO

BOO

235

SPE

SPE

236

ResultMis-E-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks

Mis-E-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks

Regional List A Tournament

Khost City Ground, Khost

MIS

MIS

297

AMS

AMS

262

ResultMis-E-Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders

Mis-E-Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders

Regional List A Tournament

Khost City Ground, Khost

MIS

MIS

119

BOO

BOO

277

ResultSpeen Ghar Tigers vs Band-E-Amir Dragons

Speen Ghar Tigers vs Band-E-Amir Dragons

Regional List A Tournament

Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan

SPE

SPE

201

BAD

BAD

277

ResultBoost Defenders vs Amo Sharks

Boost Defenders vs Amo Sharks

Regional List A Tournament

Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar

BOO

BOO

159

AMS

AMS

160

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Regional List A Tournament Team List

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Speen Ghar Tigers

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Amo Sharks

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Boost Defenders

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Mis-E-Ainak Knights

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Band-E-Amir Dragons

Regional List A Tournament Stadiums

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Kandahar International Cricket Stadium

Kandahar, Afghanistan

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Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium

Ghazi Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan

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Khost City Ground

Khost, Afghanistan