Match details Mis-E-Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders List a Regional List A Tournament 20.05.2026

List aKhost City Ground, Khost
MIS
MIS

119

BOO
BOO

277

Match Info

Match:Regional List A Tournament 2026
Date:Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, May 20, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Khost City Ground, Khost, Afghanistan
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mis-E-Ainak Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Boost Defenders Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumKhost City Ground
CityKhost
Capacity18000
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2