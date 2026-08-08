Match details Tanzania vs Singapore List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 17.08.2026

List a

TAN
TAN
SIN
SIN

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24-26
Date:Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, August 17, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tanzania Squad

PlayersAnil Akhil, Asuri Rajendra, Bakrania Laksh Snehal, Issa Mohamed Yunusu, Jasani Arshan, Juma Khalidy, Kimote Ally, Kitunda Mohamed Omari, Maker Mukesh, Maringanti Rajendra, Mbaki Mohammedi Simba, Mussa Kassim, Puthenpulrayi Amal, Selemani Ivan Ismail, Selvaraj Sivaraj, Suthar Mukesh
Benchno information yet

Singapore Squad

PlayersBaskaran Vinoth, Bharadwaj Harsha, Chaudhry Aryaveer, Desai Aman, Gulecha Suryansh, Kaul Amartya, Krishnan Pranav Sudarshan Rajesh, Kukreja Hari, Naik Riaan, Omaidurai Thilipan, Prakash Janka, Sawney Ishaan, Sharma Raoul, Singh Manpreet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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