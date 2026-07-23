Match details Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 23.07.2026

List a

LEI
LEI

446

NOR
NOR

276

Match Info

Match:Inter Provincial Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Thursday, July 23, 2026
Toss:North-West Warriors won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, July 23, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leinster Lightning Squad

PlayersTector Tim, Doheny Stephen, De Freitas Christopher, Tector Harry, Tucker Lorcan, Campher Curtis, Dockrell George, Delany David, Hoey Gavin, Moondra Jai, McDonough Byron
BenchDevaraj Melvin, Hand Fionn, Hollard Matt, Little Joshua, Lodewicus le Roux Philippus, Lues Dylan, Lynch Seamus, Martins Jeremy, McCarthy Barry, Rosslee Adam, Tonge Mark, Totakhil Nasir, White Benjamin, Wilson Reuben

North-West Warriors Squad

PlayersBalbirnie Andy, Roulston Gavin, Marillier Luke, McBrine Andy, Calitz Benjamin, Delany Gareth, MacBeth Scott John, Wilson Jared, McCarthy Liam, MacBeth Ryan, McKeegan Trent
BenchDeveraj Melvin, Doherty Alastair, Doherty Liam Conor, Dougherty Billy, Egan Jake, Haslett Samuel, Hume Graham, Melley Cameron, Millar Robbie, O'Sullivan David, Ogilby Freddie, Olphert Conor, Willemse Samuel, Wilson Josh, Young Craig

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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