Match details Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 23.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Inter Provincial Cup 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Thursday, July 23, 2026
|Toss:
|North-West Warriors won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Thursday, July 23, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Leinster Lightning Squad
North-West Warriors Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet