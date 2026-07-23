Squads Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 23.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Tector Tim
batsman
Balbirnie Andy
batsman
Doheny Stephen
wicket keeper
Roulston Gavin
batsman
De Freitas Christopher
all rounder
Marillier Luke
no information yet
Tector Harry
batsman
McBrine Andy
all rounder
Tucker Lorcan
wicket keeper
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Campher Curtis
all rounder
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Dockrell George
all rounder
MacBeth Scott John
bowler
Delany David
bowler
Wilson Jared
all rounder
Hoey Gavin
all rounder
McCarthy Liam
batsman
Moondra Jai
no information yet
MacBeth Ryan
bowler
McDonough Byron
bowler
McKeegan Trent
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Devaraj Melvin
no information yet
Deveraj Melvin
no information yet
Hand Fionn
bowler
Doherty Alastair
no information yet
Hollard Matt
no information yet
Doherty Liam Conor
all rounder
Little Joshua
bowler
Dougherty Billy
no information yet
Egan Jake
batsman
Lues Dylan
all rounder
Haslett Samuel
no information yet
Lynch Seamus
all rounder
Hume Graham
bowler
Martins Jeremy
no information yet
Melley Cameron
no information yet
McCarthy Barry
bowler
Millar Robbie
all rounder
Rosslee Adam
wicket keeper
O'Sullivan David
no information yet
Tonge Mark
no information yet
Ogilby Freddie
no information yet
Totakhil Nasir
bowler
Olphert Conor
bowler
White Benjamin
bowler
Willemse Samuel
no information yet
Wilson Reuben
all rounder
Wilson Josh
batsman