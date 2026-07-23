Squads Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 23.07.2026

List a

LEI
LEI

446

NOR
NOR

276

Playing

LEI
LEI
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Tector Tim

batsman

Doheny Stephen

wicket keeper

Marillier Luke

no information yet

McBrine Andy

all rounder

Tucker Lorcan

wicket keeper

Campher Curtis

all rounder

Delany Gareth

all rounder

Dockrell George

all rounder

Wilson Jared

all rounder

Hoey Gavin

all rounder

Moondra Jai

no information yet

McKeegan Trent

all rounder

Bench

LEI
LEI
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Devaraj Melvin

no information yet

Deveraj Melvin

no information yet

Doherty Alastair

no information yet

Hollard Matt

no information yet

Dougherty Billy

no information yet

Egan Jake

batsman

Lues Dylan

all rounder

Haslett Samuel

no information yet

Lynch Seamus

all rounder

Martins Jeremy

no information yet

Melley Cameron

no information yet

Millar Robbie

all rounder

Rosslee Adam

wicket keeper

O'Sullivan David

no information yet

Tonge Mark

no information yet

Ogilby Freddie

no information yet

Willemse Samuel

no information yet

Wilson Reuben

all rounder