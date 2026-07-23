Highlights Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 23.07.2026

List a

LEI
LEI

446

NOR
NOR

276

40.4
W

Dockrell to L McCarthy, appeal, wicket (caught - L McCarthy)

40.3
4

Dockrell to L McCarthy, 4 runs

40.2
6

Dockrell to L McCarthy, 6 runs

40.1
6

Dockrell to L McCarthy, 6 runs

39.6
.

TH Tector to McKeegan, 0 runs

39.5
W

wicket (bowled - Ryan Macbeth)

39.4
1

TH Tector to L McCarthy, 1 run

39.3
.

TH Tector to L McCarthy, 0 runs

39.2
1

TH Tector to Ryan Macbeth, 1 run

39.1
1

L McCarthy plays a defensive stroke for a run.

38.6
W

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Jared Wilson)

38.5
2

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 2 runs

38.5
1

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, wide

38.4
1

Dockrell to L McCarthy, 1 run

38.3
1

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 1 run

38.2
1

Dockrell to L McCarthy, 1 run

38.1
1

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 1 run

37.6
.

Hoey to L McCarthy, 0 runs

37.5
4

Hoey to L McCarthy, 4 runs

37.5
1

Hoey to L McCarthy, wide

37.4
.

Hoey to L McCarthy, 0 runs

37.3
1

Hoey to Jared Wilson, 1 run

37.2
1

Hoey to L McCarthy, 1 run

37.1
1

Hoey to Jared Wilson, 1 run

36.6
2

Dockrell to L McCarthy, 2 runs

36.5
3

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 3 runs

36.4
6

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 6 runs

36.3
.

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

36.2
1

Dockrell to L McCarthy, 1 run

36.1
4

Dockrell to L McCarthy, 4 runs

35.6
4

Hoey to Jared Wilson, 4 runs

35.5
1

Hoey to L McCarthy, 1 run

35.4
1

Hoey to Jared Wilson, 1 run

35.3
.

Hoey to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

35.2
6

Hoey to Jared Wilson, 6 runs

35.1
.

Hoey to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

34.6
.

Dockrell to L McCarthy, 0 runs

34.6
W

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, wide, appeal, wicket (stumped - Jared Wilson)

34.5
.

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

34.4
1

Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run

34.3
.

Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs

34.2
1

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 1 run

34.1
.

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

33.6
2

Hoey to McBrine, 2 runs

33.5
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

33.4
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

33.3
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

33.2
4

Hoey to McBrine, 4 runs

33.1
.

0 runs

32.6
1

Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 1 run

32.5
W

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, wicket (lbw - Scott MacBeth)

32.4
1

Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run

32.3
1

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

32.2
1

Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run

32.1
1

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

31.6
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

31.5
1

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

31.4
6

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs

31.3
4

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

31.2
.

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

31.1
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

30.6
.

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

30.5
.

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

30.4
.

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

30.3
.

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

30.2
4

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

30.1
4

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

29.6
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

29.5
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

29.4
4

Hoey to McBrine, 4 runs

29.3
6

Hoey to McBrine, 6 runs

29.2
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

29.1
4

Hoey to McBrine, 4 runs

28.6
.

Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

28.5
4

Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

28.4
2

Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs

28.3
1

Moondra to McBrine, 1 run

28.2
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

28.1
1

Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

27.6
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

27.5
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

27.4
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

27.3
1

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

27.2
.

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

27.1
6

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs

26.6
6

Moondra to McBrine, 6 runs

26.5
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

26.4
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

26.3
4

Moondra to McBrine, 4 runs

26.2
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

26.1
6

Moondra to McBrine, 6 runs

25.6
.

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

25.5
.

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

25.4
.

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

25.3
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

25.2
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

25.1
1

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

24.6
1

Campher to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

24.5
.

Campher to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

24.4
1

Campher to McBrine, 1 run

24.3
1

Campher to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

24.2
1

Campher to McBrine, 1 run

24.1
.

Campher to McBrine, 0 runs

23.6
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

23.5
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

23.4
1

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

23.3
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

23.2
1

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

23.1
.

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

22.6
4

Campher to McBrine, 4 runs

22.5
1

Campher to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

22.4
.

Campher to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

22.3
.

Campher to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

22.2
1

Campher to McBrine, 1 run

22.1
4

Campher to McBrine, 4 runs

21.5
.

Hoey to Delany, 0 runs

21.4
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

21.3
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

21.2
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

21.1
.

Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs

20.6
W

Campher to Calitz, appeal, wicket (caught - Calitz)

20.5
1

Campher to McBrine, 1 run

20.4
2

Campher to McBrine, 2 runs

20.3
.

Campher to McBrine, 0 runs

20.2
.

Campher to McBrine, 0 runs

20.1
4

Campher to McBrine, 4 runs

19.6
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

19.5
1

Hoey to Calitz, 1 run

19.4
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

19.3
1

Hoey to Calitz, 1 run

19.2
4

Hoey to Calitz, 4 runs

19.1
1

Hoey to McBrine, 1 run

18.6
1

Delany to McBrine, 1 run

18.5
1

Delany to Calitz, 1 run

18.4
4

Delany to Calitz, 4 runs

18.3
6

Delany to Calitz, 6 runs

18.2
1

Delany to McBrine, 1 run

18.1
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

17.6
.

McDonough to Calitz, 0 runs

17.5
4

McDonough to Calitz, 4 runs

17.4
.

McDonough to Calitz, 0 runs

17.3
.

McDonough to Calitz, 0 runs

17.2
2

McDonough to Calitz, 2 runs

17.1
.

McDonough to Calitz, 0 runs

16.6
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

16.5
2

Delany to McBrine, 2 runs

16.5
1

Delany to McBrine, wide

16.4
1

Delany to Calitz, 1 run

16.3
1

Delany to McBrine, 1 run

16.2
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

16.1
1

Delany to Calitz, 1 run

15.6
1

McDonough to Calitz, 1 run

15.5
4

McDonough to Calitz, 4 runs

15.4
.

McDonough to Calitz, 0 runs

15.3
1

McDonough to McBrine, 1 run

15.2
.

McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs

15.1
.

McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs

14.6
.

Delany to Calitz, 0 runs

14.5
1

Delany to McBrine, 1 run

14.4
1

Delany to Calitz, 1 run

14.3
1

Delany to McBrine, 1 run

14.2
4

Delany to McBrine, 4 runs

14.1
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

13.6
1

Campher to McBrine, 1 run

13.5
1

Campher to Calitz, 1 run

13.4
.

Campher to Calitz, 0 runs

13.3
1

Campher to McBrine, 1 run

13.2
2

Campher to McBrine, 2 runs

13.1
1

Campher to Calitz, 1 run

12.6
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

12.5
.

Delany to McBrine, 0 runs

12.4
1

Delany to Calitz, 1 run

12.3
.

Delany to Calitz, 0 runs

12.2
1

Delany to McBrine, 1 run

12.1
4

Delany to McBrine, 4 runs

12.1
1

Delany to McBrine, wide

11.6
.

Campher to Calitz, 0 runs

11.5
1

Campher to McBrine, 1 run

11.4
4

Campher to McBrine, 4 runs

11.3
1

Campher to Calitz, 1 run

11.2
.

Campher to Calitz, 0 runs

11.1
1

Campher to McBrine, 1 run

10.6
4

Moondra to Calitz, 4 runs

10.5
.

Moondra to Calitz, 0 runs

10.4
1

Moondra to McBrine, 1 run

10.3
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

10.2
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

10.1
4

Moondra to McBrine, 4 runs

9.6
.

Campher to Calitz, 0 runs

9.5
2

Campher to Calitz, 2 runs

9.4
.

Campher to Calitz, 0 runs

9.3
.

Campher to Calitz, 0 runs

9.2
W

Campher to Marillier, appeal, wicket (caught - Marillier)

9.1
1

Campher to McBrine, 1 run

8.6
.

Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs

8.5
.

Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs

8.4
1

Moondra to McBrine, 1 run

8.3
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

8.2
4

Moondra to McBrine, 4 runs

8.1
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

7.6
.

McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs

7.5
.

McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs

7.4
.

McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs

7.3
2

McDonough to Marillier, 2 runs

7.2
.

McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs

7.1
1

McDonough to McBrine, 1 run

6.6
.

Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs

6.5
.

Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs

6.4
4

Moondra to Marillier, 4 leg byes

6.3
4

Moondra to Marillier, 4 runs

6.2
.

Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs

6.1
.

Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs

5.6
.

McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs

5.5
.

McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs

5.4
.

McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs

5.4
1

McDonough to McBrine, wide

5.3
1

McDonough to Marillier, 1 run

5.2
.

McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs

5.1
.

McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs

4.6
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

4.5
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

4.4
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

4.3
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

4.2
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

4.1
.

Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs

3.6
2

McDonough to Marillier, 2 runs

3.5
.

McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs

3.4
1

McDonough to McBrine, 1 run

3.4
1

McDonough to McBrine, wide

3.4
1

McDonough to McBrine, wide

3.3
.

McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs

3.3
1

McDonough to McBrine, wide

3.2
.

McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs

3.1
W

McDonough to Roulston, appeal, wicket (caught - Roulston)

2.6
1

Moondra to Roulston, 1 run

2.5
.

Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs

2.4
.

Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs

2.3
.

Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs

2.2
.

Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs

2.1
.

Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs

1.6
1

wide

1.5
1

McDonough to Roulston, 1 run

1.5
1

McDonough to Roulston, wide

1.4
.

McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs

1.3
.

McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs

1.2
.

McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs

1.1
.

McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs

0.6
.

Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs

0.5
W

Moondra to Balbirnie, appeal, wicket (caught - Balbirnie)

0.4
.

Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs

0.3
.

Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs

0.2
.

Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs

49.6
6

L McCarthy to Dockrell, 6 runs

49.5
2

L McCarthy to Dockrell, 2 runs

49.5
1

L McCarthy to Dockrell, wide

49.4
2

L McCarthy to Dockrell, 2 runs

49.3
1

L McCarthy to Delany, 1 run

49.2
4

L McCarthy to Delany, 4 runs

49.1
.

L McCarthy to Delany, 0 runs

48.6
1

McKeegan to Delany, 1 run

48.5
1

McKeegan to Dockrell, 1 run

48.4
6

McKeegan to Dockrell, 6 runs

48.3
1

McKeegan to Delany, 1 run

48.2
W

McKeegan to HT Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - HT Tector)

48.1
6

McKeegan to HT Tector, 6 runs

47.6
1

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run

47.5
4

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 4 runs

47.4
4

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 4 runs

47.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to Dockrell, 1 run

47.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to Dockrell, wide

47.2
W

Ryan Macbeth to Campher, appeal, wicket (caught - Campher)

47.1
6

Ryan Macbeth to Campher, 6 runs

46.6
4

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs

46.5
4

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs

46.4
6

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 6 runs

46.3
2

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 2 runs

46.2
6

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 6 runs

46.2
1

L McCarthy to HT Tector, wide

46.1
4

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs

45.6
4

Ryan Macbeth to Campher, 4 runs

45.6
1

Ryan Macbeth to Campher, wide

45.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to Campher, 0 runs

45.4
.

Ryan Macbeth to Campher, 0 runs

45.3
W

Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, appeal, wicket (caught - Tucker)

45.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, wide

45.2
6

Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 6 runs

45.1
4

Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 4 runs

45.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, wide

45.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, wide

45.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, wide

44.6
1

McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run

44.5
6

McKeegan to Tucker, 6 runs

44.4
1

McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run

44.3
6

McKeegan to HT Tector, 6 runs

44.2
1

McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run

44.1
4

McKeegan to Tucker, 4 runs

43.6
4

Delany to HT Tector, 4 runs

43.5
.

Delany to HT Tector, 0 runs

43.4
4

Delany to HT Tector, 4 runs

43.3
1

Delany to Tucker, 1 run

43.2
6

Delany to Tucker, 6 runs

43.1
1

Delany to HT Tector, 1 run

42.5
6

L McCarthy to Tucker, 6 runs

42.5
nb

L McCarthy to Tucker, no ball + 4 runs

42.4
1

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run

42.3
1

L McCarthy to Tucker, 1 run

42.3
1

L McCarthy to Tucker, wide

42.2
1

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run

42.1
4

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs

41.6
4

McBrine to Tucker, 4 runs

41.5
1

McBrine to HT Tector, 1 run

41.4
.

McBrine to HT Tector, 0 runs

41.4
1

McBrine to HT Tector, wide

41.3
1

McBrine to Tucker, 1 run

41.2
4

McBrine to Tucker, 4 runs

41.1
1

McBrine to HT Tector, 1 run

40.6
1

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run

40.5
1

L McCarthy to Tucker, 1 run

40.4
1

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run

40.3
.

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 0 runs

40.2
2

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 2 runs

40.1
2

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 2 runs

40.1
1

L McCarthy to HT Tector, wide

39.6
.

McBrine to Tucker, 0 runs

39.5
.

McBrine to Tucker, 0 runs

39.4
W

McBrine to TH Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - TH Tector)

39.3
1

McBrine to HT Tector, 1 run

39.2
6

McBrine to HT Tector, 6 runs

39.1
4

McBrine to HT Tector, 4 runs

38.6
4

McKeegan to TH Tector, 4 runs

38.5
2

McKeegan to TH Tector, 2 runs

38.4
1

McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run

38.3
1

McKeegan to TH Tector, 1 run

38.2
6

McKeegan to TH Tector, 6 runs

38.1
1

McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run

37.6
1

HT Tector plays a defensive stroke for a run.

37.5
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

37.4
1

McBrine to HT Tector, 1 run

37.3
W

McBrine to DeFreitas, appeal, wicket (caught - DeFreitas)

37.2
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

37.1
.

McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs

36.6
.

Delany to DeFreitas, 0 runs

36.3
1

Delany to TH Tector, 1 run

36.2
2

Delany to TH Tector, 2 runs

36.1
1

Delany to DeFreitas, 1 run

35.6
1

L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run

35.5
.

L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 0 runs

35.4
W

L McCarthy to Doheny, appeal, wicket (caught - Doheny)

35.3
4

L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs

35.2
1

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 1 run

35.1
6

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 6 runs

34.6
1

Delany to TH Tector, 1 run

34.5
1

Delany to Doheny, 1 run

34.4
4

Delany to Doheny, 4 runs

34.3
1

TH Tector plays a defensive stroke for one run.

34.2
2

Delany to TH Tector, 2 runs

34.1
.

Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs

33.6
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

33.6
1

L McCarthy to Doheny, wide

33.5
4

L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs

33.4
4

L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs

33.3
1

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 1 run

33.2
1

L McCarthy to Doheny, 1 run

33.1
4

L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs

32.6
.

Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs

32.5
1

Delany to Doheny, 1 run

32.4
1

Delany to TH Tector, 1 run

32.3
.

Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs

32.2
1

Delany to Doheny, 1 run

32.1
.

Delany to Doheny, 0 runs

31.6
1

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 1 run

31.5
4

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 4 runs

31.4
1

Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, leg bye

31.3
2

Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, 2 runs

31.2
1

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 1 run

31.1
.

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 0 runs

30.6
.

Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs

30.5
1

Delany to Doheny, 1 run

30.4
.

Delany to Doheny, 0 runs

30.3
1

Delany to TH Tector, 1 run

30.2
1

Delany to Doheny, 1 run

30.1
.

0 runs

29.6
1

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 1 run

29.5
.

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 0 runs

29.4
.

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 0 runs

29.3
.

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 0 runs

29.2
.

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 0 runs

29.1
1

Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, 1 run

28.6
2

Delany to Doheny, 2 runs

28.5
.

Delany to Doheny, 0 runs

28.4
.

Delany to Doheny, 0 runs

28.3
1

Delany to TH Tector, 1 run

28.2
1

Delany to Doheny, 1 run

28.1
.

Delany to Doheny, 0 runs

27.6
2

Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, 2 runs

27.5
.

Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

27.4
1

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 1 run

27.3
1

Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, 1 run

27.2
1

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 1 run

27.1
6

Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 6 runs

26.6
1

Delany to Doheny, 1 run

26.5
1

Delany to TH Tector, 1 run

26.4
1

Delany to Doheny, 1 run

26.3
.

Delany to Doheny, 0 runs

26.2
1

Delany to TH Tector, 1 run

26.1
.

Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs

25.6
6

McBrine to Doheny, 6 runs

25.5
4

McBrine to TH Tector, 4 runs

25.4
.

0 runs

25.3
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

25.2
.

McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs

25.1
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

24.6
1

Delany to Doheny, 1 run

24.6
2

Delany to TH Tector, 2 wides

24.5
4

Delany to TH Tector, 4 runs

24.4
.

Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs

24.3
1

Delany to Doheny, 1 run

24.2
1

Delany to TH Tector, 1 run

24.1
2

Delany to TH Tector, 2 runs

23.6
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

23.5
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

23.4
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

23.3
.

McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs

23.2
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

23.1
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

22.6
.

Delany to Doheny, 0 runs

22.5
.

Delany to Doheny, 0 runs

22.4
1

Delany to TH Tector, 1 run

22.3
.

Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs

22.2
1

Delany to Doheny, 1 run

22.1
.

Delany to Doheny, 0 runs

21.6
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

21.5
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

21.4
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

21.3
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

21.2
.

McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs

21.1
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

20.6
.

Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs

20.5
.

Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs

20.4
4

Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 4 runs

20.3
4

Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 4 runs

20.2
1

Jared Wilson to Doheny, 1 run

20.1
1

Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 1 run

19.5
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

19.4
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

19.3
.

McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs

19.2
.

McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs

19.1
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

18.6
.

Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs

18.5
4

Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 4 runs

18.4
4

Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 4 runs

18.3
.

Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs

18.2
1

Jared Wilson to Doheny, 1 run

18.1
.

Jared Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs

17.6
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

17.5
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

17.4
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

17.3
.

McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs

17.2
.

McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs

17.1
.

McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs

16.6
1

Jared Wilson to Doheny, 1 run

16.5
.

Jared Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs

16.4
4

Jared Wilson to Doheny, 4 runs

16.3
.

Jared Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs

16.2
1

Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 1 run

16.1
.

Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs

15.6
.

McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs

15.5
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

15.4
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

15.3
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

15.2
.

McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs

15.1
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

14.6
.

McKeegan to TH Tector, 0 runs

14.5
1

McKeegan to Doheny, 1 run

14.4
6

McKeegan to Doheny, 6 runs

14.3
1

McKeegan to TH Tector, 1 run

14.2
2

TH Tector plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

14.1
6

McKeegan to TH Tector, 6 runs

13.6
.

McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs

13.5
.

McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs

13.4
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

13.3
1

McBrine to Doheny, 1 run

13.2
.

McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs

13.1
1

McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run

12.6
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

12.5
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

12.4
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

12.3
4

McKeegan to Doheny, 4 runs

12.2
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

12.1
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

11.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

11.5
1

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run

11.4
1

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run

11.4
1

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, wide

11.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run

11.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run

11.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run

10.6
1

McKeegan to Doheny, 1 run

10.5
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

10.4
1

McKeegan to TH Tector, 1 run

10.3
1

McKeegan to Doheny, 1 run

10.2
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

10.1
4

McKeegan to Doheny, 4 runs

9.6
1

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run

9.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs

9.4
.

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs

9.3
4

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 4 runs

9.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run

9.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, wide

9.1
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

8.6
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

8.5
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

8.4
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

8.3
4

McKeegan to Doheny, 4 runs

8.2
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

8.1
.

McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs

7.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

7.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

7.4
2

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 2 runs

7.3
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

7.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run

7.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run

6.6
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

6.5
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

6.4
2

L McCarthy to Doheny, 2 runs

6.3
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

6.2
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

6.1
4

L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs

5.6
1

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run

5.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs

5.4
.

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs

5.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run

5.2
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

5.1
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

4.6
1

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 1 run

4.5
.

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs

4.4
4

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs

4.3
.

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs

4.2
4

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs

4.1
.

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs

3.6
1

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run

3.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

3.4
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

3.3
4

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 4 runs

3.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run

3.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run

3.1
1

wide

2.6
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

2.5
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

2.4
6

And another! Doheny defends for 6 runs.

2.3
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

2.2
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

2.1
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

1.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

1.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

1.4
1

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run

1.3
.

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs

1.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run

1.1
.

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs

0.6
1

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 1 run

0.5
.

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs

0.4
4

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs

0.3
.

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs

0.2
.

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs

0.1
4

L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs