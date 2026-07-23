Highlights Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 23.07.2026
Dockrell to L McCarthy, appeal, wicket (caught - L McCarthy)
Dockrell to L McCarthy, 4 runs
Dockrell to L McCarthy, 6 runs
Dockrell to L McCarthy, 6 runs
TH Tector to McKeegan, 0 runs
wicket (bowled - Ryan Macbeth)
TH Tector to L McCarthy, 1 run
TH Tector to L McCarthy, 0 runs
TH Tector to Ryan Macbeth, 1 run
L McCarthy plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Jared Wilson)
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 2 runs
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, wide
Dockrell to L McCarthy, 1 run
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Dockrell to L McCarthy, 1 run
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Hoey to L McCarthy, 0 runs
Hoey to L McCarthy, 4 runs
Hoey to L McCarthy, wide
Hoey to L McCarthy, 0 runs
Hoey to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Hoey to L McCarthy, 1 run
Hoey to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Dockrell to L McCarthy, 2 runs
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 3 runs
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 6 runs
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Dockrell to L McCarthy, 1 run
Dockrell to L McCarthy, 4 runs
Hoey to Jared Wilson, 4 runs
Hoey to L McCarthy, 1 run
Hoey to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Hoey to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Hoey to Jared Wilson, 6 runs
Hoey to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Dockrell to L McCarthy, 0 runs
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, wide, appeal, wicket (stumped - Jared Wilson)
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run
Dockrell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 2 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 4 runs
0 runs
Dockrell to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, wicket (lbw - Scott MacBeth)
Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Dockrell to McBrine, 1 run
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 4 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 6 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 4 runs
Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 1 run
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 6 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 4 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 6 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Campher to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Campher to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Campher to McBrine, 1 run
Campher to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Campher to McBrine, 1 run
Campher to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Campher to McBrine, 4 runs
Campher to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Campher to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Campher to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Campher to McBrine, 1 run
Campher to McBrine, 4 runs
Hoey to Delany, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 0 runs
Campher to Calitz, appeal, wicket (caught - Calitz)
Campher to McBrine, 1 run
Campher to McBrine, 2 runs
Campher to McBrine, 0 runs
Campher to McBrine, 0 runs
Campher to McBrine, 4 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Hoey to Calitz, 1 run
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Hoey to Calitz, 1 run
Hoey to Calitz, 4 runs
Hoey to McBrine, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 1 run
Delany to Calitz, 1 run
Delany to Calitz, 4 runs
Delany to Calitz, 6 runs
Delany to McBrine, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
McDonough to Calitz, 0 runs
McDonough to Calitz, 4 runs
McDonough to Calitz, 0 runs
McDonough to Calitz, 0 runs
McDonough to Calitz, 2 runs
McDonough to Calitz, 0 runs
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Delany to McBrine, 2 runs
Delany to McBrine, wide
Delany to Calitz, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Delany to Calitz, 1 run
McDonough to Calitz, 1 run
McDonough to Calitz, 4 runs
McDonough to Calitz, 0 runs
McDonough to McBrine, 1 run
McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs
McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs
Delany to Calitz, 0 runs
Delany to McBrine, 1 run
Delany to Calitz, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 4 runs
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Campher to McBrine, 1 run
Campher to Calitz, 1 run
Campher to Calitz, 0 runs
Campher to McBrine, 1 run
Campher to McBrine, 2 runs
Campher to Calitz, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Delany to McBrine, 0 runs
Delany to Calitz, 1 run
Delany to Calitz, 0 runs
Delany to McBrine, 1 run
Delany to McBrine, 4 runs
Delany to McBrine, wide
Campher to Calitz, 0 runs
Campher to McBrine, 1 run
Campher to McBrine, 4 runs
Campher to Calitz, 1 run
Campher to Calitz, 0 runs
Campher to McBrine, 1 run
Moondra to Calitz, 4 runs
Moondra to Calitz, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 1 run
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 4 runs
Campher to Calitz, 0 runs
Campher to Calitz, 2 runs
Campher to Calitz, 0 runs
Campher to Calitz, 0 runs
Campher to Marillier, appeal, wicket (caught - Marillier)
Campher to McBrine, 1 run
Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs
Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 1 run
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 4 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs
McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs
McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs
McDonough to Marillier, 2 runs
McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs
McDonough to McBrine, 1 run
Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs
Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs
Moondra to Marillier, 4 leg byes
Moondra to Marillier, 4 runs
Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs
Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs
McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs
McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs
McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs
McDonough to McBrine, wide
McDonough to Marillier, 1 run
McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs
McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 0 runs
McDonough to Marillier, 2 runs
McDonough to Marillier, 0 runs
McDonough to McBrine, 1 run
McDonough to McBrine, wide
McDonough to McBrine, wide
McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs
McDonough to McBrine, wide
McDonough to McBrine, 0 runs
McDonough to Roulston, appeal, wicket (caught - Roulston)
Moondra to Roulston, 1 run
Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs
Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs
Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs
Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs
Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs
wide
McDonough to Roulston, 1 run
McDonough to Roulston, wide
McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs
McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs
McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs
McDonough to Roulston, 0 runs
Moondra to Marillier, 0 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, appeal, wicket (caught - Balbirnie)
Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Dockrell, 6 runs
L McCarthy to Dockrell, 2 runs
L McCarthy to Dockrell, wide
L McCarthy to Dockrell, 2 runs
L McCarthy to Delany, 1 run
L McCarthy to Delany, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Delany, 0 runs
McKeegan to Delany, 1 run
McKeegan to Dockrell, 1 run
McKeegan to Dockrell, 6 runs
McKeegan to Delany, 1 run
McKeegan to HT Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - HT Tector)
McKeegan to HT Tector, 6 runs
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Dockrell, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Dockrell, wide
Ryan Macbeth to Campher, appeal, wicket (caught - Campher)
Ryan Macbeth to Campher, 6 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 6 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 2 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 6 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, wide
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Campher, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Campher, wide
Ryan Macbeth to Campher, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Campher, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, appeal, wicket (caught - Tucker)
Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, wide
Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 6 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, wide
Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, wide
Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, wide
McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, 6 runs
McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to HT Tector, 6 runs
McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, 4 runs
Delany to HT Tector, 4 runs
Delany to HT Tector, 0 runs
Delany to HT Tector, 4 runs
Delany to Tucker, 1 run
Delany to Tucker, 6 runs
Delany to HT Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to Tucker, 6 runs
L McCarthy to Tucker, no ball + 4 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to Tucker, 1 run
L McCarthy to Tucker, wide
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs
McBrine to Tucker, 4 runs
McBrine to HT Tector, 1 run
McBrine to HT Tector, 0 runs
McBrine to HT Tector, wide
McBrine to Tucker, 1 run
McBrine to Tucker, 4 runs
McBrine to HT Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to Tucker, 1 run
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 2 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 2 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, wide
McBrine to Tucker, 0 runs
McBrine to Tucker, 0 runs
McBrine to TH Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - TH Tector)
McBrine to HT Tector, 1 run
McBrine to HT Tector, 6 runs
McBrine to HT Tector, 4 runs
McKeegan to TH Tector, 4 runs
McKeegan to TH Tector, 2 runs
McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to TH Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to TH Tector, 6 runs
McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run
HT Tector plays a defensive stroke for a run.
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to HT Tector, 1 run
McBrine to DeFreitas, appeal, wicket (caught - DeFreitas)
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs
Delany to DeFreitas, 0 runs
Delany to TH Tector, 1 run
Delany to TH Tector, 2 runs
Delany to DeFreitas, 1 run
L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run
L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, appeal, wicket (caught - Doheny)
L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 6 runs
Delany to TH Tector, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 4 runs
TH Tector plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Delany to TH Tector, 2 runs
Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, wide
L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to Doheny, 1 run
L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs
Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs
Delany to Doheny, 1 run
Delany to TH Tector, 1 run
Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs
Delany to Doheny, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 4 runs
Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, leg bye
Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, 2 runs
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 0 runs
Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs
Delany to Doheny, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 0 runs
Delany to TH Tector, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 1 run
0 runs
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 2 runs
Delany to Doheny, 0 runs
Delany to Doheny, 0 runs
Delany to TH Tector, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, 2 runs
Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to TH Tector, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Doheny, 6 runs
Delany to Doheny, 1 run
Delany to TH Tector, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 0 runs
Delany to TH Tector, 1 run
Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 6 runs
McBrine to TH Tector, 4 runs
0 runs
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 1 run
Delany to TH Tector, 2 wides
Delany to TH Tector, 4 runs
Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs
Delany to Doheny, 1 run
Delany to TH Tector, 1 run
Delany to TH Tector, 2 runs
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 0 runs
Delany to Doheny, 0 runs
Delany to TH Tector, 1 run
Delany to TH Tector, 0 runs
Delany to Doheny, 1 run
Delany to Doheny, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs
Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs
Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 4 runs
Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 4 runs
Jared Wilson to Doheny, 1 run
Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs
McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs
Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 4 runs
Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 4 runs
Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs
Jared Wilson to Doheny, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs
Jared Wilson to Doheny, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs
Jared Wilson to Doheny, 4 runs
Jared Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs
Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 1 run
Jared Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to TH Tector, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
McKeegan to TH Tector, 0 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 1 run
McKeegan to Doheny, 6 runs
McKeegan to TH Tector, 1 run
TH Tector plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
McKeegan to TH Tector, 6 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs
McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McBrine to Doheny, 1 run
McBrine to Doheny, 0 runs
McBrine to TH Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 4 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, wide
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run
McKeegan to Doheny, 1 run
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
McKeegan to TH Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to Doheny, 1 run
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, wide
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 4 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
McKeegan to Doheny, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 2 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 2 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run
wide
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
And another! Doheny defends for 6 runs.
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to TH Tector, 4 runs