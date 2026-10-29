Match details Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China List a List-A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 19.11.2026

List a

BAN
BAN
HKG
HKG

Match Info

Match:ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Date:Thursday, November 19, 2026 - Sunday, November 29, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 19, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bangladesh A Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Hong Kong, China Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet