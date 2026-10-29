Match details India A vs Pakistan A List a List-A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 22.11.2026

List a

INA
INA
PAK
PAK

Match Info

Match:ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Date:Thursday, November 19, 2026 - Sunday, November 29, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

India A Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Pakistan A Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet