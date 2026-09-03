Match details Moors SC vs Colts Cricket Club List a Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 07.09.2026

List a

MOO
MOO
COL
COL

Match Info

Match:Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 2026
Date:Monday, August 10, 2026 - Friday, September 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, September 07, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Moors SC Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Colts Cricket Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet