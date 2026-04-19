Highlights Middlesex vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026

List a

MID
MID

173

GLO
GLO

172

31.4
1

Daniels to Pindoria, 1 run

31.3
1

Daniels to Routledge, 1 run

31.2
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

31.1
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

30.6
1

Phillips to Routledge, 1 run

30.5
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

30.4
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

30.4
2

Phillips to Routledge, 2 wides

30.3
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

30.2
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

30.1
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

29.6
4

Daniels to Pindoria, 4 runs

29.5
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

29.4
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

29.3
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

29.2
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

29.1
4

Daniels to Pindoria, 4 runs

28.6
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

28.5
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

28.4
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

28.3
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

28.2
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

28.1
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

27.6
1

Hill to Pindoria, 1 run

27.5
2

Hill to Pindoria, 2 runs

27.4
1

Hill to Routledge, 1 run

27.3
4

Hill to Routledge, 4 runs

27.2
4

Hill to Routledge, 4 runs

27.1
.

Hill to Routledge, 0 runs

26.6
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

26.5
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

26.4
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

26.3
1

Phillips to Routledge, 1 run

26.2
2

Phillips to Routledge, 2 runs

26.1
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

25.6
1

Hill to Routledge, 1 run

25.5
1

Hill to Pindoria, 1 run

25.4
.

Hill to Pindoria, 0 runs

25.3
1

Hill to Routledge, 1 run

25.2
2

Hill to Routledge, 2 runs

25.1
1

Hill to Pindoria, 1 run

24.6
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

24.5
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

24.4
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

24.3
4

Phillips to Pindoria, 4 runs

24.2
2

Phillips to Pindoria, 2 runs

24.1
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

23.6
1

Hill to Pindoria, 1 run

23.5
1

Hill to Routledge, 1 run

23.4
.

Hill to Routledge, 0 runs

23.3
.

Hill to Routledge, 0 runs

23.2
1

Hill to Pindoria, 1 run

23.1
.

Hill to Pindoria, 0 runs

22.6
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

22.5
1

Phillips to Routledge, 1 run

22.4
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

22.3
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

22.2
4

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

22.1
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

21.6
2

Hill to Pindoria, 2 runs

21.5
.

Hill to Pindoria, 0 runs

21.4
1

Hill to Routledge, 1 run

21.3
.

Hill to Routledge, 0 runs

21.2
1

Hill to Pindoria, 1 run

21.1
.

Hill to Pindoria, 0 runs

20.6
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

20.5
1

Phillips to Routledge, 1 run

20.4
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

20.3
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

20.2
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

20.1
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

19.6
4

Daniels to Routledge, 4 runs

19.5
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

19.4
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

19.3
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

19.2
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

19.1
1

Daniels to Pindoria, 1 run

18.6
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

18.5
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

18.4
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

18.3
1

Phillips to Routledge, 1 run

18.2
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

18.1
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

17.6
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

17.5
1

Daniels to Routledge, 1 run

17.4
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

17.3
.

Daniels to Routledge, appeal

17.2
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

17.1
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

16.6
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

16.5
1

Phillips to Routledge, 1 run

16.4
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

16.3
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

16.2
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

16.1
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

15.6
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

15.5
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

15.4
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

15.3
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

15.2
2

Daniels to Pindoria, 2 runs

15.1
4

Daniels to Pindoria, 4 runs

14.6
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

14.5
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

14.4
1

Phillips to Routledge, 1 run

14.3
.

Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs

14.2
W

Phillips to Horley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Horley)

14.1
.

Phillips to Horley, 0 runs

13.6
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.5
1

Daniels to Horley, 1 run

13.4
.

Daniels to Horley, 0 runs

13.3
4

Daniels to Horley, 4 runs

13.2
1

Daniels to Pindoria, 1 run

13.1
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.1
2

Daniels to Horley, 2 wides

12.6
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

12.5
1

Phillips to Horley, 1 run

12.4
2

Phillips to Horley, 2 runs

12.3
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

12.2
1

Phillips to Horley, 1 run

12.1
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

11.6
1

Daniels to Pindoria, 1 run

11.5
4

Daniels to Pindoria, 4 runs

11.4
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

11.3
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

11.2
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

11.1
.

Daniels to Pindoria, appeal

10.6
.

Brewer to Horley, 0 runs

10.5
4

Brewer to Horley, 4 runs

10.5
1

Brewer to Horley, wide

10.5
5

Brewer to Horley, 5 wides

10.4
.

Brewer to Horley, 0 runs

10.3
4

Brewer to Horley, 4 runs

10.2
4

Brewer to Horley, 4 runs

10.2
3

Brewer to Horley, 3 wides

10.1
.

Brewer to Horley, 0 runs

9.6
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

9.5
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

9.4
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

9.3
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

9.2
.

Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs

9.1
1

Daniels to Horley, 1 run

8.6
4

Moledina to Pindoria, 4 runs

8.5
2

Moledina to Pindoria, 2 runs

8.4
.

Moledina to Pindoria, 0 runs

8.3
1

Moledina to Horley, 1 run

8.2
W

Moledina to Hughes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hughes)

8.1
W

Moledina to Whybrow, appeal, wicket (caught - Whybrow)

7.6
.

Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs

7.5
4

Bird to Pindoria, 4 runs

7.5
1

Bird to Pindoria, wide

7.4
4

Bird to Pindoria, 4 runs

7.3
.

Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs

7.2
.

Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs

7.1
.

Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs

7.1
1

Bird to Pindoria, wide

6.6
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

6.5
.

Geach to Whybrow, appeal

6.4
4

Geach to Whybrow, 4 runs

6.3
2

Geach to Whybrow, 2 runs

6.2
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

6.1
1

Geach to Pindoria, 1 run

5.6
.

Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs

5.6
1

Bird to Whybrow, wide

5.5
.

Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs

5.4
.

Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs

5.3
.

Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs

5.2
.

Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs

5.1
.

Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs

4.6
1

Geach to Whybrow, 1 run

4.5
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

4.4
4

Geach to Whybrow, 4 runs

4.3
4

Geach to Whybrow, 4 runs

4.2
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

4.1
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

3.6
.

Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs

3.5
.

Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs

3.5
1

Bird to Pindoria, wide

3.4
.

Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs

3.3
.

Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs

3.2
4

Bird to Pindoria, 4 runs

3.1
.

Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs

3.1
5

Bird to Pindoria, 5 wides

2.6
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

2.5
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

2.4
4

Geach to Whybrow, 4 runs

2.3
3

Geach to Pindoria, 3 runs

2.2
.

Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs

2.1
.

Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs

1.6
.

Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.5
.

Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.5
1

Bird to Whybrow, wide

1.4
2

Bird to Whybrow, 2 runs

1.3
.

Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.2
.

Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs

0.6
.

Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs

0.5
.

Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs

0.4
.

Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs

0.3
.

Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs

0.2
.

Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs

42.3
W

Routledge to Phillips, wicket (run out - Bird)

42.2
.

Routledge to Phillips, 0 runs

42.1
.

Routledge to Phillips, 0 runs

41.6
.

Horley to Bird, appeal

41.5
1

Horley to Phillips, 1 run

41.4
.

Horley to Phillips, 0 runs

41.3
.

Horley to Phillips, 0 runs

41.2
.

Horley to Phillips, 0 runs

41.1
2

Horley to Phillips, 2 runs

40.6
.

Routledge to Bird, 0 runs

40.5
W

Routledge to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)

40.4
.

Routledge to Brewer, 0 runs

40.3
1

Routledge to Phillips, 1 run

40.2
.

Routledge to Phillips, 0 runs

40.1
.

Routledge to Phillips, 0 runs

39.6
.

Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs

39.5
2

Wolfe to Brewer, 2 runs

39.4
1

Wolfe to Phillips, 1 run

39.3
.

Wolfe to Phillips, 0 runs

39.2
W

Wolfe to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)

39.1
1

Wolfe to Brewer, 1 run

38.6
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

38.5
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

38.5
1

Patel to Hill, wide

38.4
1

Patel to Brewer, 1 run

38.3
1

Patel to Hill, bye

38.2
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

38.1
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

37.6
.

Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs

37.5
.

Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs

37.4
.

Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs

37.3
.

Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs

37.2
2

Wolfe to Brewer, 2 runs

37.1
.

Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs

36.6
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

36.5
.

Patel to Hill, 0 runs

36.4
W

Patel to Daniels, appeal, wicket (caught - Daniels)

36.3
2

Patel to Daniels, 2 runs

36.2
.

Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

36.1
1

Patel to Brewer, 1 run

35.6
.

Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs

35.5
.

Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs

35.4
.

Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs

35.3
1

Wolfe to Brewer, 1 run

35.2
.

Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs

35.1
4

Wolfe to Brewer, 4 runs

34.6
.

Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

34.5
.

Patel to Daniels, appeal

34.4
4

Patel to Daniels, 4 runs

34.3
.

Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

34.2
1

Patel to Brewer, 1 run

34.1
2

Patel to Brewer, 2 runs

33.6
.

Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs

33.5
4

Wolfe to Daniels, 4 runs

33.4
.

Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs

33.3
1

Wolfe to Brewer, 1 run

33.2
1

Wolfe to Daniels, 1 run

33.1
.

Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs

32.7
1

Routledge to Daniels, 1 run

32.6
.

Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs

32.5
.

Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs

32.4
4

Routledge to Daniels, 4 runs

32.3
.

Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs

32.2
4

Routledge to Daniels, 4 runs

32.1
1

Routledge to Brewer, 1 run

31.6
1

Wolfe to Brewer, 1 run

31.5
.

Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs

31.4
1

Wolfe to Daniels, 1 run

31.3
.

Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs

31.2
1

Wolfe to Brewer, 1 run

31.1
2

Wolfe to Brewer, 2 runs

30.6
.

Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs

30.5
.

Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs

30.4
.

Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs

30.3
1

Routledge to Brewer, 1 run

30.2
.

Routledge to Brewer, 0 runs

30.1
.

Routledge to Brewer, 0 runs

29.6
.

Horley to Daniels, 0 runs

29.5
.

Horley to Daniels, 0 runs

29.4
.

Horley to Daniels, 0 runs

29.3
.

Horley to Daniels, 0 runs

29.2
1

Horley to Brewer, 1 run

29.1
.

Horley to Brewer, 0 runs

28.6
.

Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs

28.5
.

Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs

28.4
.

Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs

28.3
.

Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs

28.2
.

Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs

28.1
1

Routledge to Brewer, 1 run

27.6
.

Horley to Daniels, appeal

27.5
.

Horley to Daniels, 0 runs

27.4
1

Horley to Brewer, 1 run

27.3
1

Horley to Brewer, 1 run

27.2
1

Horley to Daniels, 1 run

27.1
.

Horley to Daniels, 0 runs

26.6
W

Routledge to Brewer, appeal, wicket (run out - Geach)

26.5
1

Routledge to Geach, 1 run

26.4
.

Routledge to Geach, 0 runs

26.3
4

Routledge to Geach, 4 runs

26.2
1

Routledge to Brewer, 1 run

26.1
.

Routledge to Brewer, 0 runs

25.6
1

Horley to Brewer, 1 run

25.5
1

Horley to Geach, 1 run

25.4
.

Horley to Geach, appeal

25.3
W

Horley to White, wicket (lbw - White)

25.2
1

Horley to Brewer, 1 run

25.1
.

Horley to Brewer, 0 runs

24.6
.

Routledge to White, 0 runs

24.5
.

Routledge to White, 0 runs

24.4
1

Routledge to Brewer, 1 run

24.3
.

Routledge to Brewer, 0 runs

24.2
1

Routledge to White, 1 run

24.1
.

Routledge to White, 0 runs

23.7
1

Horley to White, 1 run

23.6
.

Horley to White, 0 runs

23.5
.

Horley to White, 0 runs

23.4
.

Horley to White, 0 runs

23.3
.

Horley to White, 0 runs

23.2
W

Horley to Start, wicket (caught - Start)

23.1
.

Horley to Start, 0 runs

22.6
2

Patel to Brewer, 2 runs

22.5
1

Patel to Start, 1 run

22.4
.

Patel to Start, 0 runs

22.3
4

Patel to Start, 4 runs

22.2
.

Patel to Start, 0 runs

22.1
.

Patel to Start, 0 runs

21.6
1

Horley to Start, 1 run

21.5
.

Horley to Start, 0 runs

21.4
.

Horley to Start, 0 runs

21.3
4

Horley to Start, 4 runs

21.2
.

Horley to Start, 0 runs

21.1
1

Horley to Brewer, 1 run

20.6
1

Patel to Brewer, 1 run

20.5
1

Patel to Start, 1 run

20.4
1

Patel to Brewer, 1 run

20.3
.

Patel to Brewer, 0 runs

20.2
1

Patel to Start, 1 run

20.1
1

Patel to Brewer, 1 run

19.6
4

Horley to Start, 4 runs

19.5
.

Horley to Start, 0 runs

19.4
.

Horley to Start, 0 runs

19.3
W

Horley to Moledina, appeal, wicket (stumped - Moledina)

19.2
.

Horley to Moledina, 0 runs

19.1
1

Horley to Brewer, 1 run

18.6
1

Patel to Brewer, 1 run

18.5
.

Patel to Brewer, 0 runs

18.4
1

Patel to Moledina, 1 run

18.3
2

Patel to Moledina, 2 runs

18.2
1

Patel to Brewer, 1 run

18.1
.

Patel to Brewer, 0 runs

17.6
1

Horley to Brewer, 1 run

17.5
.

Horley to Brewer, 0 runs

17.4
.

Horley to Brewer, 0 runs

17.3
.

Horley to Brewer, 0 runs

17.2
1

Horley to Moledina, 1 run

17.1
.

Horley to Moledina, 0 runs

16.6
2

Patel to Brewer, 2 runs

16.5
.

Patel to Brewer, 0 runs

16.4
.

Patel to Brewer, 0 runs

16.3
.

Patel to Brewer, 0 runs

16.2
2

Patel to Brewer, 2 runs

16.1
2

Patel to Brewer, 2 runs

15.6
.

Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs

15.5
.

Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs

15.4
.

Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs

15.3
1

Solomon to Brewer, 1 run

15.2
.

Solomon to Brewer, 0 runs

15.1
2

Solomon to Brewer, 2 runs

15.1
nb

Solomon to Brewer, no ball + 2 runs

14.6
1

Patel to Brewer, 1 run

14.5
4

Patel to Brewer, 4 runs

14.4
1

Patel to Moledina, 1 run

14.3
.

Patel to Moledina, 0 runs

14.2
.

Patel to Moledina, 0 runs

14.1
.

Patel to Moledina, 0 runs

14.1
1

Patel to Moledina, wide

13.6
1

Solomon to Moledina, 1 run

13.5
.

Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs

13.4
4

Solomon to Moledina, 4 runs

13.3
.

Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs

13.2
1

Solomon to Brewer, 1 run

13.1
.

Solomon to Brewer, 0 runs

13.1
1

Solomon to Brewer, wide

12.6
1

Patel to Brewer, 1 run

12.5
2

Patel to Brewer, 2 runs

12.4
.

Patel to Brewer, 0 runs

12.3
.

Patel to Brewer, 0 runs

12.2
W

Patel to Ahearne, wicket (lbw - Ahearne)

12.1
.

Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs

11.6
.

Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs

11.5
.

Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs

11.4
.

Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs

11.3
.

Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs

11.3
1

Solomon to Moledina, wide

11.2
1

Solomon to Ahearne, 1 run

11.1
4

Solomon to Ahearne, 4 runs

10.6
.

Patel to Moledina, 0 runs

10.5
.

Patel to Moledina, 0 runs

10.4
1

Patel to Ahearne, 1 run

10.3
.

Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs

10.2
.

Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs

10.1
.

Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs

9.6
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

9.5
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

9.4
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

9.3
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

9.2
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

9.1
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

8.6
.

Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs

8.6
5

Wolfe to Ahearne, 5 wides

8.5
.

Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs

8.4
.

Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs

8.3
1

Wolfe to Moledina, 1 run

8.2
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

8.1
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

7.6
.

Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs

7.5
4

Francis to Ahearne, 4 runs

7.4
.

Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs

7.3
.

Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs

7.2
1

Francis to Moledina, 1 run

7.1
1

Francis to Ahearne, 1 run

6.6
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

6.5
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

6.4
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

6.3
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

6.2
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

6.1
4

Wolfe to Moledina, 4 runs

5.6
1

Francis to Moledina, 1 run

5.5
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

5.4
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

5.4
1

Francis to Moledina, wide

5.4
1

Francis to Moledina, wide

5.3
4

Francis to Moledina, 4 runs

5.2
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

5.2
1

Francis to Moledina, wide

5.1
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

4.6
.

Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.5
.

Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.4
.

Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.3
.

Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.2
2

Wolfe to Ahearne, 2 runs

4.1
.

Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.1
1

Wolfe to Ahearne, wide

3.6
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

3.5
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

3.4
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

3.3
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

3.2
1

Francis to Ahearne, 1 run

3.1
.

Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs

2.6
4

Wolfe to Moledina, 4 runs

2.5
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

2.4
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

2.3
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

2.2
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

2.1
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

1.6
4

Francis to Ahearne, 4 runs

1.5
.

Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.4
.

Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.3
.

Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.2
1

Francis to Moledina, 1 run

1.1
.

Francis to Moledina, 0 runs

0.6
.

Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs

0.5
.

Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs

0.4
W

Wolfe to Moledina, appeal, wicket (run out - Halliday)

0.3
.

Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs

0.2
1

Wolfe to Halliday, 1 run

0.1
1

Wolfe to Moledina, 1 run