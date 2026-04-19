Highlights Middlesex vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026
Daniels to Pindoria, 1 run
Daniels to Routledge, 1 run
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 1 run
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 2 wides
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 4 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 4 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Hill to Pindoria, 1 run
Hill to Pindoria, 2 runs
Hill to Routledge, 1 run
Hill to Routledge, 4 runs
Hill to Routledge, 4 runs
Hill to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 1 run
Phillips to Routledge, 2 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Hill to Routledge, 1 run
Hill to Pindoria, 1 run
Hill to Pindoria, 0 runs
Hill to Routledge, 1 run
Hill to Routledge, 2 runs
Hill to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 4 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 2 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Hill to Pindoria, 1 run
Hill to Routledge, 1 run
Hill to Routledge, 0 runs
Hill to Routledge, 0 runs
Hill to Pindoria, 1 run
Hill to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Routledge, 1 run
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Hill to Pindoria, 2 runs
Hill to Pindoria, 0 runs
Hill to Routledge, 1 run
Hill to Routledge, 0 runs
Hill to Pindoria, 1 run
Hill to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Routledge, 1 run
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Routledge, 4 runs
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 1 run
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Routledge, 1 run
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Routledge, appeal
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 1 run
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 2 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 4 runs
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Routledge, 1 run
Phillips to Routledge, 0 runs
Phillips to Horley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Horley)
Phillips to Horley, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Horley, 1 run
Daniels to Horley, 0 runs
Daniels to Horley, 4 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 1 run
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Horley, 2 wides
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Horley, 1 run
Phillips to Horley, 2 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Horley, 1 run
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Daniels to Pindoria, 1 run
Daniels to Pindoria, 4 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, appeal
Brewer to Horley, 0 runs
Brewer to Horley, 4 runs
Brewer to Horley, wide
Brewer to Horley, 5 wides
Brewer to Horley, 0 runs
Brewer to Horley, 4 runs
Brewer to Horley, 4 runs
Brewer to Horley, 3 wides
Brewer to Horley, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Pindoria, 0 runs
Daniels to Horley, 1 run
Moledina to Pindoria, 4 runs
Moledina to Pindoria, 2 runs
Moledina to Pindoria, 0 runs
Moledina to Horley, 1 run
Moledina to Hughes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hughes)
Moledina to Whybrow, appeal, wicket (caught - Whybrow)
Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bird to Pindoria, 4 runs
Bird to Pindoria, wide
Bird to Pindoria, 4 runs
Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bird to Pindoria, wide
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Whybrow, appeal
Geach to Whybrow, 4 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 2 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Pindoria, 1 run
Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bird to Whybrow, wide
Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 1 run
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 4 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 4 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bird to Pindoria, wide
Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bird to Pindoria, 4 runs
Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bird to Pindoria, 5 wides
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 4 runs
Geach to Pindoria, 3 runs
Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs
Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bird to Whybrow, wide
Bird to Whybrow, 2 runs
Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs
Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs
Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs
Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs
Geach to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bird to Pindoria, 0 runs
Routledge to Phillips, wicket (run out - Bird)
Routledge to Phillips, 0 runs
Routledge to Phillips, 0 runs
Horley to Bird, appeal
Horley to Phillips, 1 run
Horley to Phillips, 0 runs
Horley to Phillips, 0 runs
Horley to Phillips, 0 runs
Horley to Phillips, 2 runs
Routledge to Bird, 0 runs
Routledge to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)
Routledge to Brewer, 0 runs
Routledge to Phillips, 1 run
Routledge to Phillips, 0 runs
Routledge to Phillips, 0 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 2 runs
Wolfe to Phillips, 1 run
Wolfe to Phillips, 0 runs
Wolfe to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)
Wolfe to Brewer, 1 run
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, wide
Patel to Brewer, 1 run
Patel to Hill, bye
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 2 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Daniels, appeal, wicket (caught - Daniels)
Patel to Daniels, 2 runs
Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Patel to Brewer, 1 run
Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs
Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs
Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 1 run
Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 4 runs
Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Patel to Daniels, appeal
Patel to Daniels, 4 runs
Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Patel to Brewer, 1 run
Patel to Brewer, 2 runs
Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs
Wolfe to Daniels, 4 runs
Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 1 run
Wolfe to Daniels, 1 run
Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 1 run
Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 4 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 4 runs
Routledge to Brewer, 1 run
Wolfe to Brewer, 1 run
Wolfe to Brewer, 0 runs
Wolfe to Daniels, 1 run
Wolfe to Daniels, 0 runs
Wolfe to Brewer, 1 run
Wolfe to Brewer, 2 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Brewer, 1 run
Routledge to Brewer, 0 runs
Routledge to Brewer, 0 runs
Horley to Daniels, 0 runs
Horley to Daniels, 0 runs
Horley to Daniels, 0 runs
Horley to Daniels, 0 runs
Horley to Brewer, 1 run
Horley to Brewer, 0 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Brewer, 1 run
Horley to Daniels, appeal
Horley to Daniels, 0 runs
Horley to Brewer, 1 run
Horley to Brewer, 1 run
Horley to Daniels, 1 run
Horley to Daniels, 0 runs
Routledge to Brewer, appeal, wicket (run out - Geach)
Routledge to Geach, 1 run
Routledge to Geach, 0 runs
Routledge to Geach, 4 runs
Routledge to Brewer, 1 run
Routledge to Brewer, 0 runs
Horley to Brewer, 1 run
Horley to Geach, 1 run
Horley to Geach, appeal
Horley to White, wicket (lbw - White)
Horley to Brewer, 1 run
Horley to Brewer, 0 runs
Routledge to White, 0 runs
Routledge to White, 0 runs
Routledge to Brewer, 1 run
Routledge to Brewer, 0 runs
Routledge to White, 1 run
Routledge to White, 0 runs
Horley to White, 1 run
Horley to White, 0 runs
Horley to White, 0 runs
Horley to White, 0 runs
Horley to White, 0 runs
Horley to Start, wicket (caught - Start)
Horley to Start, 0 runs
Patel to Brewer, 2 runs
Patel to Start, 1 run
Patel to Start, 0 runs
Patel to Start, 4 runs
Patel to Start, 0 runs
Patel to Start, 0 runs
Horley to Start, 1 run
Horley to Start, 0 runs
Horley to Start, 0 runs
Horley to Start, 4 runs
Horley to Start, 0 runs
Horley to Brewer, 1 run
Patel to Brewer, 1 run
Patel to Start, 1 run
Patel to Brewer, 1 run
Patel to Brewer, 0 runs
Patel to Start, 1 run
Patel to Brewer, 1 run
Horley to Start, 4 runs
Horley to Start, 0 runs
Horley to Start, 0 runs
Horley to Moledina, appeal, wicket (stumped - Moledina)
Horley to Moledina, 0 runs
Horley to Brewer, 1 run
Patel to Brewer, 1 run
Patel to Brewer, 0 runs
Patel to Moledina, 1 run
Patel to Moledina, 2 runs
Patel to Brewer, 1 run
Patel to Brewer, 0 runs
Horley to Brewer, 1 run
Horley to Brewer, 0 runs
Horley to Brewer, 0 runs
Horley to Brewer, 0 runs
Horley to Moledina, 1 run
Horley to Moledina, 0 runs
Patel to Brewer, 2 runs
Patel to Brewer, 0 runs
Patel to Brewer, 0 runs
Patel to Brewer, 0 runs
Patel to Brewer, 2 runs
Patel to Brewer, 2 runs
Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs
Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs
Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs
Solomon to Brewer, 1 run
Solomon to Brewer, 0 runs
Solomon to Brewer, 2 runs
Solomon to Brewer, no ball + 2 runs
Patel to Brewer, 1 run
Patel to Brewer, 4 runs
Patel to Moledina, 1 run
Patel to Moledina, 0 runs
Patel to Moledina, 0 runs
Patel to Moledina, 0 runs
Patel to Moledina, wide
Solomon to Moledina, 1 run
Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs
Solomon to Moledina, 4 runs
Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs
Solomon to Brewer, 1 run
Solomon to Brewer, 0 runs
Solomon to Brewer, wide
Patel to Brewer, 1 run
Patel to Brewer, 2 runs
Patel to Brewer, 0 runs
Patel to Brewer, 0 runs
Patel to Ahearne, wicket (lbw - Ahearne)
Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs
Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs
Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs
Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs
Solomon to Moledina, 0 runs
Solomon to Moledina, wide
Solomon to Ahearne, 1 run
Solomon to Ahearne, 4 runs
Patel to Moledina, 0 runs
Patel to Moledina, 0 runs
Patel to Ahearne, 1 run
Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs
Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs
Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, 5 wides
Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 1 run
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs
Francis to Ahearne, 4 runs
Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs
Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 1 run
Francis to Ahearne, 1 run
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 4 runs
Francis to Moledina, 1 run
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, wide
Francis to Moledina, wide
Francis to Moledina, 4 runs
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, wide
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, 2 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, wide
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Ahearne, 1 run
Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 4 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Francis to Ahearne, 4 runs
Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs
Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs
Francis to Ahearne, 0 runs
Francis to Moledina, 1 run
Francis to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs
Wolfe to Ahearne, 0 runs
Wolfe to Moledina, appeal, wicket (run out - Halliday)
Wolfe to Moledina, 0 runs
Wolfe to Halliday, 1 run
Wolfe to Moledina, 1 run