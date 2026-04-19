Match details Middlesex vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026

List a

MID
MID

173

GLO
GLO

172

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersPindoria Riva, Whybrow Abbie, Hughes Scarlett, Horley Saskia, Routledge Issy, Irving Georgia, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Patel Ananya, Wolfe Katie, Francis Hannah C, Solomon Victoria
BenchDavis Hannah, Gole Gayatri, Pearson Sarah, Trussler Finty, Turner Lauren, Whitemore Alice

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersMoledina Laila, Halliday Becca, Ahearne Megan, Cant Georgina, White Maddie, Geach Emily, Daniels Liv, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Bird Alice, Brewer Chloe
BenchBelcher Cailin, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Dolman Katie, Herring Bella, Hill Alice, Patel Izzy, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Reddy Prarthana, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet