Highlights Essex vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026
Singh to Harmer, 0 runs
Singh to Critchley, 1 run
Singh to Harmer, 1 run
Taylor to Harmer, 1 run
Taylor to Critchley, 1 run
Taylor to Harmer, 1 run
Taylor to Critchley, 1 run
Taylor to Harmer, 1 run
Taylor to Critchley, 1 run
Gibbon to Critchley, 1 run
Gibbon to Critchley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Harmer, 1 run
Gibbon to Critchley, 1 run
Gibbon to Critchley, 4 runs
Gibbon to Critchley, 2 runs
Taylor to Harmer, 0 runs
Taylor to Roelofsen, appeal, wicket (caught - Roelofsen)
Taylor to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Taylor to Roelofsen, 6 runs
Taylor to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Taylor to Critchley, 1 run
Singh to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Singh to Westley, wide, appeal, wicket (stumped - Westley)
Singh to Critchley, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 6 runs
Singh to Critchley, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Allison to Critchley, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 2 wides
Allison to Critchley, 1 run
Allison to Westley, 1 run
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 4 runs
Gibbon to Critchley, 4 runs
Gibbon to Critchley, 6 runs
Gibbon to Critchley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Critchley, 4 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 1 run
Gibbon to Westley, 4 runs
Allison to Critchley, 4 runs
Allison to Westley, 1 run
Allison to Critchley, 1 run
Allison to Critchley, 2 runs
Allison to Westley, 1 run
Allison to Critchley, 1 run
Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Critchley, 1 run
Gibbon to Westley, 1 run
Gibbon to Westley, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Critchley, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Critchley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run
Swanepoel to Westley, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Critchley, 1 run
Swanepoel to Critchley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Critchley, 1 run
Gibbon to Critchley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 1 run
Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 2 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Critchley, 2 runs
Swanepoel to Critchley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Westley, leg bye
Swanepoel to Critchley, 1 run
Swanepoel to Critchley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run
Gibbon to Critchley, 4 runs
Gibbon to Critchley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Critchley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Critchley, 4 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 1 run
Gibbon to Westley, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Critchley, 2 runs
Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run
Swanepoel to Critchley, 1 run
Swanepoel to Critchley, 2 runs
Swanepoel to Critchley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Westley, wide
Singh to Westley, 2 runs
Singh to Critchley, 1 run
Singh to Critchley, 2 runs
Singh to Critchley, 0 runs
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Taylor to Westley, 1 run
Taylor to Critchley, 1 run
Taylor to Westley, 1 run
Taylor to Westley, 0 runs
Taylor to Westley, 0 runs
Back-to-back boundaries! Westley plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 0 runs
Singh to Westley, 0 runs
Singh to Westley, 6 runs
Singh to Critchley, 1 run
Singh to Critchley, 0 runs
Taylor to Westley, 2 runs
Taylor to Westley, 0 runs
Taylor to Westley, 2 runs
Taylor to Critchley, 1 run
Taylor to Critchley, 0 runs
Taylor to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Critchley, 0 runs
Singh to Thain, appeal, wicket (caught - Thain)
Singh to Thain, 2 runs
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 0 runs
Singh to Westley, 4 runs
Allison to Westley, 1 run
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 2 runs
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Allison to Thain, 1 run
Singh to Thain, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 2 wides
Singh to Westley, 0 runs
Singh to Thain, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Thain, 1 run
Singh to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Allison to Thain, 1 run
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 1 run
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 4 runs
Singh to Westley, 0 runs
Singh to Thain, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Thain, 1 run
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Allison to Thain, 2 wides
Allison to Thain, 2 leg byes
Westley plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Allison to Westley, 4 runs
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Thain, 1 run
Singh to Thain, 0 runs
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 0 runs
Singh to Thain, 1 run
Allison to Thain, 1 run
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 1 run
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Singh to Thain, 4 runs
Singh to Thain, 4 runs
Singh to Westley, 1 run
Singh to Westley, 0 runs
Singh to Westley, 0 runs
Singh to Westley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Thain, 4 runs
0 runs
Gibbon to Thain, 4 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 1 run
Gibbon to Westley, 2 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 2 runs
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 1 run
Allison to Westley, 2 runs
Allison to Westley, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, 4 runs
Allison to Westley, 2 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 1 run
Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Thain, 1 run
Gibbon to Thain, 0 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 1 run
Gibbon to Thain, leg bye
Allison to Thain, 1 run
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Thain, 2 runs
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 4 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 2 runs
Gibbon to Westley, 4 runs
Gibbon to Thain, 1 run
Gibbon to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Thain, 1 run
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Thain, 4 runs
Allison to Thain, 0 runs
Allison to Westley, leg bye
Taylor to Thain, 0 runs
Taylor to Thain, 0 runs
Taylor to Thain, 2 runs
Taylor to Thain, 4 runs
Taylor to Thain, 0 runs
Taylor to Westley, 1 run
Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run
Swanepoel to Thain, 1 run
Swanepoel to Thain, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Thain, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run
Swanepoel to Thain, 3 runs
Taylor to Westley, 0 runs
Taylor to Westley, 0 runs
Taylor to Westley, 0 runs
Taylor to Westley, 4 runs
Taylor to Westley, 0 runs
Taylor to Westley, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Thain, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Thain, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Westley, 3 runs
Swanepoel to Westley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Thain, 1 run
Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run
Taylor to Thain, 0 runs
Taylor to Thain, 0 runs
Taylor to Thain, 4 runs
Taylor to Thain, 4 runs
Taylor to Thain, 4 runs
Taylor to Thain, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, appeal, wicket (caught - Benkenstein)
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Thain, 1 run
Swanepoel to Thain, 0 runs
Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Taylor to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Taylor to Thain, 1 run
Taylor to Thain, 2 runs
Taylor to Thain, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Thain, 1 run
Taylor to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Thain, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 3 runs
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Thain, 1 run
Swanepoel to Thain, 0 runs