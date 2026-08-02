Highlights Essex vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026

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List a

County Ground

ESS
ESS

(42 ov.) 310/4

WOR
WOR
42.3
.

Singh to Harmer, 0 runs

42.2
1

Singh to Critchley, 1 run

42.1
1

Singh to Harmer, 1 run

41.6
1

Taylor to Harmer, 1 run

41.5
1

Taylor to Critchley, 1 run

41.4
1

Taylor to Harmer, 1 run

41.3
1

Taylor to Critchley, 1 run

41.2
1

Taylor to Harmer, 1 run

41.1
1

Taylor to Critchley, 1 run

40.6
1

Gibbon to Critchley, 1 run

40.5
.

Gibbon to Critchley, 0 runs

40.4
1

Gibbon to Harmer, 1 run

40.3
1

Gibbon to Critchley, 1 run

40.2
4

Gibbon to Critchley, 4 runs

40.1
2

Gibbon to Critchley, 2 runs

39.6
.

Taylor to Harmer, 0 runs

39.5
W

Taylor to Roelofsen, appeal, wicket (caught - Roelofsen)

39.4
.

Taylor to Roelofsen, 0 runs

39.3
6

Taylor to Roelofsen, 6 runs

39.2
.

Taylor to Roelofsen, 0 runs

39.1
1

Taylor to Critchley, 1 run

38.6
.

Singh to Roelofsen, 0 runs

38.6
W

Singh to Westley, wide, appeal, wicket (stumped - Westley)

38.5
1

Singh to Critchley, 1 run

38.4
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

38.3
6

Singh to Westley, 6 runs

38.2
1

Singh to Critchley, 1 run

38.1
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

37.6
.

Allison to Critchley, 0 runs

37.6
2

Allison to Westley, 2 wides

37.5
1

Allison to Critchley, 1 run

37.4
1

Allison to Westley, 1 run

37.3
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

37.2
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

37.1
4

Allison to Westley, 4 runs

36.6
4

Gibbon to Critchley, 4 runs

36.5
6

Gibbon to Critchley, 6 runs

36.4
.

Gibbon to Critchley, 0 runs

36.3
4

Gibbon to Critchley, 4 runs

36.2
1

Gibbon to Westley, 1 run

36.1
4

Gibbon to Westley, 4 runs

35.6
4

Allison to Critchley, 4 runs

35.5
1

Allison to Westley, 1 run

35.4
1

Allison to Critchley, 1 run

35.3
2

Allison to Critchley, 2 runs

35.2
1

Allison to Westley, 1 run

35.1
1

Allison to Critchley, 1 run

34.6
.

Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs

34.5
.

Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs

34.4
.

Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs

34.3
1

Gibbon to Critchley, 1 run

34.2
1

Gibbon to Westley, 1 run

34.1
4

Gibbon to Westley, 4 runs

33.6
4

Swanepoel to Critchley, 4 runs

33.5
.

Swanepoel to Critchley, 0 runs

33.4
1

Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run

33.3
4

Swanepoel to Westley, 4 runs

33.2
1

Swanepoel to Critchley, 1 run

33.1
.

Swanepoel to Critchley, 0 runs

32.6
1

Gibbon to Critchley, 1 run

32.5
.

Gibbon to Critchley, 0 runs

32.4
1

Gibbon to Westley, 1 run

32.3
.

Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs

32.2
2

Gibbon to Westley, 2 runs

32.1
.

Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs

31.6
2

Swanepoel to Critchley, 2 runs

31.5
.

Swanepoel to Critchley, 0 runs

31.4
1

Swanepoel to Westley, leg bye

31.3
1

Swanepoel to Critchley, 1 run

31.2
.

Swanepoel to Critchley, 0 runs

31.1
1

Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run

30.6
4

Gibbon to Critchley, 4 runs

30.5
.

Gibbon to Critchley, 0 runs

30.4
.

Gibbon to Critchley, 0 runs

30.3
4

Gibbon to Critchley, 4 runs

30.2
1

Gibbon to Westley, 1 run

30.1
4

Gibbon to Westley, 4 runs

29.6
2

Swanepoel to Critchley, 2 runs

29.5
1

Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run

29.4
1

Swanepoel to Critchley, 1 run

29.3
2

Swanepoel to Critchley, 2 runs

29.2
.

Swanepoel to Critchley, 0 runs

29.1
1

Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run

28.6
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

28.6
1

Singh to Westley, wide

28.5
2

Singh to Westley, 2 runs

28.4
1

Singh to Critchley, 1 run

28.3
2

Singh to Critchley, 2 runs

28.2
.

Singh to Critchley, 0 runs

28.1
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

27.6
1

Taylor to Westley, 1 run

27.5
1

Taylor to Critchley, 1 run

27.4
1

Taylor to Westley, 1 run

27.3
.

Taylor to Westley, 0 runs

27.2
.

Taylor to Westley, 0 runs

27.1
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Westley plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

26.6
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

26.5
.

Singh to Westley, 0 runs

26.4
.

Singh to Westley, 0 runs

26.3
6

Singh to Westley, 6 runs

26.2
1

Singh to Critchley, 1 run

26.1
.

Singh to Critchley, 0 runs

25.6
2

Taylor to Westley, 2 runs

25.5
.

Taylor to Westley, 0 runs

25.4
2

Taylor to Westley, 2 runs

25.3
1

Taylor to Critchley, 1 run

25.2
.

Taylor to Critchley, 0 runs

25.1
1

Taylor to Westley, 1 run

24.6
.

Singh to Critchley, 0 runs

24.5
W

Singh to Thain, appeal, wicket (caught - Thain)

24.4
2

Singh to Thain, 2 runs

24.3
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

24.2
.

Singh to Westley, 0 runs

24.1
4

Singh to Westley, 4 runs

23.6
1

Allison to Westley, 1 run

23.5
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

23.4
2

Allison to Westley, 2 runs

23.3
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

23.2
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

23.1
1

Allison to Thain, 1 run

22.6
1

Singh to Thain, 1 run

22.6
2

Singh to Westley, 2 wides

22.5
.

Singh to Westley, 0 runs

22.4
1

Singh to Thain, 1 run

22.3
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

22.2
1

Singh to Thain, 1 run

22.1
.

Singh to Thain, 0 runs

21.6
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

21.5
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

21.4
1

Allison to Thain, 1 run

21.3
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

21.2
1

Allison to Westley, 1 run

21.1
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

20.6
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

20.5
4

Singh to Westley, 4 runs

20.4
.

Singh to Westley, 0 runs

20.3
1

Singh to Thain, 1 run

20.2
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

20.1
1

Singh to Thain, 1 run

19.6
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

19.6
2

Allison to Thain, 2 wides

19.5
2

Allison to Thain, 2 leg byes

19.4
1

Westley plays a defensive stroke for a run.

19.3
4

Allison to Westley, 4 runs

19.2
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

19.1
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

18.6
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

18.5
1

Singh to Thain, 1 run

18.4
.

Singh to Thain, 0 runs

18.3
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

18.2
.

Singh to Westley, 0 runs

18.1
1

Singh to Thain, 1 run

17.6
1

Allison to Thain, 1 run

17.5
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

17.4
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

17.3
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

17.2
1

Allison to Westley, 1 run

17.1
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

16.6
4

Singh to Thain, 4 runs

16.5
4

Singh to Thain, 4 runs

16.4
1

Singh to Westley, 1 run

16.3
.

Singh to Westley, 0 runs

16.2
.

Singh to Westley, 0 runs

16.1
.

Singh to Westley, 0 runs

15.6
4

Gibbon to Thain, 4 runs

15.5
.

0 runs

15.4
4

Gibbon to Thain, 4 runs

15.3
1

Gibbon to Westley, 1 run

15.2
2

Gibbon to Westley, 2 runs

15.1
2

Gibbon to Westley, 2 runs

14.6
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

14.5
1

Allison to Westley, 1 run

14.4
2

Allison to Westley, 2 runs

14.3
.

Allison to Westley, 0 runs

14.2
4

Allison to Westley, 4 runs

14.1
2

Allison to Westley, 2 runs

13.6
1

Gibbon to Westley, 1 run

13.5
.

Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs

13.4
1

Gibbon to Thain, 1 run

13.3
.

Gibbon to Thain, 0 runs

13.2
1

Gibbon to Westley, 1 run

13.1
1

Gibbon to Thain, leg bye

12.6
1

Allison to Thain, 1 run

12.5
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

12.4
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

12.3
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

12.2
2

Allison to Thain, 2 runs

12.1
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

11.6
4

Gibbon to Westley, 4 runs

11.5
.

Gibbon to Westley, 0 runs

11.4
2

Gibbon to Westley, 2 runs

11.3
4

Gibbon to Westley, 4 runs

11.2
1

Gibbon to Thain, 1 run

11.1
.

Gibbon to Thain, 0 runs

10.6
1

Allison to Thain, 1 run

10.5
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

10.4
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

10.3
4

Allison to Thain, 4 runs

10.2
.

Allison to Thain, 0 runs

10.1
1

Allison to Westley, leg bye

9.6
.

Taylor to Thain, 0 runs

9.5
.

Taylor to Thain, 0 runs

9.4
2

Taylor to Thain, 2 runs

9.3
4

Taylor to Thain, 4 runs

9.2
.

Taylor to Thain, 0 runs

9.1
1

Taylor to Westley, 1 run

8.6
1

Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run

8.5
1

Swanepoel to Thain, 1 run

8.4
.

Swanepoel to Thain, 0 runs

8.3
.

Swanepoel to Thain, 0 runs

8.2
1

Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run

8.1
3

Swanepoel to Thain, 3 runs

7.6
.

Taylor to Westley, 0 runs

7.5
.

Taylor to Westley, 0 runs

7.4
.

Taylor to Westley, 0 runs

7.3
4

Taylor to Westley, 4 runs

7.2
.

Taylor to Westley, 0 runs

7.1
4

Taylor to Westley, 4 runs

6.6
.

Swanepoel to Thain, 0 runs

6.5
4

Swanepoel to Thain, 4 runs

6.4
3

Swanepoel to Westley, 3 runs

6.3
.

Swanepoel to Westley, 0 runs

6.2
1

Swanepoel to Thain, 1 run

6.1
1

Swanepoel to Westley, 1 run

5.6
.

Taylor to Thain, 0 runs

5.5
.

Taylor to Thain, 0 runs

5.4
4

Taylor to Thain, 4 runs

5.3
4

Taylor to Thain, 4 runs

5.2
4

Taylor to Thain, 4 runs

5.1
.

Taylor to Thain, 0 runs

4.6
W

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, appeal, wicket (caught - Benkenstein)

4.5
.

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs

4.4
.

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs

4.3
4

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 4 runs

4.2
1

Swanepoel to Thain, 1 run

4.1
.

Swanepoel to Thain, 0 runs

3.6
.

Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs

3.5
.

Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs

3.4
4

Taylor to Benkenstein, 4 runs

3.3
1

Taylor to Thain, 1 run

3.2
2

Taylor to Thain, 2 runs

3.1
.

Taylor to Thain, 0 runs

2.6
.

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.5
.

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.4
.

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.3
.

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.2
.

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.1
1

Swanepoel to Thain, 1 run

1.6
4

Taylor to Benkenstein, 4 runs

1.5
.

Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.4
.

Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.3
.

Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.2
.

Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.1
.

Taylor to Benkenstein, 0 runs

0.6
4

Swanepoel to Thain, 4 runs

0.5
3

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 3 runs

0.4
.

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs

0.3
.

Swanepoel to Benkenstein, 0 runs

0.2
1

Swanepoel to Thain, 1 run

0.1
.

Swanepoel to Thain, 0 runs