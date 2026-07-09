Squads Essex vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026
Playing
Match has not started yet
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adair Mark
bowler
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Allison Charles
batsman
Allison Ben
bowler
Benkenstein Luc
batsman
Baker Josh
bowler
Bennett Charlie Edward
no information yet
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Bosch Eathan
all rounder
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Bracewell Doug
all rounder
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Browne Nick
batsman
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Cook Sam
bowler
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Critchley Matt
all rounder
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Das Robin
batsman
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Elgar Dean
batsman
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Fernandes Simon Maurice L
no information yet
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Foster Matthew
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Gladwell Daniel John
no information yet
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Harmer Simon
bowler
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Jones Mackenzie
all rounder
Holder Jason
all rounder
McKenna Ronnie
no information yet
Home Jack
no information yet
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Hose Adam
batsman
Porter Jamie
bowler
Jones Rob
batsman
Richards Jamal
all rounder
Kahn Hishaam
no information yet
Snater Shane
bowler
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Thain Noah Robin Mostyn
all rounder
Libby Jake
batsman
Walter Paul Ian
all rounder
Mir Usama
bowler
Westley Tom
all rounder
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Yadav Umesh
bowler
Pollock Ed
batsman
Match has not started yet