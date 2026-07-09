Squads Essex vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026

List a

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Ali Kashif

all rounder

Bennett Charlie Edward

no information yet

Bosch Eathan

all rounder

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Bracewell Doug

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Cook Sam

bowler

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Cox Jordan

wicket keeper

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Critchley Matt

all rounder

Das Robin

batsman

Elgar Dean

batsman

Fernandes Simon Maurice L

no information yet

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Gladwell Daniel John

no information yet

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Jones Mackenzie

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

McKenna Ronnie

no information yet

Home Jack

no information yet

Pepper Michael

wicket keeper

Hose Adam

batsman

Jones Rob

batsman

Richards Jamal

all rounder

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Libby Jake

batsman

Walter Paul Ian

all rounder

Mir Usama

bowler

Westley Tom

all rounder

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet