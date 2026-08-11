Highlights Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026

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List a

College Ground

GLO
GLO
NOR
NOR

(25 ov.) 178/4

25.2
W

Ahmed to McSweeney, appeal, wicket (bowled - McSweeney)

25.1
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

24.6
1

Johnson to McSweeney, 1 run

24.5
2

Johnson to McSweeney, 2 runs

24.4
1

Johnson to Bartlett, 1 run

24.3
6

Johnson to Bartlett, 6 runs

24.2
1

Johnson to McSweeney, 1 run

24.1
4

Johnson to McSweeney, 4 runs

23.6
.

Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs

23.5
1

Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run

23.4
1

Middleton to Bartlett, 1 run

23.3
.

Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs

23.2
6

Middleton to Bartlett, 6 runs

23.1
1

Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run

22.6
.

Johnson to Bartlett, 0 runs

22.5
.

Johnson to Bartlett, 0 runs

22.4
2

Johnson to Bartlett, 2 runs

22.3
4

Johnson to Bartlett, 4 runs

22.2
1

Johnson to McSweeney, 1 run

22.1
.

Johnson to McSweeney, 0 runs

21.6
.

Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs

21.5
.

Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs

21.4
1

Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run

21.3
.

Middleton to McSweeney, 0 runs

21.2
4

Middleton to McSweeney, 4 runs

21.1
4

Middleton to McSweeney, 4 runs

20.6
1

Price to McSweeney, 1 run

20.5
1

Price to Bartlett, 1 run

20.4
4

Price to Bartlett, 4 runs

20.3
4

Price to Bartlett, 4 runs

20.2
.

Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

20.1
.

Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

19.6
1

Middleton to Bartlett, 1 run

19.5
.

Middleton to McSweeney, 0 runs

19.4
1

McSweeney defends for one run.

19.3
1

Middleton to Bartlett, 1 run

19.2
1

Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run

19.1
.

Middleton to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.6
1

Price to McSweeney, 1 run

18.5
1

Price to McSweeney, 1 run

18.4
.

0 runs

18.3
.

Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

18.2
.

Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

18.1
.

Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

17.6
1

Rao to Bartlett, 1 run

17.5
1

Rao to McSweeney, 1 run

17.4
6

Rao to McSweeney, 6 runs

17.4
nb

Rao to McSweeney, no ball + 4 runs

17.3
.

Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

17.2
.

Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

17.1
4

Rao to McSweeney, 4 runs

16.6
4

Price to Bartlett, 4 runs

16.5
.

Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

16.5
1

Price to Bartlett, wide

16.4
.

Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

16.3
W

Price to Miller, appeal, wicket (caught - Miller)

16.2
1

Price to McSweeney, 1 run

16.1
4

Price to McSweeney, 4 runs

15.6
.

Rao to Miller, 0 runs

15.5
1

Rao to McSweeney, 1 run

15.4
1

Rao to Miller, 1 run

15.3
.

Rao to Miller, 0 runs

15.2
.

Rao to Miller, 0 runs

15.1
.

Rao to Miller, 0 runs

14.6
2

Price to McSweeney, 2 runs

14.5
.

Price to McSweeney, 0 runs

14.4
1

Price to Miller, 1 run

14.3
.

Price to Miller, 0 runs

14.2
.

Price to Miller, 0 runs

14.1
2

Price to Miller, 2 runs

13.6
.

Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

13.5
4

Rao to McSweeney, 4 runs

13.4
1

Rao to Miller, 1 run

13.3
.

Rao to Miller, 0 runs

13.2
1

Rao to McSweeney, 1 run

13.1
1

Rao to Miller, 1 run

12.6
2

Price to McSweeney, 2 runs

12.5
.

Price to McSweeney, 0 runs

12.5
5

Price to McSweeney, 5 wides

12.4
4

Price to McSweeney, 4 runs

12.3
1

Price to Miller, 1 run

12.2
1

Price to McSweeney, 1 run

12.1
1

Price to Miller, 1 run

11.6
.

Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

11.5
4

Rao to McSweeney, 4 runs

11.4
.

Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

11.3
1

Rao to Miller, 1 run

11.2
.

Rao to Miller, 0 runs

11.1
1

Rao to McSweeney, 1 run

10.6
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

10.5
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

10.4
4

de Lange to Miller, 4 runs

10.3
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

10.2
4

de Lange to Miller, 4 runs

10.1
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

9.6
1

Rao to Miller, 1 run

9.5
.

Rao to Miller, 0 runs

9.4
1

Rao to McSweeney, 1 run

9.4
1

Rao to McSweeney, wide

9.3
.

Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

9.1
1

Rao to Miller, 1 run

9.1
1

Rao to Miller, wide

8.6
.

de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.5
.

de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.4
.

de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.3
.

de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.2
4

de Lange to McSweeney, 4 runs

8.1
1

de Lange to Miller, 1 run

7.6
4

Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 leg byes

7.5
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

7.5
1

Ahmed to McSweeney, wide

7.4
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

7.3
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

7.2
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

7.1
4

Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 runs

7.1
1

Ahmed to McSweeney, wide

6.6
1

de Lange to McSweeney, 1 run

6.5
.

de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

6.4
.

de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

6.3
4

de Lange to McSweeney, 4 runs

6.2
.

de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

6.1
.

de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

5.6
.

Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs

5.5
.

Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs

5.4
1

Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run

5.3
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

5.2
W

Ahmed to King, wicket (lbw - King)

5.1
.

Ahmed to King, 0 runs

5.1
1

Ahmed to King, wide

4.6
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

4.5
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

4.4
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

4.3
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

4.2
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

4.1
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

3.6
W

Ahmed to Procter, appeal, wicket (caught - Procter)

3.5
1

Ahmed to Miller, 1 run

3.5
1

Ahmed to Miller, wide

3.4
4

Ahmed to Miller, 4 runs

3.3
4

Ahmed to Miller, 4 runs

3.2
.

Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs

3.1
1

Ahmed to Procter, 1 run

2.6
1

de Lange to Procter, 1 run

2.5
.

de Lange to Procter, 0 runs

2.4
.

de Lange to Procter, 0 runs

2.3
4

de Lange to Procter, 4 runs

2.2
.

de Lange to Procter, 0 runs

2.1
.

de Lange to Procter, 0 runs

1.6
.

Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs

1.5
.

Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs

1.4
.

0 runs

1.3
4

And again! Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Miller. Miller plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

1.2
.

Ahmed comes around the wicket to Miller. Miller plays a defensive stroke

1.2
1w

Wide. Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Miller. Miller defends

1.1
1

Procter plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.6
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

0.5
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

0.4
4

de Lange to Miller, 4 runs

0.3
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

0.2
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

0.1
.

de Lange to Miller, 0 runs