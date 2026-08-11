25.2 W Ahmed to McSweeney, appeal, wicket (bowled - McSweeney)

25.1 . Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

24.6 1 Johnson to McSweeney, 1 run

24.5 2 Johnson to McSweeney, 2 runs

24.4 1 Johnson to Bartlett, 1 run

24.3 6 Johnson to Bartlett, 6 runs

24.2 1 Johnson to McSweeney, 1 run

24.1 4 Johnson to McSweeney, 4 runs

23.6 . Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs

23.5 1 Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run

23.4 1 Middleton to Bartlett, 1 run

23.3 . Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs

23.2 6 Middleton to Bartlett, 6 runs

23.1 1 Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run

22.6 . Johnson to Bartlett, 0 runs

22.5 . Johnson to Bartlett, 0 runs

22.4 2 Johnson to Bartlett, 2 runs

22.3 4 Johnson to Bartlett, 4 runs

22.2 1 Johnson to McSweeney, 1 run

22.1 . Johnson to McSweeney, 0 runs

21.6 . Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs

21.5 . Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs

21.4 1 Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run

21.3 . Middleton to McSweeney, 0 runs

21.2 4 Middleton to McSweeney, 4 runs

21.1 4 Middleton to McSweeney, 4 runs

20.6 1 Price to McSweeney, 1 run

20.5 1 Price to Bartlett, 1 run

20.4 4 Price to Bartlett, 4 runs

20.3 4 Price to Bartlett, 4 runs

20.2 . Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

20.1 . Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

19.6 1 Middleton to Bartlett, 1 run

19.5 . Middleton to McSweeney, 0 runs

19.4 1 McSweeney defends for one run.

19.3 1 Middleton to Bartlett, 1 run

19.2 1 Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run

19.1 . Middleton to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.6 1 Price to McSweeney, 1 run

18.5 1 Price to McSweeney, 1 run

18.4 . 0 runs

18.3 . Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

18.2 . Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

18.1 . Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

17.6 1 Rao to Bartlett, 1 run

17.5 1 Rao to McSweeney, 1 run

17.4 6 Rao to McSweeney, 6 runs

17.4 nb Rao to McSweeney, no ball + 4 runs

17.3 . Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

17.2 . Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

17.1 4 Rao to McSweeney, 4 runs

16.6 4 Price to Bartlett, 4 runs

16.5 . Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

16.5 1 Price to Bartlett, wide

16.4 . Price to Bartlett, 0 runs

16.3 W Price to Miller, appeal, wicket (caught - Miller)

16.2 1 Price to McSweeney, 1 run

16.1 4 Price to McSweeney, 4 runs

15.6 . Rao to Miller, 0 runs

15.5 1 Rao to McSweeney, 1 run

15.4 1 Rao to Miller, 1 run

15.3 . Rao to Miller, 0 runs

15.2 . Rao to Miller, 0 runs

15.1 . Rao to Miller, 0 runs

14.6 2 Price to McSweeney, 2 runs

14.5 . Price to McSweeney, 0 runs

14.4 1 Price to Miller, 1 run

14.3 . Price to Miller, 0 runs

14.2 . Price to Miller, 0 runs

14.1 2 Price to Miller, 2 runs

13.6 . Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

13.5 4 Rao to McSweeney, 4 runs

13.4 1 Rao to Miller, 1 run

13.3 . Rao to Miller, 0 runs

13.2 1 Rao to McSweeney, 1 run

13.1 1 Rao to Miller, 1 run

12.6 2 Price to McSweeney, 2 runs

12.5 . Price to McSweeney, 0 runs

12.5 5 Price to McSweeney, 5 wides

12.4 4 Price to McSweeney, 4 runs

12.3 1 Price to Miller, 1 run

12.2 1 Price to McSweeney, 1 run

12.1 1 Price to Miller, 1 run

11.6 . Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

11.5 4 Rao to McSweeney, 4 runs

11.4 . Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

11.3 1 Rao to Miller, 1 run

11.2 . Rao to Miller, 0 runs

11.1 1 Rao to McSweeney, 1 run

10.6 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

10.5 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

10.4 4 de Lange to Miller, 4 runs

10.3 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

10.2 4 de Lange to Miller, 4 runs

10.1 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

9.6 1 Rao to Miller, 1 run

9.5 . Rao to Miller, 0 runs

9.4 1 Rao to McSweeney, 1 run

9.4 1 Rao to McSweeney, wide

9.3 . Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs

9.1 1 Rao to Miller, 1 run

9.1 1 Rao to Miller, wide

8.6 . de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.5 . de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.4 . de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.3 . de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

8.2 4 de Lange to McSweeney, 4 runs

8.1 1 de Lange to Miller, 1 run

7.6 4 Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 leg byes

7.5 . Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

7.5 1 Ahmed to McSweeney, wide

7.4 . Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

7.3 . Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

7.2 . Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

7.1 4 Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 runs

7.1 1 Ahmed to McSweeney, wide

6.6 1 de Lange to McSweeney, 1 run

6.5 . de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

6.4 . de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

6.3 4 de Lange to McSweeney, 4 runs

6.2 . de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

6.1 . de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs

5.6 . Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs

5.5 . Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs

5.4 1 Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run

5.3 . Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

5.2 W Ahmed to King, wicket (lbw - King)

5.1 . Ahmed to King, 0 runs

5.1 1 Ahmed to King, wide

4.6 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

4.5 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

4.4 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

4.3 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

4.2 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

4.1 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

3.6 W Ahmed to Procter, appeal, wicket (caught - Procter)

3.5 1 Ahmed to Miller, 1 run

3.5 1 Ahmed to Miller, wide

3.4 4 Ahmed to Miller, 4 runs

3.3 4 Ahmed to Miller, 4 runs

3.2 . Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs

3.1 1 Ahmed to Procter, 1 run

2.6 1 de Lange to Procter, 1 run

2.5 . de Lange to Procter, 0 runs

2.4 . de Lange to Procter, 0 runs

2.3 4 de Lange to Procter, 4 runs

2.2 . de Lange to Procter, 0 runs

2.1 . de Lange to Procter, 0 runs

1.6 . Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs

1.5 . Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 4 And again! Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Miller. Miller plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

1.2 . Ahmed comes around the wicket to Miller. Miller plays a defensive stroke

1.2 1w Wide. Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Miller. Miller defends

1.1 1 Procter plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.6 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

0.5 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

0.4 4 de Lange to Miller, 4 runs

0.3 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs

0.2 . de Lange to Miller, 0 runs