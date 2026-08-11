Highlights Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026
Ahmed to McSweeney, appeal, wicket (bowled - McSweeney)
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Johnson to McSweeney, 1 run
Johnson to McSweeney, 2 runs
Johnson to Bartlett, 1 run
Johnson to Bartlett, 6 runs
Johnson to McSweeney, 1 run
Johnson to McSweeney, 4 runs
Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs
Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run
Middleton to Bartlett, 1 run
Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs
Middleton to Bartlett, 6 runs
Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run
Johnson to Bartlett, 0 runs
Johnson to Bartlett, 0 runs
Johnson to Bartlett, 2 runs
Johnson to Bartlett, 4 runs
Johnson to McSweeney, 1 run
Johnson to McSweeney, 0 runs
Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs
Middleton to Bartlett, 0 runs
Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run
Middleton to McSweeney, 0 runs
Middleton to McSweeney, 4 runs
Middleton to McSweeney, 4 runs
Price to McSweeney, 1 run
Price to Bartlett, 1 run
Price to Bartlett, 4 runs
Price to Bartlett, 4 runs
Price to Bartlett, 0 runs
Price to Bartlett, 0 runs
Middleton to Bartlett, 1 run
Middleton to McSweeney, 0 runs
McSweeney defends for one run.
Middleton to Bartlett, 1 run
Middleton to McSweeney, 1 run
Middleton to McSweeney, 0 runs
Price to McSweeney, 1 run
Price to McSweeney, 1 run
0 runs
Price to Bartlett, 0 runs
Price to Bartlett, 0 runs
Price to Bartlett, 0 runs
Rao to Bartlett, 1 run
Rao to McSweeney, 1 run
Rao to McSweeney, 6 runs
Rao to McSweeney, no ball + 4 runs
Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs
Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs
Rao to McSweeney, 4 runs
Price to Bartlett, 4 runs
Price to Bartlett, 0 runs
Price to Bartlett, wide
Price to Bartlett, 0 runs
Price to Miller, appeal, wicket (caught - Miller)
Price to McSweeney, 1 run
Price to McSweeney, 4 runs
Rao to Miller, 0 runs
Rao to McSweeney, 1 run
Rao to Miller, 1 run
Rao to Miller, 0 runs
Rao to Miller, 0 runs
Rao to Miller, 0 runs
Price to McSweeney, 2 runs
Price to McSweeney, 0 runs
Price to Miller, 1 run
Price to Miller, 0 runs
Price to Miller, 0 runs
Price to Miller, 2 runs
Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs
Rao to McSweeney, 4 runs
Rao to Miller, 1 run
Rao to Miller, 0 runs
Rao to McSweeney, 1 run
Rao to Miller, 1 run
Price to McSweeney, 2 runs
Price to McSweeney, 0 runs
Price to McSweeney, 5 wides
Price to McSweeney, 4 runs
Price to Miller, 1 run
Price to McSweeney, 1 run
Price to Miller, 1 run
Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs
Rao to McSweeney, 4 runs
Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs
Rao to Miller, 1 run
Rao to Miller, 0 runs
Rao to McSweeney, 1 run
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 4 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 4 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
Rao to Miller, 1 run
Rao to Miller, 0 runs
Rao to McSweeney, 1 run
Rao to McSweeney, wide
Rao to McSweeney, 0 runs
Rao to Miller, 1 run
Rao to Miller, wide
de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs
de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs
de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs
de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs
de Lange to McSweeney, 4 runs
de Lange to Miller, 1 run
Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 leg byes
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, wide
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, wide
de Lange to McSweeney, 1 run
de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs
de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs
de Lange to McSweeney, 4 runs
de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs
de Lange to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs
Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to King, wicket (lbw - King)
Ahmed to King, 0 runs
Ahmed to King, wide
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
Ahmed to Procter, appeal, wicket (caught - Procter)
Ahmed to Miller, 1 run
Ahmed to Miller, wide
Ahmed to Miller, 4 runs
Ahmed to Miller, 4 runs
Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs
Ahmed to Procter, 1 run
de Lange to Procter, 1 run
de Lange to Procter, 0 runs
de Lange to Procter, 0 runs
de Lange to Procter, 4 runs
de Lange to Procter, 0 runs
de Lange to Procter, 0 runs
Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs
Ahmed to Miller, 0 runs
0 runs
And again! Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Miller. Miller plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Ahmed comes around the wicket to Miller. Miller plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Miller. Miller defends
Procter plays a defensive stroke for a run.
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 4 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs
de Lange to Miller, 0 runs