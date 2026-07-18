Match details Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026

List a

GLO
GLO
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 11, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Akhter Zaman, Ali Anwar, Bancroft Cameron, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dent Chris, Goodman Dominic Charles, Hammond Miles, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Glenn, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Price Tom, Roelofsen Grant, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Smith Tom, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Tector Harry, van Buuren Graeme, Wells Ben
Benchno information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Bartlett George, Bopara Ravi, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buckingham Jordan, Chahal Yuzvendra, Finan Michael, Freddie Heldreich, Gowler George, Guthrie Liam, Kaul Siddarth, Keogh Rob, Kerrigan Simon, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Morris Lance, Nair Karun, Pope Lloyd, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Raza Sikandar, Robinson Tim, Russell Alexander, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Shaw Prithvi, Terry Sean, Tremain Chris, Tye Andrew, Varma Aryaman, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Weldon George, White Graeme, Whitehouse Ben, Whiteman Sam, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet