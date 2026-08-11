Highlights Surrey vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026

Live
List a

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

(26 ov.) 160/0

NOT
NOT
25.6
1

James to Patel, 1 run

25.5
1

James to Sibley, 1 run

25.4
1

James to Patel, 1 run

25.3
2

James to Patel, 2 runs

25.2
.

James to Patel, 0 runs

25.1
1

James to Sibley, 1 run

24.6
.

McCann to Patel, 0 runs

24.5
1

McCann to Sibley, 1 run

24.4
.

McCann to Sibley, 0 runs

24.3
1

McCann to Patel, 1 run

24.2
1

McCann to Sibley, 1 run

24.1
1

McCann to Patel, 1 run

23.6
.

James to Sibley, 0 runs

23.5
1

James to Patel, 1 run

23.4
1

James to Sibley, 1 run

23.3
.

James to Sibley, 0 runs

23.2
.

James to Sibley, 0 runs

23.1
1

James to Patel, 1 run

22.6
1

McCann to Patel, 1 run

22.5
.

McCann to Patel, 0 runs

22.4
.

McCann to Patel, 0 runs

22.3
1

McCann to Sibley, 1 run

22.2
.

McCann to Sibley, 0 runs

22.1
1

McCann to Patel, 1 run

21.6
.

James to Sibley, 0 runs

21.5
1

James to Patel, 1 run

21.4
1

James to Sibley, 1 run

21.3
4

James to Sibley, 4 runs

21.2
1

James to Patel, 1 run

21.1
1

James to Sibley, 1 run

20.6
4

McCann to Patel, 4 runs

20.5
1

McCann to Sibley, 1 run

20.4
1

McCann to Patel, 1 run

20.3
.

McCann to Patel, 0 runs

20.2
.

McCann to Patel, 0 runs

20.1
.

McCann to Patel, 0 runs

19.6
1

James to Patel, 1 run

19.5
1

James to Sibley, 1 run

19.4
1

James to Patel, 1 run

19.3
1

James to Sibley, 1 run

19.2
.

James to Sibley, 0 runs

19.1
1

James to Patel, 1 run

18.6
1

Ahmed to Patel, 1 run

18.5
6

Ahmed to Patel, 6 runs

18.4
1

Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run

18.3
1

Ahmed to Patel, leg bye

18.2
1

Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run

18.1
1

Ahmed to Patel, 1 run

17.6
.

James to Sibley, 0 runs

17.5
.

James to Sibley, 0 runs

17.4
1

James to Patel, 1 run

17.3
.

James to Patel, 0 runs

17.2
1

James to Sibley, 1 run

17.1
.

James to Sibley, 0 runs

16.6
.

Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs

16.5
1

Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run

16.4
1

Ahmed to Patel, 1 run

16.3
1

Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run

16.2
1

Ahmed to Patel, 1 run

16.1
4

Ahmed to Patel, 4 runs

15.6
1

Hayes to Patel, 1 run

15.5
1

Hayes to Sibley, 1 run

15.4
.

Hayes to Sibley, 0 runs

15.3
.

Hayes to Sibley, 0 runs

15.2
1

Hayes to Patel, 1 run

15.1
1

Hayes to Sibley, 1 run

14.6
.

Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs

14.5
.

Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs

14.4
.

Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs

14.3
1

Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run

14.2
.

Ahmed to Sibley, 0 runs

14.1
1

Ahmed to Patel, 1 run

13.6
1

Hayes to Patel, 1 run

13.5
6

Hayes to Patel, 6 runs

13.4
.

Hayes to Patel, 0 runs

13.3
.

Hayes to Patel, 0 runs

13.2
.

Hayes to Patel, 0 runs

13.1
6

Hayes to Patel, 6 runs

12.6
1

Ahmed to Patel, 1 run

12.5
1

Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run

12.4
1

Ahmed to Patel, 1 run

12.3
.

Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs

12.2
6

Ahmed to Patel, 6 runs

12.1
.

Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs

11.6
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Sibley plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

11.5
1

Hayes to Patel, 1 run

11.4
2

Hayes to Patel, 2 runs

11.3
1

Hayes to Sibley, 1 run

11.2
.

Hayes to Sibley, 0 runs

11.1
1

Hayes to Patel, 1 run

10.6
1

James to Patel, 1 run

10.5
2

James to Patel, 2 runs

10.4
4

James to Patel, 4 runs

10.3
1

James to Sibley, 1 run

10.2
1

James to Patel, 1 run

10.1
.

James to Patel, 0 runs

9.6
4

Sibley plays a defensive stroke for 4 leg byes.

9.4
2

Hayes to Sibley, 2 runs

9.3
.

Hayes to Sibley, 0 runs

9.2
3

Hayes to Patel, 3 runs

9.1
.

Hayes to Patel, 0 runs

8.6
4

Hutton to Sibley, 4 runs

8.5
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

8.4
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

8.3
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

8.2
4

Hutton to Sibley, 4 runs

8.1
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

7.6
6

Pennington to Patel, 6 runs

7.5
1

Pennington to Patel, 1 run

7.4
.

Pennington to Patel, 0 runs

7.3
2

Pennington to Patel, 2 runs

7.2
.

0 runs

7.1
.

Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs

6.6
.

Hutton to Patel, 0 runs

6.5
1

Hutton to Sibley, 1 run

6.4
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

6.3
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

6.2
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

6.1
4

Hutton to Sibley, 4 runs

5.6
4

Pennington to Patel, 4 runs

5.5
.

Pennington to Patel, 0 runs

5.4
2

Pennington to Patel, 2 runs

5.3
1

Pennington to Sibley, leg bye

5.2
.

Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs

5.1
.

Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs

4.6
.

Hutton to Patel, 0 runs

4.5
1

Hutton to Sibley, 1 run

4.4
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

4.3
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

4.2
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

4.1
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

3.6
.

Pennington to Patel, 0 runs

3.5
.

Pennington to Patel, 0 runs

3.4
4

Pennington to Patel, 4 runs

3.3
.

Pennington to Patel, 0 runs

3.2
.

Pennington to Patel, 0 runs

3.1
1

Pennington to Sibley, 1 run

2.6
.

Hutton to Patel, 0 runs

2.5
4

Hutton to Patel, 4 runs

2.4
.

Hutton to Patel, 0 runs

2.3
1

Hutton to Sibley, 1 run

2.2
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

2.1
.

Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs

1.6
1

Pennington to Sibley, 1 run

1.5
.

Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs

1.4
.

Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs

1.3
.

Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs

1.2
.

Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs

1.1
.

Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs

0.6
.

Hutton to Patel, 0 runs

0.5
.

Hutton to Patel, 0 runs

0.4
.

Hutton to Patel, 0 runs

0.3
.

Hutton to Patel, 0 runs

0.2
4

Hutton to Patel, 4 leg byes

0.1
4

Hutton to Patel, 4 runs