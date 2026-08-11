Highlights Surrey vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026
James to Patel, 1 run
James to Sibley, 1 run
James to Patel, 1 run
James to Patel, 2 runs
James to Patel, 0 runs
James to Sibley, 1 run
McCann to Patel, 0 runs
McCann to Sibley, 1 run
McCann to Sibley, 0 runs
McCann to Patel, 1 run
McCann to Sibley, 1 run
McCann to Patel, 1 run
James to Sibley, 0 runs
James to Patel, 1 run
James to Sibley, 1 run
James to Sibley, 0 runs
James to Sibley, 0 runs
James to Patel, 1 run
McCann to Patel, 1 run
McCann to Patel, 0 runs
McCann to Patel, 0 runs
McCann to Sibley, 1 run
McCann to Sibley, 0 runs
McCann to Patel, 1 run
James to Sibley, 0 runs
James to Patel, 1 run
James to Sibley, 1 run
James to Sibley, 4 runs
James to Patel, 1 run
James to Sibley, 1 run
McCann to Patel, 4 runs
McCann to Sibley, 1 run
McCann to Patel, 1 run
McCann to Patel, 0 runs
McCann to Patel, 0 runs
McCann to Patel, 0 runs
James to Patel, 1 run
James to Sibley, 1 run
James to Patel, 1 run
James to Sibley, 1 run
James to Sibley, 0 runs
James to Patel, 1 run
Ahmed to Patel, 1 run
Ahmed to Patel, 6 runs
Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run
Ahmed to Patel, leg bye
Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run
Ahmed to Patel, 1 run
James to Sibley, 0 runs
James to Sibley, 0 runs
James to Patel, 1 run
James to Patel, 0 runs
James to Sibley, 1 run
James to Sibley, 0 runs
Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs
Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run
Ahmed to Patel, 1 run
Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run
Ahmed to Patel, 1 run
Ahmed to Patel, 4 runs
Hayes to Patel, 1 run
Hayes to Sibley, 1 run
Hayes to Sibley, 0 runs
Hayes to Sibley, 0 runs
Hayes to Patel, 1 run
Hayes to Sibley, 1 run
Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs
Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs
Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs
Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run
Ahmed to Sibley, 0 runs
Ahmed to Patel, 1 run
Hayes to Patel, 1 run
Hayes to Patel, 6 runs
Hayes to Patel, 0 runs
Hayes to Patel, 0 runs
Hayes to Patel, 0 runs
Hayes to Patel, 6 runs
Ahmed to Patel, 1 run
Ahmed to Sibley, 1 run
Ahmed to Patel, 1 run
Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs
Ahmed to Patel, 6 runs
Ahmed to Patel, 0 runs
Back-to-back boundaries! Sibley plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Hayes to Patel, 1 run
Hayes to Patel, 2 runs
Hayes to Sibley, 1 run
Hayes to Sibley, 0 runs
Hayes to Patel, 1 run
James to Patel, 1 run
James to Patel, 2 runs
James to Patel, 4 runs
James to Sibley, 1 run
James to Patel, 1 run
James to Patel, 0 runs
Sibley plays a defensive stroke for 4 leg byes.
Hayes to Sibley, 2 runs
Hayes to Sibley, 0 runs
Hayes to Patel, 3 runs
Hayes to Patel, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 4 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 4 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Pennington to Patel, 6 runs
Pennington to Patel, 1 run
Pennington to Patel, 0 runs
Pennington to Patel, 2 runs
0 runs
Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Patel, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 1 run
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 4 runs
Pennington to Patel, 4 runs
Pennington to Patel, 0 runs
Pennington to Patel, 2 runs
Pennington to Sibley, leg bye
Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs
Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Patel, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 1 run
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Pennington to Patel, 0 runs
Pennington to Patel, 0 runs
Pennington to Patel, 4 runs
Pennington to Patel, 0 runs
Pennington to Patel, 0 runs
Pennington to Sibley, 1 run
Hutton to Patel, 0 runs
Hutton to Patel, 4 runs
Hutton to Patel, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 1 run
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Sibley, 0 runs
Pennington to Sibley, 1 run
Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs
Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs
Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs
Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs
Pennington to Sibley, 0 runs
Hutton to Patel, 0 runs
Hutton to Patel, 0 runs
Hutton to Patel, 0 runs
Hutton to Patel, 0 runs
Hutton to Patel, 4 leg byes
Hutton to Patel, 4 runs