Match details Surrey vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026

List a

SUR
SUR
NOT
NOT

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 11, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Albert Ralphie, Atkinson Gus, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Burns Rory, Clark Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Dunn Matt, Evans Laurie, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Hardie Aaron, Hunt Oliver, Jacks Will, Johnson Spencer, Jordan Chris, Karvelas Aristides, Kimber Nick, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Lloyd Timothy, Majid Yousef, Narine Sunil, Overton Jamie, Patel Ryan, Pope Ollie, Roach Kemar, Roy Jason, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Smith Nathan, Steel Cameron, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Sudharsan Sai, Sykes Ollie, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece, Virdi Amar, Worrall Daniel, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Ahmed Farhan, Broad Stuart, Carter Matthew, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Fletcher Luke, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hales Alex, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henriques Moises, Henry Hayes James Philip, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Keast Tom, King Samuel Isaac Michael, Kitt Ben, Lister Benjamin, Lord Robert, Loten Thomas, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moores Tom, Mullaney Steven, Munro Colin, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pettman Toby, Pipes David, Pocklington Joe, Schadendorf Dane, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Wasim Imad, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet