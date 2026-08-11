Highlights Worcestershire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026
Parkinson to Taylor, 0 runs
Parkinson to Taylor, 0 runs
Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run
Parkinson to Taylor, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Taylor, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Taylor, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Taylor, 2 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Taylor, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, appeal, wicket (caught - Libby)
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs
Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 6 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, 0 runs
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Libby, 1 run
Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs
Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 4 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 0 runs
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, 1 run
Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 1 run
Libby plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Libby, 1 run
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Cullen defends for a single run.
Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 6 runs
Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run
Parkinson to Cullen, 0 runs
Parkinson to Cullen, 0 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Libby, 1 run
Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs
Aldridge to Libby, 2 runs
Aldridge to Cullen, 1 run
Aldridge to Cullen, 2 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 4 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs
Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs
Aldridge to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, wicket (run out - Kashif Ali)
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs
Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs
Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs
Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Aldridge to Libby, 1 run
Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 4 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 1 run, appeal
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Aldridge to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Parkinson to Mohammed, appeal, wicket (caught - Mohammed)
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run
Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run
Stokes to Libby, 1 run
Stokes to Libby, 0 runs
Stokes to Libby, 0 runs
Stokes to Libby, 4 runs
Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run
Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run
Parkinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run
Parkinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Parkinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run
Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs
Stokes to Mohammed, 4 runs
Stokes to Mohammed, 2 runs
Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, wide
Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Stokes to Libby, 1 run
Stokes to Libby, 0 runs
Stokes to Libby, 0 runs
Stokes to Libby, 0 runs
Stokes to Libby, 0 runs
Stokes to Waite, appeal, wicket (caught - Waite)
Robinson to Waite, 1 run
Robinson to Waite, no ball + 4 runs
Robinson to Waite, 0 runs
Robinson to Waite, 4 runs
Robinson to Waite, 2 runs
Robinson to Mohammed, 3 runs
Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Stokes to Waite, 0 runs
Stokes to Waite, 4 runs
Stokes to Waite, 0 runs
Stokes to Waite, 4 runs
Stokes to Waite, 4 runs
Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run
Robinson to Waite, 0 runs
Robinson to Waite, 0 runs
Robinson to Waite, 0 runs
Robinson to Waite, 0 runs
Robinson to Waite, 4 runs
Robinson to Waite, 4 runs
Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs
Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs
Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs
Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs
Stokes to Waite, 1 run
Stokes to Waite, 0 runs
Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Robinson to Mohammed, appeal
Stokes to Waite, 0 runs
Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run
Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs
Stokes to Waite, 1 run
Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run
Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs
Robinson to Waite, 0 runs
Robinson to Waite, 4 runs
Robinson to Waite, 2 runs
Robinson to Waite, 0 runs
Robinson to D'Oliveira, appeal, wicket (caught - D'Oliveira)
Robinson to Mohammed, 3 runs