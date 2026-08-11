Highlights Worcestershire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026

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List a

County Ground

WOR
WOR

(28 ov.) 144/5

DUR
DUR
27.4
.

Parkinson to Taylor, 0 runs

27.3
.

Parkinson to Taylor, 0 runs

27.2
1

Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run

27.1
1

Parkinson to Taylor, 1 run

26.6
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Taylor, 1 run

26.5
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Taylor, 0 runs

26.4
2

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Taylor, 2 runs

26.3
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 1 run

26.2
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Taylor, 1 run

26.1
W

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, appeal, wicket (caught - Libby)

25.6
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

25.5
1

Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run

25.4
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

25.3
.

Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs

25.2
1

Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run

25.1
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

24.6
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, 1 run

24.5
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, 0 runs

24.4
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 1 run

24.3
6

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 6 runs

24.2
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, 1 run

24.1
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, 0 runs

23.6
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

23.5
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

23.4
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

23.3
1

Aldridge to Libby, 1 run

23.2
.

Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs

23.1
.

Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs

22.6
4

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 4 runs

22.5
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 0 runs

22.4
.

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 0 runs

22.3
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Libby, 1 run

22.2
1

Shafiqullah Ghafari to Cullen, 1 run

22.1
1

Libby plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

21.6
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

21.5
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

21.4
1

Aldridge to Libby, 1 run

21.3
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

21.2
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

21.1
1

Cullen defends for a single run.

20.6
.

Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs

20.5
6

Parkinson to Libby, 6 runs

20.4
1

Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run

20.3
.

Parkinson to Cullen, 0 runs

20.2
.

Parkinson to Cullen, 0 runs

20.1
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

19.6
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

19.5
1

Aldridge to Libby, 1 run

19.4
.

Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs

19.3
2

Aldridge to Libby, 2 runs

19.2
1

Aldridge to Cullen, 1 run

19.1
2

Aldridge to Cullen, 2 runs

18.6
4

Parkinson to Libby, 4 runs

18.5
.

Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs

18.4
.

Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs

18.3
1

Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run

18.2
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

18.1
.

Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs

17.6
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

17.5
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

17.4
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

17.3
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

17.2
.

Aldridge to Cullen, 0 runs

17.1
1

Aldridge to Libby, 1 run

16.6
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

16.5
1

Parkinson to Cullen, 1 run

16.4
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

16.3
W

Parkinson to Libby, wicket (run out - Kashif Ali)

16.2
1

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

16.1
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

15.6
.

Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs

15.5
.

Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs

15.4
.

Aldridge to Libby, 0 runs

15.3
1

Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 1 run

15.2
1

Aldridge to Libby, 1 run

15.1
1

Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 1 run

14.6
4

Parkinson to Libby, 4 runs

14.5
.

Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs

14.4
1

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 1 run, appeal

14.3
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

14.2
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

14.1
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

13.6
.

Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

13.5
.

Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

13.4
.

Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

13.3
.

Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

13.2
.

Aldridge to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

13.1
1

Aldridge to Libby, 1 run

12.6
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

12.5
.

Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs

12.4
1

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

12.3
W

Parkinson to Mohammed, appeal, wicket (caught - Mohammed)

12.2
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

12.1
1

Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run

11.6
1

Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run

11.5
1

Stokes to Libby, 1 run

11.4
.

Stokes to Libby, 0 runs

11.3
.

Stokes to Libby, 0 runs

11.2
4

Stokes to Libby, 4 runs

11.1
1

Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run

10.6
1

Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run

10.5
.

Parkinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

10.4
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

10.3
1

Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run

10.2
.

Parkinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

10.1
.

Parkinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

9.6
1

Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run

9.5
.

Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs

9.2
4

Stokes to Mohammed, 4 runs

9.1
2

Stokes to Mohammed, 2 runs

8.6
1

Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run

8.5
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

8.4
1

Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run

8.3
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

8.3
1

Parkinson to Libby, wide

8.2
1

Parkinson to Mohammed, 1 run

8.1
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

7.6
1

Stokes to Libby, 1 run

7.5
.

Stokes to Libby, 0 runs

7.4
.

Stokes to Libby, 0 runs

7.3
.

Stokes to Libby, 0 runs

7.2
.

Stokes to Libby, 0 runs

7.1
W

Stokes to Waite, appeal, wicket (caught - Waite)

6.6
1

Robinson to Waite, 1 run

6.6
nb

Robinson to Waite, no ball + 4 runs

6.5
.

Robinson to Waite, 0 runs

6.4
4

Robinson to Waite, 4 runs

6.3
2

Robinson to Waite, 2 runs

6.2
3

Robinson to Mohammed, 3 runs

6.1
.

Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

5.6
.

Stokes to Waite, 0 runs

5.5
4

Stokes to Waite, 4 runs

5.4
.

Stokes to Waite, 0 runs

5.3
4

Stokes to Waite, 4 runs

5.2
4

Stokes to Waite, 4 runs

5.1
1

Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run

4.6
.

Robinson to Waite, 0 runs

4.5
.

Robinson to Waite, 0 runs

4.4
.

Robinson to Waite, 0 runs

4.3
.

Robinson to Waite, 0 runs

4.2
4

Robinson to Waite, 4 runs

4.1
4

Robinson to Waite, 4 runs

3.6
.

Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs

3.5
.

Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs

3.4
.

Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs

3.3
.

Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs

3.2
1

Stokes to Waite, 1 run

3.1
.

Stokes to Waite, 0 runs

2.6
.

Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

2.5
.

Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

2.4
.

Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

2.3
.

Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

2.2
.

Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

2.1
.

Robinson to Mohammed, appeal

1.6
.

Stokes to Waite, 0 runs

1.5
1

Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run

1.4
.

Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs

1.3
1

Stokes to Waite, 1 run

1.2
1

Stokes to Mohammed, 1 run

1.1
.

Stokes to Mohammed, 0 runs

0.6
.

Robinson to Waite, 0 runs

0.5
4

Robinson to Waite, 4 runs

0.4
2

Robinson to Waite, 2 runs

0.3
.

Robinson to Waite, 0 runs

0.2
W

Robinson to D'Oliveira, appeal, wicket (caught - D'Oliveira)

0.1
3

Robinson to Mohammed, 3 runs